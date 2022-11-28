U.S. markets close in 5 hours 4 minutes

Mr. Clean Car Wash Announces Re-Grand Opening Featuring A Popular Comedian with FREE Car Washes Dec. 1 - 4

·2 min read

The Shallowford location is anticipating an exciting four-day celebration.

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Clean Car Wash announces the re-opening of its Shallowford location in Marietta. Former customers, neighboring residents and area businesses have all been patiently awaiting the re-opening of the East Cobb Mr. Clean Car Wash, located at 3950 Shallowford Rd, Marietta, GA 30062 after the flex car wash and oil change service center were closed last year.

From December 1 – 4, Mr. Clean Car Wash will be offering FREE express car washes to anyone who visits the Shallowford location in Marietta between 8am and 6pm on Thursday through Saturday and 9am and 5pm on Sunday. In addition to a complimentary express wash, anyone who purchases a monthly membership will receive the Manager's Special: first month of unlimited washes for the price of a single wash.

The Grand Re-Opening excitement will also include a LIVE appearance from stand-up comedian Brian Moote along with the Morning Show crew from 94.9 The Bull. Mr. Clean Car Wash will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly reopened site on November 30th at 11:00 am with the Cobb Chamber of Commerce. 

About Mr. Clean Car Wash

What began as America's favorite name in household cleaning is now the gold standard in car care – Mr. Clean Car Wash. Mr. Clean Car Wash is focused on giving you the brightest shine and the best experience possible. Mr. Clean Car Wash currently has 11 locations in Georgia and 4 locations in Florida, with plans to expand across the Southeast. Please visit www.MrCleanCarWash.com for more information. Certain trademarks are used under license from the Procter & Gamble Company or its affiliates.

For more information, press only:

Rachel Evans 
Ph: (770) 776-0974
https://www.mrcleancarwash.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mr-clean-car-wash-announces-re-grand-opening-featuring-a-popular-comedian-with-free-car-washes-dec-1--4-301686386.html

SOURCE Mr. Clean Car Wash

