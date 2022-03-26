U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,352.27
    +420.92 (+0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

MRAM Market Size to Grow by USD 952.71 Million |Evolving Opportunities with Honeywell International Inc. and Fujitsu Ltd. | Technavio

·6 min read

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRAM market size is will grow by USD 952.71 million from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled MRAM Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled MRAM Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Free Sample Report

MRAM Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the key vendors and their key offerings include:

  • Fujitsu Ltd.: The company offers MRAM through device solutions business segment.

  • Honeywell International Inc.:The company offers MRAM corresponds to STT MRAM and T MRAM.

  • Intel Corp.:The company offers MRAM through its Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group segment.

  • QUALCOMM Inc.:The company offers MRAM corresponds to STT MRAM and T MRAM. The company operates in key business segments including Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.:The company offers MRAM through component solution business segment.

Download Sample Report for more insights on the strategic initiatives by each contributing vendor

MRAM Market Segment Analysis

  • Type

  • Geography

  • End-user

View Report Outlook as you get the contribution of each segment

MRAM Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global MRAM market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market within the overall global information technology market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the MRAM market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

MRAM Market Takeaways

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist MRAM market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the MRAM market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the MRAM market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MRAM market vendors

Related Reports:
Programmable Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Quantum Sensors Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

MRAM Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2019

Forecast period

2020-2024

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 39%

Market growth 2020-2024

$ 952.71 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

25.78

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Avalanche Technology Inc., CROCUS NANO ELECTRONICS LLC, Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., QUALCOMM Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2019

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five Forces Summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End user placement

  • Automotive and A and D - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Enterprise storage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Robotics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type placement

  • STT MRAM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • T MRAM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers

  • Volume driver - Demand led growth

  • Volume driver - Supply led growth

  • Volume driver - External factors

  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

  • Price driver - Inflation

  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Avalanche Technology Inc.

  • CROCUS NANO ELECTRONICS LLC

  • Everspin Technologies Inc.

  • Fujitsu Ltd.

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Infineon Technologies AG

  • Intel Corp.

  • QUALCOMM Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mram-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-952-71-million-evolving-opportunities-with-honeywell-international-inc-and-fujitsu-ltd--technavio-301510131.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted by 17% This Week

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was anything but up in the Monday to Friday span, with its stock tumbling by more than 17%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Tuesday, analyst David Chiaverini downgraded his recommendation on Upstart stock to underperform (read: sell) from his previous neutral. Specifically, Chiaverini's main issue with the fintech is its dependence on third-party funding.

  • Here is what AT&T is giving investors in WarnerMedia spinoff, and how it will work

    AT&T Inc. offered new details about its planned spinoff of WarnerMedia Friday, as the telecommunications company prepares for that transaction to close in April.

  • Cannabis legislation is being used as a ‘political pawn,’ Entourage Effect Capital partner says

    Entourage Effect Capital Managing Partner Matt Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the potential Congressional vote on marijuana legalization, the cannabis industry, and how cannabis companies are taxed.

  • Why Southwestern Energy, Tellurian, and NextDecade Were Rocketing Higher Today

    Shares of natural gas-focused companies Southwestern Energy (NYSE: SWN), Tellurian (NASDAQ: TELL), and NextDecade (NASDAQ: NEXT) were all screaming higher on Friday, up 14.7%, 19.3%, and 32%, respectively, as of 3:47 p.m. ET. All three companies are involved in the liquified natural gas space, and President Joe Biden and European leaders announced a new natural gas deal on Friday to help ween Europe off of Russian supplies. On Friday, Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a deal in principle to help Europe diversify its supplies of natural gas, which is primarily used for electricity and heating.

  • Why StoneCo Plummeted Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down big in Friday trading, with shares off by 12.8% as of 1:46 p.m. ET. While many other growth stocks were hurting today as investors took near-term profits and long-term interest rates rose, StoneCo announced a fairly large shake-up of its board of directors that will see one of the company's co-founders leave. On Thursday evening, StoneCo announced the retirement of three longtime board members and the appointment of two new members.

  • 2 Stocks Near Oversold Territory; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    The only thing truly predictable about the stock market’s current volatility is its unpredictability. The fast-moving shifts in prices have prompted spurts of both selling and buying – you can’t have one without the other – that have left some stocks oversold, and trading much lower than they should. Wall Street’s analysts make all sorts of stocks picks, and they don’t shy away from tapping oversold stocks as positive choices. We’ve used TipRanks database to pull up the latest scoop on two such

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Google's workers are increasingly critical about how much it's paying them

    At an all-hands meeting, workers pressed the company's executives about the competitiveness of their compensation.

  • Russian general who said Ukraine invasion would be over in hours is reported killed

    A Russian general who boasted that the invasion of Ukraine would be over in hours has been killed, it was reported on Friday.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • More awful news for homebuyers: Mortgage rates just made the biggest jump this century

    The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate hit 4.42% this week.

  • Putin wants the West to defeat the purpose of its own sanctions

    Putin is insisting that the US, the UK and the EU pay for their Russian gas purchases with rubles—a strategy to force the West to dilute the effects of its own sanctions on Moscow.

  • Electric vehicles: Nio reports earnings, Tesla Berlin factory to boost supply

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Why Tilray and Other Cannabis Stocks Popped Friday

    Canadian cannabis stocks popped Friday morning, led by Canadian grower Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), which jumped nearly 20% in early trading. Tilray gave back some of those gains, as did the stocks of peers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL). As of 1:36 p.m. ET, Tilray shares were 14.3% higher for the day.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.

  • 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are floundering with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index down over 10% to roughly 14,000 year to date. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could offer exceptional bang for your buck in this challenging market. Ford Motor Company is a legacy automaker reinventing itself with a pivot to electric vehicles (EVs).

  • U.S.-Listed Pot Stocks Surge As Marijuana Legalization Bill Nears House Vote

    A bill that would remove cannabis from the list of federally controlled substances will be voted on by Congressional lawmakers as early as next week, reports suggest.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • Nvidia stock rallies after the chip maker unveils new data center products

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley explains Nvidia's latest data center products.

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]