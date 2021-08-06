U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,436.52
    +7.42 (+0.17%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,208.51
    +144.26 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,835.76
    -59.36 (-0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,247.76
    +11.75 (+0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.83
    -1.26 (-1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.40
    -46.70 (-2.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.96 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1767
    -0.0070 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0730 (+6.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3873
    -0.0058 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2330
    +0.4800 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,588.32
    +1,635.95 (+3.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,045.40
    +55.76 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.95
    +2.52 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,820.04
    +91.94 (+0.33%)
     

Mr. Clean Car Wash Opens In Oxford, FL

·2 min read

Mr. Clean Car Wash in Oxford, Florida opens August 6th with Grand Opening specials and a Ribbon Cutting event!

OXFORD, Fla., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Clean Car Wash, a gold standard in car care and services and a licensed brand from Procter & Gamble, announced today it has opened in Oxford with its new Express car wash format, located at 11822 N. US 301. This marks the brand's second new Express format in the state and highlights the widespread expansion plans across the southeast with many locations in the pipeline.

(PRNewsfoto/Mr. Clean Car Wash)
(PRNewsfoto/Mr. Clean Car Wash)

To celebrate its grand opening, Mr. Clean Car Wash will be offering Unlimited package specials (wash all month for an introductory price), from $5* for the first month. A contest will be in place where guests will have a chance to win free car washes for a year*.

"Mr. Clean Car Wash is determined to deliver an exceptional experience for its guests and prides itself for being a trusted brand across the country," said Phillip O'Reilly, CEO of MCCW.

Bruce Arnett Sr., founded Carnett's Car Wash in 1988 with his sons Bruce, Brett and Brandon in Lawrenceville, GA. They entered a working relationship with a wholly owned subsidiary of Procter & Gamble to rebrand as Mr. Clean Car Wash in 2008. In 2012, Carnett's Management Company purchased the operating company and became the exclusive licensee of the MCCW brand.

"Mr. Clean is the go-to resource for consumers who are looking for a trusted cleaning brand, and we're ecstatic to bring the Mr. Clean Car Wash brand to the area," said Bruce Arnett, Jr. CEO, Carnett's Management Company, the parent company of Mr. Clean Car Wash.

About Mr. Clean Car Wash
What began as America's favorite name in household cleaning has grown into its legendary brand to car care – Mr. Clean Car Wash. An officially licensed brand from Procter & Gamble who is well known and one of the world's most respected and successful companies for more than 180 years. A premium-quality car wash experience, we guarantee your satisfaction. MCCW is also designed to recycle and filter the water we use to make the most of our natural resources.

*Visit location for details.

Contact:
Stuart Williams
Carnett's Management Company
Mr. Clean Car Wash
SWilliams@MrCleanCarWash.com

Related Links/additional information: MrCleanCarWash.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mr-clean-car-wash-opens-in-oxford-fl-301350576.html

SOURCE Mr. Clean Car Wash

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla and Musk Not Invited to White House EV Party. That Makes No Sense.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk wasn't invited to President Biden's remarks about electric-vehicle leadership. Why was the EV leader snubbed?

  • Biden Snubs Tesla, Top U.S. Seller of EVs, at Event Touting EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden invited what used to be called Detroit’s big three automakers to the White House to promote sales of electric vehicles -- leaving off the guest list the company that sells more than any other: Tesla Inc.“Yeah, seems odd that Tesla wasn’t invited,” Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, said in a tweet.Also left out: Nissan Motor Co., whose Leaf was a pioneer in electric cars, Honda Motor Co., the first Japanese automaker to promise to phase out gasoline-powered ca

  • These Are The Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden took a step toward his goal of slashing greenhouse gas emissions on Thursday with an executive order aimed at making half of all new vehicles sold in 2030 electric, a move made with backing from the biggest U.S. automakers. The administration also proposed new vehicle emissions standards that would cut pollution through 2026, starting with a 10% stringency increase in the 2023 model year. The actions are part of Biden's broader plan to fight climate change, in this case by targeting emissions from cars and trucks, while working to make the United States an industry leader as China moves to dominate the electric vehicle market.

  • D.C. Politicians Stick It To Car Enthusiasts

    And some automakers are helping…

  • FAA issues directive on Boeing 737 NG, MAX planes over potential fire suppression issue

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday issued a new safety directive for Boeing 737 Next Generation (NG) and MAX airplanes to address a potential issue with reduced fire suppression capabilities. The FAA said planes may have a failed electronic flow control of the air conditioning packs that vent air into the cargo hold from other areas of the plane. The directive prohibits operators from transporting cargo in the cargo hold if airplanes are operating with this condition unless they can verify items are nonflammable and noncombustible.

  • Tunisian brothers build car for town's unique terrain

    (SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) AMATEUR CAR MAKER AND ONE OF THE THREE BROTHERS WHO BUILT THE CAR, MONTASAR KHAFIFI, SAYING:"We are 3 brothers: Hayder, Montasar and Salim Khafifi. We've loved cars since we were young and in 2015 we decided to make a car that matches the landscape we live in."Three Tunisian brothers couldn't afford to buy a carso they built oneLocation: Bou Argoub, TunisiaBou Argoub’s narrow and uneven roads make it difficult for ordinary cars to drive throughsomething that inspired the Khafifi brothers' unique car model(SOUNDBITE) (Arabic) AMATEUR CAR MAKER AND ONE OF THE THREE BROTHERS WHO BUILT THE CAR, HAYDER KHAFIFI, SAYING:"There are isolated areas that we want to visit in this neighborhood. We thought of making a light vehicle and we wanted to prove to ourselves that we can build a car like the ones that are made abroad."The young builders hope to one day start a car factorywhere they can mass produce their vehicle

  • U.S. opens safety probe into Mercedes vans used for Amazon deliveries, ambulances

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Friday it has opened a preliminary investigation into reports some 2019 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans, configured for use as Amazon.com Inc delivery vehicles or ambulances, roll away shortly after being shifted to park. NHTSA said it had reports of eight crashes and one injury related to the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 2500/3500/4500 vans. Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans said in an email the company "has been in close communication with NHTSA about its concerns and will continue to fully cooperate with the agency."

  • Qatar Airways grounds Airbus planes over ‘degrading’ fuselages

    Qatar Airways has grounded Airbus aircraft after discovering fuselages were “degrading at an accelerated rate”.

  • Aerospace startup gets $60M from the US Air Force to build hypersonic passenger plane

    Hermeus Corporation hopes to build the first reusable hypersonic aircraft.

  • GM To Bring Electric Cargo Van, Medium-Duty Truck To Market

    General Motors (NYSE: GM) plans to add two new electric vehicles (EVs) to its commercial vehicle lineup as it continues to expand its electric platform to meet its goal of launching 30 EVs globally by 2025. The new vehicles — an electric Chevrolet cargo van similar in size to the current Chevrolet Express van and a larger medium-duty vehicle — will leverage the company's BrightDrop EV business and take advantage of the company's $35 billion capital and engineering investment efforts. "Now if you

  • Mazda RX-Vision-like sports coupe revealed in patent filings

    Mazda appears to be working on a high-end sports coupe, according to patent filings in Japan. This goes much deeper than the typical model name trademark application, as it includes many intricate illustrations detailing an aluminum spaceframe structure. The patent filings, discovered by Taku2-4855, show the rear half of what is clearly a two-door car.

  • Man dies after driver crashes into his parked car at Fresno County auto dealership, authorities say

    A second person has died because of a car crash Wednesday afternoon in a Fresno County island near Clovis and Dakota Ave.

  • Small plane smacks into kayaker when it loses control during takeoff, Oregon cops say

    The pilot said he had landed and taken off from that location about 50 times.

  • Biden Sets Target Of 50% EV Share In U.S. Car Sales In 2030

    U.S. President Joe Biden is signing on Thursday an executive order, setting a target to make 50 percent of all new vehicles sold in the United States in 2030 zero-emission vehicles

  • First Look: Porsche’s New, Ultra-Limited 691 HP GT2 RS Clubsport 25 Race Car Is Coming to the US

    Co-developed with Manthey-Racing GmbH, the 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25 will have a production run of 30 cars in total.

  • Once derided as a lemon, this 1950s car is now prized and will be on display in Boise

    “It’s a neat car and the ride is just amazing. When the highways are rough and bumpy, they kind of float over the road.”

  • How does a $12,500 tax credit for a new EV sound? Or $2,500 for a used one?

    The 13-year-old Plug-in Electric Drive Tax Credit for fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles has been given a number of potential overhauls in Congress as part of larger spending bills. As it stands, the current tax credit maxes out at $7,500, which means certain EV and PHEV buyers can reduce their tax burden if they owe the federal government that amount or more. Two rewritten tax credits inching through both houses of Congress want to change all of that.

  • 11 best electric cars and SUVs | Our top choices in three price segments

    There are so many electric cars, SUVs and even trucks on the horizon, that it's only a matter of time before we get a chance to drive something great enough to be included on this list of best electric cars (and to supplant one of the current choices). The EUV has considerably more backseat space, a vaguely more SUV-ish shape, subtle styling differences and eight fewer miles of range.

  • US automakers pledge huge increase in electric vehicles

    Declaring the U.S. must “move fast” to win the world's carmaking future, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a commitment from the auto industry to produce electric vehicles for as much as half of U.S. sales by the end of the decade. Biden also wants automakers to raise gas mileage and cut tailpipe pollution between now and model year 2026. Pointing to electric vehicles parked on the White House South Lawn, the president declared them a “vision of the future that is now beginning to happen.”