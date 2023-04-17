Mr. Handyman® Launches National Contest to Find Worst Deck in America

Leading Home Maintenance, Repair, and Improvement Franchise Offers Homeowners Chance to Win Dream Deck Starting April 17, 2023

WACO, Texas, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mr. Handyman®, a Neighborly® company and the nation's leading home maintenance, repair, and improvement franchise, has launched its first Worst Deck in America Contest, April 17-28, 2023, offering homeowners a chance to win a brand-new deck and landscape makeover. With more than 25 years of experience in repairing and replacing damaged decks, Mr. Handyman understands the importance of deck maintenance and safety. The Worst Deck in America Contest is an opportunity for homeowners with shabby and hazardous decks to get a much-needed deck makeover.

Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair and improvement company. (PRNewsfoto/Mr. Handyman)

To enter the contest, starting today through April 28, 2023, participants can visit Mr. Handyman's Facebook page for contest rules and details. The winner will receive a new deck from Mr. Handyman and a landscape makeover from fellow Neighborly company The Grounds Guys, the local experts for lawn care and landscape services. The contest is open to all and easy to enter.

"Decks are a great place for outdoor relaxation and entertaining, but they require maintenance to remain safe and functional," said Jeff Palla, President of Mr. Handyman. "We're excited to kick off the contest to help homeowners improve their outdoor living spaces while promoting deck safety."

Mr. Handyman provides a range of home improvement services to make homeowners' lives easier. Experienced local professionals can help homeowners with their to-do list of small home improvement projects such as adding more storage, repairing or replacing damaged drywall, or installing doors, decks, mantels, and more in the home.

Mr. Handyman is part of the Neighborly family of home service brands, and all their work is guaranteed and backed by the Neighborly Done Right Promise™. So, no job is done until the customer is completely satisfied.

For homeowners looking for additional home improvement inspiration, visit mrhandyman.com or contact your nearest Mr. Handyman® location for assistance with your home maintenance, repair, and improvement needs.

About Mr. Handyman®

Mr. Handyman® is North America's leading commercial and residential property maintenance, repair, and improvement company. With more than 300 locations throughout the U.S. and Canada, Mr. Handyman® is recognized as one of the fastest growing, handyman service franchise systems. Acquired in 2015, Mr. Handyman® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchise businesses collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining, and enhancing homes and businesses. Neighborly® brands are found at Neighborly.com or on the Neighborly App. For more information about Mr. Handyman®, visit MrHandyman.com. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here.

Media Contact: Taylor Saltijeral, Fishman Public Relations, tsaltijeral@fishmanpr.com or 847-945-1300

