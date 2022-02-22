U.S. markets open in 2 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,335.00
    -8.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,945.00
    -62.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,916.50
    -79.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,006.60
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.78
    +3.71 (+4.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.10
    -3.70 (-0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.06 (+0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    +0.0039 (+0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.46
    +1.35 (+4.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3568
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9150
    +0.2160 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,527.50
    -780.00 (-2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    855.38
    -81.40 (-8.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,520.86
    +36.53 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

mPOS Terminals Market Size & Share | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2027: Graphical Research

GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
·5 min read
GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED
GRAPHICAL ANALYTICS PRIVATE LIMITED

Major mobile POS terminals market players include AURES Technologies SA, BBPOS Limited, Bitel Co., Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, Fujian Newland Payment Technology, Ingenico Group, Micros Systems, NCR Corporation, New POS Technology Limited, Panasonic, PAR Technology Corporation, PAX Technology, Posiflex Technology, Shenzhen Xinguodu Technology, SZZT Electronics, Square, Touch Dynamic, VeriFone Holdings, First Data Corporation, Oracle, Zebra Technologies, and Posiflex Technology.

Pune, India, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The global mPOS terminals market size is projected to rise exponentially during the forecast period, propelled by rising demand for digital payment solutions. Many countries in the developed regions are deploying advanced systems to enable customers to make online payments. The growing smartphone penetration has played an important role in increasing the number of cashless transactions. Below is a detailed list of the region-wise trends that may positively impact the industry forecast:

North America (regional valuation may cross $20 billion):

Demand for handheld mPOS terminals grows:

Handheld mPOS terminals are expected to hold a significant share of the North America industry by 2027 due to the introduction of advanced software that facilitate quick and reliable payment transactions. Several organizations are planning to extend their product & service portfolios by launching the latest versions of their devices with enhanced operational capabilities.

In January 2022, Ayden N.V. unveiled an all-in-one mobile POS terminal containing the Android OS in the U.K., the U.S., and the E.U. One of the main advantages of using this device is that it does not need barcodes or separate cash registers to conduct financial transactions, which can increase the efficiency of a company. These initiatives will propel the use of handheld mPOS machines.

Access sample pages of the report, “North America mPOS Terminals Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2065/sample

Cloud-based mPOS terminals gain traction:

The regional market size from cloud-based mPOS terminals will showcase an appreciable CAGR through 2027. Cloud mPOS terminals can create a safe, seamless, and secure access to tons of digital data records, which can greatly improve a customer’s experience.

Many businesses are adopting cloud mPOS terminals to help them keep a safe and accurate track of all their data files and elevate their customer’s experience by offering seamless online payment platforms, which will augment the deployment of this technology.

Restaurants may increase the use of mPOS terminals:

The restaurant application will observe a steady CAGR in the North America mPOS terminals market through 2027. A growing number of restaurant owners are using POS devices that have innovative technologies; these systems can play a key role in enhancing the productivity of restaurants and help them efficiently manage their time. With the help of smart POS devices, restaurants can track the number of orders, time taken to fulfill these orders, and the total number of transactions carried out through the day.

Asia Pacific (regional valuation likely to surpass $25 billion):

The retail sector witnesses promising growth:

The region’s retail sector is growing at a strong rate due to the rising urbanization. This has positively impacted the demand for mobile POS systems with advanced technologies. It can also have a positive influence on their customers’ shopping experience as these systems offer a quick checkout and a safe gateway for all online transactions.

Access sample pages of the report, “Asia Pacific mPOS Terminals Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2068/sample

Consumer electronic device sales shoot up:

The internet penetration has increased by many folds across the Asia Pacific mPOS terminals market in recent years. The number of people using online payment platforms to pay for their purchases has also tremendously grown. The high demand for an easier access to these platforms has also positively affected the sale of consumer electronic devices.

The mPOS software is being optimized for all devices to enable smoother payment transactions. Moreover, the main advantage of installing this software is that it works offline too, which makes it much easier for retailers to continue with their daily activities even if they don’t have a stable internet connection.

Europe (regional valuation likely to exceed $15 billion):

Hospitality sector to heavily use mPOS terminals:

The Europe mPOS terminals market size from the hospitality sector is set to witness a strong CAGR through 2027. One of the major reasons behind this is the initiatives taken by reputed organizations to offer reliable payment options to customers at restaurants. They are entering into various strategic partnerships and agreements to combine advanced technologies with the mPOS terminals and help hoteliers and other staff members give a unique and pleasant experience to their clients. Moreover, with the help of these technologies, it is easier to pay online due to the availability of handheld systems and a seamless checkout process, which will boost the use of mPOS terminals in the sector.

Access sample pages of the report, “Europe mPOS Terminals Market Forecasts 2027” in detail along with the table of contents (ToC) @

https://www.graphicalresearch.com/request/2066/sample

Mobile applications gain momentum among end-users:

Mobile applications are commonly found in every person’s smartphone due to the convenience they offer while carrying out any activity. Online shopping has become much easier as several companies are introducing small window-sized versions of their massive physical stores.

This scenario has notably increased the demand for mPOS terminals that are compatible with various mobile payment applications like ApplePay and Google Pay. Linking mobile apps with mPOS terminals not only fastens the entire payment process, but also reduces the burden of managing paper currencies, thereby increasing the demand for mPOS terminals.

About Graphical Research:

Graphical Research is a business research firm that provides industry insights, market forecast and strategic inputs through granular research reports and advisory services. We publish targeted research reports with an aim to address varied customer needs, from market penetration and entry strategies to portfolio management and strategic outlook. We understand that business requirements are unique: our syndicate reports are designed to ensure relevance for industry participants across the value chain. We also provide custom reports that are tailored to the exact needs of the customer, with dedicated analyst support across the purchase lifecycle.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Parikhit B. Corporate sales, Graphical Research Phone: 1-800-986-6917 Email: sales@graphicalresearch.com Web: https://www.graphicalresearch.com


Recommended Stories

  • Marathon’s Huge Louisiana Refinery Rocked by Explosion, Fire

    (Bloomberg) -- Marathon Petroleum Corp.’s oil refinery near New Orleans exploded into flames on Monday, threatening to crimp fuel supplies and raise pump prices at a time of already rampant inflation.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of C

  • Energy Prices Surge on Ukraine With Oil Closing In on $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Energy prices surged after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an order to send what he called “peacekeeping forces” to the two breakaway areas of Ukraine that he officially recognized on Monday.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds O

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Continues Its Buying Spree

    Ark purchased 694,584 shares or Roku, worth $78.1 million as of Friday's close; 82,488 shares of Zoom, worth $10.5 million; 40,384 shares of Sea, worth $5.2 million; and 65,057 shares of Roblox worth $3.2 million. Roku is the No. 3 holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF , and Zoom is No. 4.

  • Restaurant employees given $61,000 after managers caught dipping into tip pool, federal agency says

    A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found New Hampshire restaurant managers were dipping into their employees' tip pool.

  • Oil price set to test fresh peaks barring Iran breakthrough

    LONDON (Reuters) -Efforts by governments to drive an economic rebound are likely to add strain to tight oil supplies and could send prices to fresh peaks, unless international talks end sanctions on Tehran and lead to a surge in Iranian exports. Nervousness of possible disruption of exports from major oil producer Russia as it masses troops on neighbouring Ukraine's border has already helped to push oil prices to their highest since 2014.

  • Could Burger King or McDonald's Ditch Human Labor for Robots?

    Automation has loomed over all sorts of American jobs for decades. Amazon uses robots in its warehouses as does Fedex. In both cases, however, the robot workers haven't really replaced humans. In fact, while robots and automation have been used by all sorts of businesses, they have not led to widespread job loss.

  • To combat chip shortage, Bosch to invest $296M to produce semiconductors

    Bosch is increasing its previously stated investment in semiconductor production in order to stay on top of the ongoing chip shortage. The company is adding an additional $296 million, on top of the $473 million Bosch already pledged to spend in 2022 last year, to new manufacturing facilities. Most of last year's capital was earmarked for Bosch's new 300-millimeter wafer fabrication facility in Dresden, with about $57 million set aside for Reutlingen, near Stuttgart, where Bosch began production in December.

  • Shell and BP rise as oil soars on deepening Ukraine-Russia crisis

    Fears of disruption in energy markets also sent natural gas prices surging 13% in Europe. The UK equivalent is up more than 8% on the back of the news.

  • OPEC+ Sees No Need to Pump Faster as Oil Heads Toward $100

    (Bloomberg) -- Several key OPEC+ members see no need to accelerate output increases even as oil heads toward $100 a barrel amid worsening tension over Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesIraq and

  • Why Barrick Gold’s CEO Is Looking to Boost Its Copper Business

    Mark Bristow says the company wants to focus on areas of the world that some rivals find forbidding.

  • Short-Term HODLers Drive Bitcoin Volatility, Network Activity Suffers

    Bitcoin is now facing lower demand from new users merely three months after its all-time high of $69K in November, as per data.

  • Why have so many people soured on work? COVID-19 unleashed a hidden well of employee dissatisfaction

    ‘Our evidence does not support the notion that the contraction in labor supply is driven mostly by women responding to child-care demands,’ new research finds.

  • China Plans State-Backed Platform to Buy Iron Ore, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s latest bid to wrest control of soaring iron ore prices is a plan to make global suppliers negotiate sales to the world’s biggest market through a centralized platform.Most Read from BloombergUNSC to Hold Emergency Meeting On Russia’s Move: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPorsches and Lamborghinis Lost at Sea

  • Russian Aluminum Giant Rusal Tumbles on Fresh Sanction Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- A Russian aluminum giant with experience of handling U.S. sanctions just took a hammering.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesUnited Co. Rusal International PJSC tumbled as much as 22% in

  • ConocoPhillips is now largest owner of Australian LNG terminal after $1.6B deal

    Houston-based ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) became the largest owner of a liquefied natural gas terminal in Australia with the closing of a $1.645 billion deal on Feb. 17. The oil and gas producer purchased an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Sydney, Australia-based Origin Energy, acting on a previously determined right to expand its interest in the project. After closing adjustments, ConocoPhillips paid $1.4 billion in cash, all from its balance sheet, for the expanded stake in APLNG.

  • Unity Software May Be the Stock of the Decade, Judging by This Metric

    Now, it can be difficult to distinguish between what is real and what has been created using state-of-the-art animation software. One company providing creators with this amazing capability is Unity Software (NYSE: U). With so many uses, could Unity Software be a decade-defining stock?

  • Exxon Beaumont Union Accepts Deal After Nearly Ten-Month Lockout

    (Bloomberg) -- Union members, who’ve been locked out of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s Beaumont refinery on the Texas Gulf Coast since May, accepted the company’s latest contract offer Monday, people familiar with the vote said.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsTrump Hold

  • What “Energy Independence” Really Means For The U.S.

    The realization that the U.S. is currently producing more energy than it consumes suggests that America has finally achieved the seemingly elusive goal of energy independence

  • The Secret to Getting a Better Job After 50

    Many say they fear that the workplace upheaval brought on by Covid-19 has reinforced some bosses’ belief that professionals in their 50s and beyond are less inclined to return to offices or adapt to new ways of working. It is perhaps little surprise that in the AARP’s most recent survey, 78% of workers between 40 and 65 said they had seen age discrimination in 2020, the highest share since the advocacy group began tracking the question in 2003. Rule No. 1, they say: Confront the reality of age discrimination head on instead of avoiding it.

  • Russian banks imported $5 billion in foreign cash in December -ACRA estimates

    Dollars traditionally dominate such imports which, along with other currencies, many Russians like to hold as a hedge against any drop in the value of the rouble or rise in inflation, both potential outcomes of foreign sanctions. Valery Piven, senior director at ACRA, told Reuters that calculations based on technical reports which banks submit to Russia's central bank each month showed that they had also imported $2.1 billion in foreign banknotes in November. The United States is considering new sanctions against Russia, proposing to cut some of its top banks from dollar transactions and reducing their ability to service dollar-denominated obligations, sources told Reuters.