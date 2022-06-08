mPoS Terminals Market Report Identifies the ease of implementation as a Major Driver | 47% of the growth to originate from APAC|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The mPoS Terminals Market report by Technavio forecasts a USD 7.52 billion growth in the market size from 2021 to 2026. The ease of implementation is notably driving the mPoS terminal market growth. The market is expected to register a YOY growth of 18.56% in 2022.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled mPoS Terminals Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The report offers an in-depth analysis of recent developments, changes in market regulations, product approvals, product launches, and the market behavior across segments such as end-user (Retail and Hospitality) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). This report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and information

Key Market Dynamics

The ease of deployment is one of the primary elements driving growth in the mPoS terminals industry. The mPoS terminal is simple to use, as long as the vendor follows the terminal's operating instructions. The typical point-of-sale attracts long lines of customers and necessitates set checkout prices. By allowing the merchant to accept payments from any place, mPoS allows for more flexibility in the store or restaurant layout. Economies show a large number of small businesses that are willing to accept credit card payments in order to expand their businesses.

mPoS Terminals Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation by Service:

The retail segment's market share of mPoS terminals will expand significantly. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, mass merchandise stores, gas stations, and drug stores are all part of the retail industry. Because of factors such as increased competitiveness, developing global economies, and foreign investments, the sector has undergone a considerable transition in the last ten years. As a result, more secure payment methods, such as EMV standards, are being adopted by PoS terminals. Customers are driving end-users to use contactless PoS terminals as they desire faster and easier checkout processes.

Segmentation by Geography:

APAC will account for 47 percent of market growth. In APAC, China, India, and Japan are the most important markets for mPoS terminals. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Cloud-based mPoS terminals have gained substantial traction across the region as retail outlets such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and SMEs have boosted their use of cloud computing services.

mPoS Terminals Market Major Vendors

The market is fragmented due to the presence of several vendors. The report offers detailed information on the competencies, capacities, and products offered by major vendors including:

AURES Technologies SA

Castles Technology Co. Ltd.

Fiserv Inc.

Francisco Partners Management L.P.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

NCR Corp.

New POS Technology Ltd.

Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

PAX Global Technology Ltd.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

MPoS Terminals Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 20.07% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 7.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.56 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AURES Technologies SA, Castles Technology Co. Ltd., Fiserv Inc., Francisco Partners Management L.P., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., NCR Corp., New POS Technology Ltd., Newland Digital Technology Co. Ltd., Oracle Corp., Panasonic Corp., PAX Global Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings Inc., Posiflex Technology Inc., QVS Software Inc., Revel Systems Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd., SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd., Worldline SA, and Zebra Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Retail - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Francisco Partners Management L.P.

10.4 New POS Technology Ltd.

10.5 Panasonic Corp.

10.6 PAX Global Technology Ltd.

10.7 PayPal Holdings Inc.

10.8 Posiflex Technology Inc.

10.9 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

10.10 SPECTRA Technologies Holdings Co. Ltd.

10.11 SZZT Electronics Shenzhen Co. Ltd.

10.12 Worldline SA

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

