U.S. markets open in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,722.00
    +52.00 (+1.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,679.00
    +336.00 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,503.25
    +187.00 (+1.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,689.90
    +27.40 (+1.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.88
    +1.17 (+1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,646.70
    +13.30 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    18.72
    +0.24 (+1.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9643
    +0.0032 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    30.80
    +0.88 (+2.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0796
    +0.0113 (+1.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.4720
    -0.2080 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,238.54
    +1,358.04 (+7.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    462.83
    +29.73 (+6.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,038.75
    +17.80 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Mr. Coffee® and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys Want to Know How Fans Like Their Coffee with #IWantItLatte Sweepstakes

·5 min read

Sweepstakes Marks the Launch of the New Mr. Coffee® Latte, Iced and Hot Coffee Maker for an
Authentic Coffeehouse Experience at Home

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for National Coffee Day on September 29, Mr. Coffee®, a leader in the in-home coffee experience, announces today its partnership with AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys to launch its #IWantItLatte sweepstakes, sharing just how easy it is for coffee lovers to have their beverage their way at home with the new Mr. Coffee®  Latte, Iced and Hot Coffee Maker.

AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys gets his caffeine fix how he wants it with Mr. Coffee® before serenading the winners of the #IWantItLatte sweepstakes.
AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys gets his caffeine fix how he wants it with Mr. Coffee® before serenading the winners of the #IWantItLatte sweepstakes.

If you've ever wanted to be serenaded by a boy band member, now is the chance. Starting today, fans can comment on the @ajmcleanofficial sweepstakes post on TikTok with their favorite coffee drink for a chance to win a personalized song inspired by their drink, sung by AJ. Five fans will be selected to win the custom sing back and a Mr. Coffee® Latte. Twenty-five additional winners will be selected to receive a Mr. Coffee® Latte.

"I'm pumped to be partnering with Mr. Coffee for the #IWantItLatte Sweepstakes to show how everyone can have their coffee their way," said McLean. "My go-to brew is a sugar-free white mocha, and I love that I can use my Mr. Coffee® Latte to make it right at home or while I'm on tour. I can't wait to see – and sing – fans' coffee orders!"

For more than 50 years, Mr. Coffee® has been the leader in helping coffee lovers brew their favorite drinks "just right" to create the perfect moment of comfort at home. With the new Mr. Coffee® Latte joining the brand's collection of specialty coffee makers, coffee drinkers can re-create their favorite coffeehouse drinks exactly how they want it- saving time, money, and waste.

Product features of the Mr. Coffee® Latte include:

  • 4-in-1 Functionality: The convenient 4-in-1 functionality lets you brew, froth, and create coffeehouse-style lattes, cappuccinos, iced, and hot coffee drinks, all with one personal coffee maker.

  • Built-In Frother: Integrated milk frother creates hot or cold foam for perfect coffeehouse-style lattes and cappuccinos.

  • Brew Pod-Free: The pod-free brewing method lets you enjoy great-tasting coffeehouse drinks, with less waste.

  • Easy Measuring System: The magic is in the measurements. The integrated measuring system makes it easy to brew the perfect amount of coffee and froth the right amount of milk for iced coffee, hot coffee, lattes, and cappuccinos.

  • Compact Size Saves Valuable Counter Space: All the features of a standard-size latte maker, in a slimmer, space-saving design.

The Mr. Coffee® Latte Lux™ is also available for an upgraded experience with an elevated design and additional features including an integrated automatic milk frother and preset latte and cappuccino buttons that automatically adjust speed to create perfect hot or cold foam for coffeehouse-style lattes and cappuccinos at the touch of a button.

"Coffee drinkers are looking to have it all when it comes to their favorite beverages and being able to easily customize their coffee at the click of a button is a priority," said Chris Robins, Business Unit CEO, Home Appliances at Newell Brands (parent company of Mr. Coffee®). "The Mr. Coffee® Latte's innovative design and brewing capability allows everyone to become their own at-home barista by creating any drink on the menu including lattes, cappuccinos, iced, and hot coffee drinks."

The Mr. Coffee® Latte is now available to purchase (MSRP: $139.99) at Target, Walmart (online only) and Meijer. The Mr. Coffee® Latte Lux is also available for purchase (MSRP: $159.99) at Amazon (online only), Walmart (online only), Bed Bath and Beyond and Kohls.

To check out how AJ McLean takes his coffee, visit MrCoffee.com for his custom coffee recipe and follow Mr. Coffee® for more info on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Sweepstakes Abbreviated Rules 
The Mr. Coffee® #IWantItLatte Sweepstakes begins at 12:00:00 am Eastern Time on September 27, 2022, and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on October 3, 2022. Open to legal residents of the 50 United States and the District of Columbia who are 18 or older at time of entry. Void where prohibited. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. To enter, fans must follow @therealmrcoffee on TikTok and comment on @ajmcleanofficial's sweepstakes post with the name of their favorite coffee drink and include the hashtag #IWantItLatteSweepstakes.

Fans can also enter via email by sending their favorite coffee drink, first and last name, age, complete mailing address (no PO Boxes and including ZIP Code), telephone number and email address to mrcoffeecollaborations@gmail.com, using subject line "#IWantItLatteSweepstakes." Subject to the Official rules which can be found here.  Sponsor: Sunbeam Products, Inc., 6655 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30328.

About Mr. Coffee®
Mr. Coffee® is a leading manufacturer of coffeemaker and tea machines for the in-home coffee experience. Based in Boca Raton, Fla., Mr. Coffee® is a part of Newell Brand's global portfolio.

About Newell Brands 

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, FoodSaver, Calphalon, Sistema, Sharpie, Paper Mate, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Yankee Candle, Graco, NUK, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Spontex, Coleman, Campingaz, Oster, Sunbeam, and Mr. Coffee. Newell Brands' beloved, planet friendly brands enhance and brighten consumers lives at home and outside by creating moments of joy, building confidence, and providing peace of mind.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

The new Mr. Coffee® Latte, Iced and Hot Coffee Maker
The new Mr. Coffee® Latte, Iced and Hot Coffee Maker
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mr-coffee-and-aj-mclean-of-the-backstreet-boys-want-to-know-how-fans-like-their-coffee-with-iwantitlatte-sweepstakes-301633601.html

SOURCE Newell Brands

Recommended Stories

  • London-Based Asset Manager Fasanara Capital Establishes $350M Crypto VC Fund

    Fasanara Capital has established a new $350 million venture capitalist fund focused on fintech and web3, according to a press release.

  • Nike is the next bellwether in focus after FedEx earnings whiff

    Up to bat with another potential profit warning: mighty Nike.

  • Li Auto stock drops after cutting delivery outlook, as supply chain issues outweigh 'robust' demand

    Share of Li Auto Inc. dropped 1.7% in premarket trading Monday, after the China-based electric vehicle maker cut its delivery outlook for the third quarter, citing supply chain challenges. The company now expects to deliver about 25,500 EVs during the quarter, down from previous guidance of between 27,000 and 29,000. "The revision is a direct consequence of the supply chain constraint, while the underlying demand for the Company's vehicles remains robust," the company said in a statement. "The C

  • Australia flags privacy overhaul after huge cyber attack on Optus

    Australia plans to toughen privacy rules to force companies to notify banks faster when they experience cyber attacks, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Monday, after hackers targeted the country's second-largest telecoms firm. Optus, owned by Singapore Telecoms Ltd, said last week that home addresses, drivers' licences and passport numbers of up to 10 million customers, or about 40% of the population, were compromised in one of Australia's biggest data breaches. Australian media reported an unidentified party had demanded $1 million in cryptocurrency for the data in an online forum but Optus has not commented on its authenticity.

  • This Analyst Says Artivion's Sell Off Seems Overdone After Trial Halt

    On Friday, Artivion Inc (NYSE: AORT) stopped the PROACT Xa clinical trial after the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) indicated that there was a lack of evidence supporting the non-inferiority of apxiban (Eliquis) to warfarin. While this is disappointing since this represented a potential $610 million opportunity, Needham notes that it would not have been approved until late 2025. The analyst reaffirms the Buy rating with a price target of $28, down from $29. Management reiterated its 2022 gui

  • Why First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now

    Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does First Industrial Realty Trust (FR) have what it takes? Let's find out.

  • Costly Mistakes to Avoid When Choosing a Medicare Plan

    With the Annual Enrollment Period Coming Up, Author and Medicare Expert Ari Parker Shares His Top Tips for Navigating Medicare Decisions

  • Japan’s Credit Market on Pace for First Annual Loss in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- The global bond rout hasn’t escaped Japan’s staid credit market, which is poised for its first annual loss since 2011 amid the yen’s plunge versus the dollar.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekThe Great Bond Bubble Is ‘Poof, Gone’ in Worst Year Since 1949Interpol Issues Red Notice for Terra’s Do Kwon, Korea

  • Won’s Weakening Risks Amplifying Inflation, Bank of Korea Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A persistent depreciation of the won against the dollar risks exacerbating inflationary pressures in South Korea, the nation’s central bank said, pledging to take action to boost stability if needed.The won breached the key psychological level of 1,400 per dollar last week after the Federal Reserve executed another outsized interest-rate increase. The weakening adds to concerns for the Bank of Korea, which has been tightening policy for more than a year to try to rein in inflation

  • Italy's right-wing bloc wins election: five questions for markets

    Italy's right-wing bloc should have a solid majority in both houses of parliament following Sunday's election, potentially giving the country a rare chance of political stability after years of upheaval and fragile coalitions. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the nationalist Brothers of Italy, looks set to become Italy's first woman prime minister at the head of its most right-wing government since World War Two. However, Meloni and her allies face a daunting list of challenges, including soaring energy prices, war in Ukraine and renewed slowdown in the euro zone's third largest economy.

  • Biden’s Student Loan Debt Cancellation Could Cost $400 Billion Over 10 Years: CBO

    The White House also extended a pause on loan repayments until the end of the year, rather than Aug. 31. That delay will cost $20 billion.

  • KB Home (KBH) Down 29.2% YTD: Lower Orders & Higher Rates Ail

    Rising rates and affordability issues are potent headwinds for KB Home (KBH).

  • AMC hires Citigroup as underwriter for preferred shares

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Monday it had hired Citigroup as an underwriter to help it sell up to 425 million units of its preferred stock, APE. The theater-chain, however, warned potential investors that investments in APE might involve "losing all or a substantial portion of your investment" given the recent fluctuation in prices of the preferred shares and the underlying shares of AMC Entertainment. The company also said Citigroup will receive 2.5% cut per unit sold for the first $250 million gross sales of APE units, and a 1.5% cut per unit sold for the subsequent $250 million gross sales.

  • Key Tips for Investing In REITs

    Thinking of investing in REITs? Here's what you need to know and to consider when evaluating a real estate investment trust.

  • Tether's Former Auditor Fined $1M by SEC for Sloppy Accounting

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed and settled charges last week against Friedman LLP, the former auditing firm of stablecoin issuer Tether, finding “serial violations of the federal securities laws” and numerous instances of “improper professional conduct,” according to an order published Monday.

  • Rate Hike Holdout Morocco Faces Off Against Inflation: Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- Morocco’s first interest-rate hike in 14 years is likely approaching, as concern over the highest inflation in decades threatens a drive for cheap borrowing that was meant to revive the economy.Most Read from BloombergEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEHurricane Ian Ma

  • GSK selects Burberry's Brown as its first female CFO

    (Reuters) -Britain's GSK has appointed its first female chief financial officer, Julie Brown, to succeed Iain Mackay, as the drugmaker focuses on its core pharmaceuticals business. With Emma Walmsley as GSK's chief executive, Brown's appointment also creates a rare, all-female top management at a blue-chip British company and a global pharma major. Brown, who has extensive experience in the health and pharmaceutical industry, will join GSK from luxury fashion brand Burberry, in April and take up the job in May.

  • Spectrum (SPPI) Down as FDA Panel Votes Against NSCLC Drug

    The FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee votes against Spectrum's (SPPI) poziotinib for treating non-small cell lung cancer in previously treated patients with HER2 exon 20 mutations. Stock down.

  • Apple (AAPL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Apple (AAPL) closed at $150.77, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day.

  • Bank of America Says Cryptocurrencies Continue to Act as Risk Assets

    Ether continues to slide as investors shift to a wait-and-see approach regarding future upgrades, the bank said in a research report.