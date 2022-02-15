U.S. markets close in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.21
    +61.54 (+1.40%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,973.41
    +407.24 (+1.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,062.14
    +271.22 (+1.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,067.21
    +46.42 (+2.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.51
    -3.95 (-4.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.10
    -13.30 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    23.37
    -0.48 (-2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1361
    +0.0053 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0380
    +0.0420 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3530
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6410
    +0.0910 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,108.46
    +1,606.24 (+3.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,014.79
    +20.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,608.92
    +77.33 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

MR Vaccines Market to Surpass US$ 79.2 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights

·4 min read

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the MR vaccines market is estimated to be valued at US$ 55.7 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Coherent Market Insights Logo
Coherent Market Insights Logo

Key Trends and Analysis of the MR Vaccines Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing incidence of measles and rubella (MR), ongoing clinical trials to develop safe MR vaccines, growing awareness about immunization services, and rising government initiatives to launch vaccine campaigns. These key trends are expected to aid in growth of the MR vaccines market.

Moreover, key players operating in the MR vaccines market are focusing on adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as partnerships with organizations such as WHO, UNICEF, and the GAVI Alliance, the global health partnership aims to increase access to immunization in poor countries to improve their immunization programs.

For instance, in June 2021, the Government of Kenya launched measles and rubella (MR) vaccination campaign in Kajiado County, with support of the World Health Organization, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance. The campaign aimed to vaccinate about 3.9 million children with age group of 9 months to 5 years in 22 counties of Kenya.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4917

Key Market Takeaways:

The MR vaccines market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 2.1% over the forecast period, owing to rise in ongoing clinical trials. For instance, in August 2020, a Phase II / III clinical trial of double viral vaccine for Measles and Rubella (MR) produced by Bio-Manguinhos / Fiocruz, a vaccine manufacturing company, was completed. The study was conducted in 11 months old children to assess the safety, immunogenicity, and reactogenicity of the MR vaccine.

Among vaccine brand, MR vaccine segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2021, owing to increasing focus on research and development activities to develop safe MR vaccines.

Key players operating in the MR vaccines market include PT Bio Farma, Bio-Manguinhos, BE Vaccines, Serum Institute of India, and Crucell Switzerland AG.

Request for Customization @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/4917

Detailed Market Segmentation:

MR Vaccines Market, By Vaccine Brand:

  • MR Vaccine

  • MRBEV (BE LTD.)

MR Vaccines Market, By Distribution Channel:

  • Public

  • Private

MR Vaccines Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

Buy this Complete Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4917

Find more related trending reports below:

Vaccines Market, by Technology (Conjugate Vaccines, Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines, Live Attenuated Vaccines, Toxoid Therapy, and Recombinant Therapy), by Type (Monovalent Vaccines and Multivalent Vaccines), by Indication (Typhoid, Hepatitis, Pneumococcal, DTP, Malaria, Influenza, Human Papilloma Virus, Meningococcal, Polio, Rotavirus, MMR, Varicella, Herpes Zoster, and Others), by Route of Administration (Parenteral Administration and Oral Administration), by Age Group (Pediatric and Adult), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021 – 2028

Human Combination Vaccines Market, by Product Type (Inactivated Vaccine and Live Attenuated Vaccine), by Age Group (Children and Adults), by Combination Type (DTaP/IPV/Hep B, DTaP/Hib/IPV, MMR II, Hep B-Hib , and Others), by Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2021- 2028

H1N1 Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type (Inactivated Vaccine and Live Attenuated Vaccine), by Route of Administration (Injection and Intranasal), by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), by Geography (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018 – 2026

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah
Senior Client Partner – Business Development
Coherent Market Insights
Phone:
US: +1-206-701-6702
UK: +44-020-8133-4027
Japan: +81-050-5539-1737
India: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mr-vaccines-market-to-surpass-us-79-2-million-by-2028--says-coherent-market-insights-301482687.html

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax, Dynavax, and Ocugen Are All Rising Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was up by 5%, while Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) had gained 5.2%, and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) was up by 4.9%. This survey, conducted by The Harris Poll on behalf of Ocugen, found that 73% of Americans "would like to see additional [COVID-19] vaccine options available that are developed from a more traditional method."

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Boosters Effectiveness Wanes After Four Months: CDC Study

    COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) become less effective after four months but still provide significant protection against hospitalization, a CDC study found. While vaccine efficacy was still strong two months after a booster shot, it declined significantly after four months. Efficacy against COVID-19–associated emergency department visits and hospitalization was 87% and 91%, respectively, during the two months after

  • Moderna set to strike deal for UK vaccine hub

    Moderna, the US drugmaker which pioneered the mRNA Covid jab, is on the brink of striking a deal with the Government to open a vaccine research and manufacturing hub in the UK.

  • New FDA program could boost drug development for rare diseases

    The Food and Drug Administration and pharmaceutical companies say they’re hoping to improve drug development and approval for rare diseases, the majority of which lack FDA-approved treatments.

  • Tetra Bio-Pharma Enters into a Strategic Partnership with Avicanna

    Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc. ("Tetra" or the "Company") (TSX: TBP) (OTCQB: TBPMF) (FRA:JAM1) a leader in cannabinoid-derived drug discovery and development announced today that it has executed a non-binding term sheet with Avicanna Inc. ("Avicanna") (TSX: AVCN) (OTCQX: AVCNF) (FSE: 0NN) to assess entering into a strategic partnership comprising of three strategic pillars, including:

  • As President Biden eyes drug pricing, expert laments 'failure of democracy'

    Despite promises from numerous politicians, there still hasn’t been meaningful legislation passed to address prescription drug costs, which are still unaffordable for millions of Americans.

  • Moderna Is in Talks to Open U.K. Factory. What to Know.

    Moderna is discussing opening a messenger RNA manufacturing facility in the U.K., according to a report over the weekend. Moderna (ticker: MRNA) is in late-stage talks with the U.K. government to build a manufacturing facility in the country and to run clinical trials with the National Health Service, according to the Financial Times. Moderna didn’t comment in the FT story, and didn’t respond to a request for comment from Barron’s.

  • Prior COVID offers less protection vs Omicron; mRNA booster shot efficacy declines within months

    The immune response to COVID-19 helps protect against reinfection, but that protection is weaker against Omicron than it was against earlier variants of the coronavirus, according to new data. A previous SARS-CoV-2 infection protects against Omicron reinfection only 56% of the time, researchers found in a review of national data in Qatar. Having had COVID was 90.2% effective against reinfection with the Alpha variant, 85.7% effective against a Beta variant reinfection, and 92% effective against Delta reinfection, researchers reported on Wednesday in The New England Journal of Medicine.

  • The #1 Best Medicines to Take After COVID Infection

    So you've tested positive for COVID-19. What next? First, call your doctor for their advice. In most cases, you'll be advised to take care of yourself at home with over-the-counter remedies. Depending on your age and risk factors, you might be prescribed anti-viral medication. Here's what experts say are the best medications and supplements to take after COVID infection. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs COVID is Hurting You—

  • What should parents know about the COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 5?

    "What we're always doing is looking at safety first," said Dr. Robert Frenck, director of the Gamble Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children's.

  • Local community battles opioid epidemic as CDC proposes controversial guideline changes

    A Bucks County community is questioning why the CDC would propose looser restrictions on powerful prescription drugs as the opioid epidemic continues to run rampant in Philadelphia and its suburbs.

  • Can weed really prevent COVID-19? Federal rules make marijuana studies hard

    The truth behind the findings in an Oregon State study into hemp and COVID-19 is far more complicated.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Singapore bank DBS profit rebounds, rates outlook improves outlook

    DBS Group flagged strong business momentum after its profit rose to a record last year, cementing a recovery for Southeast Asia's largest lender as pandemic-hit economies rebound and boost loan growth and asset quality. Singapore lenders are also expected to be big beneficiaries of rising interest rates, while the city-state's economy is forecast to grow 3% to 5% this year after expanding at its fastest annual pace in over a decade in 2021. Krishna Guha, an analyst at Jefferies said on Monday that while the bank's fourth-quarter profit was slightly below estimates due to lower than expected non-interest income, growth in other revenue metrics was "outstanding."

  • Italy's Autogrill sees smaller 2021 loss, sending shares higher

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy's Autogrill expects to post a smaller loss and higher cash flow than previously forecast for 2021, it said on Tuesday, sending shares up more than 7%. It also said it expected cash flow to come in at above 100 million euros, more than double its previous estimates. At 1308 GMT, shares in Autogrill changed hands at 6.77 euros, up 8% and on track for their best day since October.

  • Exclusive-Disney names executive to oversee metaverse strategy -memo

    (Reuters) -The Walt Disney Co has appointed an executive to oversee its metaverse strategy, according to an email Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent to staff Tuesday and seen by Reuters. Mike White, an executive in the Media and Entertainment Distribution group, has been named to the new role of senior vice president of Next Generation Storytelling and Consumer Experiences, where he will help define how consumers experience Disney's coming metaverse. "For nearly 100 years, our company has defined and re-defined entertainment by leveraging technology to bring stories to life in deeper, more impactful ways," Chapek wrote in the email to staff, adding, "Today, we have an opportunity to connect those universes and create an entirely new paradigm for how audiences experience and engage with our stories."

  • Macro Factors Impacting Crypto Markets

    Bitcoin is trending higher Monday after a dip on Sunday. "The Hash" panel discusses the potential macro factors moving the price and where the crypto markets could be headed.

  • Denver luxury-travel company Inspirato goes public

    The company's CEO compared plans for its consumer-facing technology to Netflix and said they also plan to hire.

  • If you found Coinbase’s Super Bowl ad confusing, check out the exchange’s entry into this tax season

    Coinbase’s Super Bowl roving QR code Super Bowl commercial may be as confusing to some people as its surprise entry into tax season. Taxpayers who use TurboTax can ask to have their refunds deposited directly into a Coinbase account, where the money can be converted to more than 100 types of cryptocurrencies without trading fees, or it can sit in U.S. dollars, ready for future trades. This decision comes at a time when investment experts urge caution as volatile investments such as bitcoin and ethereum may or may not rebound from recent declines.

  • Engie Hikes Dividend 60% as Energy Price Surge Lifts Profits

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityPutin Seeks Diplomatic Solution Amid ‘Partial’ Troop PullbackBiden to Speak on Latest Developments in Crisis: Ukraine UpdateTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Sarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceEngie SA raised its dividend payout by 60% after a surge in energy prices drove net income higher last year, and said profit will rise further by 2024 as it adds more rene