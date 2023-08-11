Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.008

The board of Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad (KLSE:MRDIY) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of September, with investors receiving MYR0.008 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.4%, which is below the average for the industry.

Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

It would be nice for the yield to be higher, but we should also check if higher levels of dividend payment would be sustainable. The last dividend was quite easily covered by Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's earnings. This indicates that a lot of the earnings are being reinvested into the business, with the aim of fueling growth.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 48.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. Since 2020, the dividend has gone from MYR0.0195 total annually to MYR0.022. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.1% per annum over that time. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's earnings per share has shrunk at 79% a year over the past five years. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

Our Thoughts On Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Mr D.I.Y. Group (M) Berhad's payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Given that earnings are not growing, the dividend does not look nearly so attractive. See if the 16 analysts are forecasting a turnaround in our free collection of analyst estimates here. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

