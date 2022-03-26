MRAM Market Size to Grow by USD 952.71 Million |Evolving Opportunities with Honeywell International Inc. and Fujitsu Ltd. | Technavio
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRAM market size is will grow by USD 952.71 million from 2019 to 2024, as per the latest market analysis report by Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period.
MRAM Market Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Some of the key vendors and their key offerings include:
Fujitsu Ltd.: The company offers MRAM through device solutions business segment.
Honeywell International Inc.:The company offers MRAM corresponds to STT MRAM and T MRAM.
Intel Corp.:The company offers MRAM through its Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group segment.
QUALCOMM Inc.:The company offers MRAM corresponds to STT MRAM and T MRAM. The company operates in key business segments including Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.:The company offers MRAM through component solution business segment.
MRAM Market Segment Analysis
Type
Geography
End-user
MRAM Market Scope
Technavio categorizes the global MRAM market as a part of the global technology hardware, storage, and peripherals market within the overall global information technology market. Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the MRAM market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period.
The report also covers the following areas:
MRAM Market Takeaways
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist MRAM market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the MRAM market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the MRAM market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MRAM market vendors
MRAM Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2019
Forecast period
2020-2024
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 39%
Market growth 2020-2024
$ 952.71 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
25.78
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 32%
Key consumer countries
US
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Avalanche Technology Inc., CROCUS NANO ELECTRONICS LLC, Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Intel Corp., QUALCOMM Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered
Executive Summary
Market Overview
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five Forces Summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
Market segments
Comparison by End user placement
Automotive and A and D - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Enterprise storage - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Consumer electronics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Robotics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Type
Market segments
Comparison by Type placement
STT MRAM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
T MRAM - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Overview
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Market drivers
Volume driver - Demand led growth
Volume driver - Supply led growth
Volume driver - External factors
Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
Price driver - Inflation
Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Overview
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Avalanche Technology Inc.
CROCUS NANO ELECTRONICS LLC
Everspin Technologies Inc.
Fujitsu Ltd.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
Honeywell International Inc.
Infineon Technologies AG
Intel Corp.
QUALCOMM Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
