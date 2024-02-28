Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) has announced that the dividend on 22nd of March will be increased to MYR0.01, which will be 67% higher than last year's payment of MYR0.006 which covered the same period. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 2.0% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 47.1%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 19% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. Since 2021, the annual payment back then was MYR0.0195, compared to the most recent full-year payment of MYR0.032. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 18% a year over that time. It is great to see strong growth in the dividend payments, but cuts are concerning as it may indicate the payout policy is too ambitious.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's EPS has declined at around 80% a year. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's payments are rock solid. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

