Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's (KLSE:MRDIY) market cap touched RM14b last week, benefiting both private companies who own 51% as well as institutions

Significant control over Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

51% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Bee Family Limited)

Insiders own 15% of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad

A look at the shareholders of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that private companies own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Following a 4.8% increase in the stock price last week, private companies profited the most, but institutions who own 17% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Bee Family Limited is the largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.5% and 3.9%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Chu Ong directly holds 0.6% of the total shares outstanding.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad. Insiders own RM2.2b worth of shares in the RM14b company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 51%, of the Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors.

Many find it useful to take an in depth look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

