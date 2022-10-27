U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

MRA Group Welcomes Phil Butler as a Partner

·2 min read

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRA Group, a privately-held real estate development and client services firm, announced Phil Butler, Sr. has joined the ranks of Partner alongside Mike Wojewodka and founder Larry Stuardi.

Phil Butler, Sr., SVP and Partner, MRA Group
Phil Butler, Sr., SVP and Partner, MRA Group

"We are delighted to have Phil as a Partner in the firm. Phil has demonstrated unwavering integrity, exceptional real estate acumen, and a solid commitment to the growth of both the firm and our associates. His leadership has been instrumental to the continued growth of the MRA organization," stated Larry Stuardi, CEO of MRA Group.

Butler serves as Senior Vice President, and is a member of MRA's executive leadership team alongside Stuardi and Wojewodka, where he is primarily responsible for the oversight and management of MRA's operating & investment entities. With more than 20 years experience in real estate, Butler held leadership positions at Toll Brothers, CB Richard Ellis, and Ally Financial. Prior to joining MRA, Butler co-founded and served as managing principal of a real estate consultancy and development firm, where he focused on portfolio strategy, program management and urban infill development projects.

"Phil joined MRA Group only four years ago, but since day one he has acted like a partner and took ownership right away, which was refreshing for Larry and I," explained Executive Vice President Mike Wojewodka. "His strategic and operational prowess immediately added executive level capacity which has helped accelerate the evolution of the company allowing us to embrace new opportunities and expand our capabilities."

Butler serves on the board of Habitat for Humanity Philadelphia, Philadelphia Youth Sports Collaborative and NAIOP Philadelphia. He resides in Montgomery County with his wife and three sons.

About MRA Group

MRA Group (MRA), based in Horsham, PA, is a privately-held, vertically integrated real estate development and client services firm servicing the healthcare, higher education and life sciences sectors. Founded in 1991 by president and CEO Lawrence J. Stuardi, MRA prides itself on maintaining the same high level of integrity and excellence that led to its recognition as one of the most respected real estate firms in the mid-Atlantic region. With over 30 years of value-add and ground-up development experience, along with providing a full suite of real estate solutions, to our clients, MRA has developed and continues to manage more than 4.5M square feet of medical, life sciences and office real estate, and has structured over $2B of financial transactions. A few recent and notable development projects include Chestnut Run Innovation and Science Park, Spring House Innovation Park, the Holy Redeemer Medical Building at 201 Veterans Way, the Lab at the University of Pennsylvania's Pennovation Works Campus, and TEK Park among others. Learn more at www.mragroup.net.

Media Contact: Melonie Butler Director of Marketing, MRA Group 856.278.0604 mbutler@mragroup.net

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mra-group-welcomes-phil-butler-as-a-partner-301660188.html

SOURCE MRA Group

