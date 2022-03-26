MRAM Market Size to Grow by USD 952.71 Million |Evolving Opportunities with Honeywell International Inc. and Fujitsu Ltd. | Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRAM market size is will grow by USD 952.71 million from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled MRAM Market by Type, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

MRAM Market Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Some of the key vendors and their key offerings include:

Fujitsu Ltd.: The company offers MRAM through device solutions business segment.

Honeywell International Inc.: The company offers MRAM corresponds to STT MRAM and T MRAM.

Intel Corp.: The company offers MRAM through its Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group segment.

QUALCOMM Inc.: The company offers MRAM corresponds to STT MRAM and T MRAM. The company operates in key business segments including Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.:The company offers MRAM through component solution business segment.

MRAM Market Segment Analysis

Type

Geography

End-user

MRAM Market Scope

Technavio categorizes the global MRAM market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market within the overall global information technology market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the MRAM market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.

The report also covers the following areas:

MRAM Market Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist MRAM market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the MRAM market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the MRAM market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MRAM market vendors

MRAM Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 39% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 952.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.78 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Avalanche Technology Inc., CROCUS NANO ELECTRONICS LLC, Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., QUALCOMM Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user placement

Automotive and A and D - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Enterprise storage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Robotics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type placement

STT MRAM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

T MRAM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Volume driver - Demand led growth

Volume driver - Supply led growth

Volume driver - External factors

Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets

Price driver - Inflation

Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avalanche Technology Inc.

CROCUS NANO ELECTRONICS LLC

Everspin Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Intel Corp.

QUALCOMM Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

