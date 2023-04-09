Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MRDIY) largest shareholders are private companies with 57% ownership, individual investors own 18%

Key Insights

Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's significant private companies ownership suggests that the key decisions are influenced by shareholders from the larger public

The largest shareholder of the company is Bee Family Limited with a 51% stake

11% of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is held by insiders

A look at the shareholders of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) can tell us which group is most powerful. With 57% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 18% ownership in the company.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad. Our data shows that Bee Family Limited is the largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. This implies that they have majority interest control of the future of the company. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 6.1% and 5.4%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Furthermore, CEO Chu Ong is the owner of 0.6% of the company's shares.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad. Insiders own RM1.6b worth of shares in the RM15b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 18% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 57%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

