Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) investors are sitting on a loss of 30% if they invested a year ago

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 31%. That's well below the market return of 5.4%. Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Even though the Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. So it's easy to justify a look at some other metrics.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.5%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's revenue is actually up 21% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward.

A Different Perspective

While Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad shareholders are down 30% for the year (even including dividends), the market itself is up 5.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 9.9%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Is Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

