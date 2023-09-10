Are Mr Price Group Limited's (JSE:MRP) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

Mr Price Group (JSE:MRP) has had a rough month with its share price down 13%. However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Mr Price Group's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Mr Price Group is:

23% = R3.2b ÷ R14b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each ZAR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made ZAR0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Mr Price Group's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

At first glance, Mr Price Group seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 17% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Yet, Mr Price Group has posted measly growth of 3.4% over the past five years. This is interesting as the high returns should mean that the company has the ability to generate high growth but for some reason, it hasn't been able to do so. A few likely reasons why this could happen is that the company could have a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

We then compared Mr Price Group's net income growth with the industry and found that the company's growth figure is lower than the average industry growth rate of 13% in the same 5-year period, which is a bit concerning.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is MRP fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Mr Price Group Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Mr Price Group has a three-year median payout ratio of 62% (implying that it keeps only 38% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Moreover, Mr Price Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 62%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Mr Price Group's future ROE will be 23% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

In total, it does look like Mr Price Group has some positive aspects to its business. Yet, the low earnings growth is a bit concerning, especially given that the company has a high rate of return. Investors could have benefitted from the high ROE, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings. As discussed earlier, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

