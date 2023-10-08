Mr. Cooper Group's (NASDAQ:COOP) investors will be pleased with their stellar 245% return over the last five years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 245% in five years. In the last week the share price is up 1.6%.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Mr. Cooper Group managed to grow its earnings per share at 60% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 28% average annual increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Mr. Cooper Group shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 28% over one year. However, the TSR over five years, coming in at 28% per year, is even more impressive. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Mr. Cooper Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

