MRC Global Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results

MRC Global
·21 min read
MRC Global
MRC Global

HOUSTON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings and infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utilities end-markets, today announced third quarter 2022 results.

Net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $18 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, as compared to the third quarter of 2021 net loss of ($17) million, or ($0.21) per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders for the third quarter of 2022 was $36 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, as compared to the third quarter of 2021 adjusted net income of $8 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

MRC Global’s third quarter 2022 gross profit was $165 million, or 18.3% of sales, as compared to the third quarter 2021 gross profit of $95 million, or 13.9% of sales. Gross profit for the third quarter of 2022 and 2021 includes $24 million and $32 million, respectively, of expense in cost of sales relating to the use of the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of inventory cost accounting. Adjusted Gross Profit, which excludes (among other items) the impact of LIFO, was $198 million, or 21.9% of sales, for the third quarter of 2022 and was $137 million, or 20.0% of revenue, for the third quarter of 2021.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

  • Sales of $904 million, a 7% sequential increase from the second quarter of 2022 led by the gas utilities and downstream, industrial and energy transition (DIET) sectors, and a 32% improvement compared to the same quarter a year ago

  • Adjusted Gross Profit, as a percentage of sales, of 21.9%, an increase of 60 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2022 and an MRC Global record

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $82 million, or 9.1% of sales, a company record for adjusted EBITDA margins

  • Backlog of $773 million, up 4% compared to the second quarter of 2022 and up 49% compared to year end 2021

Rob Saltiel, MRC Global’s President and CEO stated, “I am very pleased with our outstanding performance this quarter with total revenue of $904 million, a 7% sequential growth, led by our two largest end-market sectors, gas utilities and DIET. Continued strong activity, coupled with cost management, resulted in new company records for both adjusted gross margin of 21.9% and adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.1%. Our business generated operating cash flow of $33 million in the third quarter, and we expect to achieve positive operating cash flow for the full year, which would be a major achievement given the high revenue growth we have experienced in 2022.”

“Our third quarter’s results are indicative of the solid performance of the MRC Global team and are underpinned by our resilient gas utilities business, our expanding roster of energy transition projects and our continued cost discipline. Looking forward to 2023, we expect double-digit revenue growth, higher annual EBITDA margins and strong cash flow generation,” continued Mr. Saltiel.

Adjusted EBITDA was $82 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $39 million for the same period in 2021.

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted SG&A, Net Debt and Leverage Ratio are all non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the reconciliation of each of these measures to the nearest GAAP measure in this release.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $120 million, or 13.3% of sales, for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $102 million, or 14.9% of sales, for the same period in 2021.

An income tax expense of $10 million was incurred in the third quarter of 2022, with an effective tax rate of 29%, as compared to an income tax benefit of $2 million for the third quarter of 2021. Our rates generally differ from the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21% as a result of state income taxes, non-deductible expenses, and differing foreign income tax rates. The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2022, was higher primarily due to unbenefited foreign losses.

Sales

The company’s sales were $904 million for the third quarter of 2022, which was 7% higher than the second quarter of 2022 and 32% higher than the third quarter of 2021. As compared to the third quarter of 2021, all sectors and segments grew. By sector, the DIET sector led with 40% growth followed by the upstream production and gas utilities and sectors at 33% and 32%, respectively. Sequentially, the gas utilities and DIET sectors led the increase.

Sales by Segment

U.S. sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $768 million, up $198 million, or 35%, from the same quarter in 2021. The gas utilities sector revenue increased $86 million, or 32%, driven by increased activity levels related to our customers' integrity upgrade programs, smart meter programs and seasonal demand. DIET sector sales increased $66 million, or 46%, from increased renewable biofuel projects and additional turnaround projects and maintenance spending for refining, mining and chemical customers. Upstream production sector sales increased by $36 million, or 44%, primarily due to increased customer spending for well completions. Midstream pipeline sector sales improved $10 million, or 13%, driven by new gathering and processing infrastructure as a result of increased production levels.

Sequentially, as compared to the second quarter of 2022, U.S. sales increased $51 million, or 7%, led by the gas utilities sector, which increased $44 million, or 14%, as customers continue to make progress on their infrastructure projects. The DIET sector was up $11 million, or 6% from biofuel projects, mining customer spending, and turnaround maintenance for refining and chemicals. U.S. upstream sales were up $1 million, or 1%, as several customer projects shifted to the fourth quarter.

Canada sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $37 million, up $7 million, or 23%, from the same quarter in 2021, driven by the upstream production sector as customers increased capital budgets.

Sequentially, as compared to the prior quarter, Canada sales declined $3 million, or 8%, due to upstream production sector seasonality.

International sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $99 million, up $14 million, or 16%, from the same period in 2021 overcoming a $13 million unfavorable impact from weaker foreign currencies. The increase was driven by the DIET sector primarily in the Netherlands, U.K. and New Zealand.

Sequentially, as compared to the previous quarter, International sales increased $8 million, or 9%, driven by the DIET sector, despite a $5 million unfavorable impact from weaker foreign currencies. The DIET sector increased in the U.K., the Netherlands and New Zealand.

Sales by Sector

Gas utilities sector sales, which are primarily U.S. based, were $359 million, in the third quarter of 2022, or 40% of total sales, an increase of $88 million, or 32%, from the third quarter of 2021.

Sequentially, as compared to the second quarter of 2022, the gas utilities sector grew $45 million, or 14%, driven by the U.S. segment.

Downstream, industrial and energy transition sector sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $276 million, or 31% of total sales, an increase of $79 million, or 40%, from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in DIET sector sales was driven by the U.S. segment followed by the International segment.

Sequentially, as compared to the previous quarter, sales in the DIET sector were up $17 million, or 7%, led by the U.S. followed closely by the International segment.

Upstream production sector sales in the third quarter of 2022 were $176 million, or 19% of total sales, an improvement of $44 million, or 33%, from the third quarter of 2021. The increase in upstream production sales was led by the U.S. segment, followed by Canada and International segments.

Sequentially, as compared to the prior quarter, upstream production sector sales declined $2 million, or 1%, driven by the Canada segment.

Midstream pipeline sector sales, which are primarily U.S. based, were $93 million, in the third quarter of 2022, or 10% of total sales, an increase of $8 million, or 9%, from the third quarter of 2021.

Sequentially, as compared to the prior quarter, midstream pipeline sector sales decreased $4 million, or 4%, due to the timing of construction projects.

Backlog

As of September 30, 2022, the company's backlog was $773 million, up 4% sequentially from June 30, 2022, and 49% since December 31, 2022. The U.S. backlog was $576 million, up 65% since December 31, 2022 with all sectors up double-digits including a 78% increase in the gas utilities sector and a 75% increase in the upstream sector.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash provided by operations was $33 million in the third quarter of 2022. As of September 30, 2022, the cash balance was $29 million, long-term debt (including current portion) was $341 million, and net debt was $312 million. Availability under the company’s asset-based lending facility was $612 million and available liquidity was $641 million as of September 30, 2022.

Please refer to the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures (Net Debt) to GAAP measures (Long-term Debt) in this release.

Conference Call

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 a.m. Central Time) on November 9, 2022. To participate in the call, please dial 201-689-8261 and ask for the MRC Global conference call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time. To access the conference call, live over the Internet, please log onto the web at www.mrcglobal.com and go to the “Investor Relations” page of the company’s website at least fifteen minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 23, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13730618#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.mrcglobal.com for 90 days.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, upstream production, and midstream pipeline sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 206 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers over 250,000 SKUs from over 10,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for approximately 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Words such as “will,” “expect,” “expected,” “intend,” “believes,” "on-track," “well positioned,” “strong position,” “looking forward,” “guidance,” “plans,” “can,” "target," "targeted" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Statements about the company’s business, including its strategy, its industry, the company’s future profitability, the company’s guidance on its sales, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin. tax rate, capital expenditures, achieving cost savings and cash flow, debt reduction, liquidity, growth in the company’s various markets and the company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, strategies, objectives, prospects and assumptions are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are based on management’s expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond MRC Global’s control, including the factors described in the company’s SEC filings that may cause the company’s actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include (among others) decreases in capital and other expenditure levels in the industries that the company serves;  U.S. and international general economic conditions; decreases in oil and natural gas prices; unexpected supply shortages; loss of third-party transportation providers; cost increases by the companys suppliers and transportation providers; increases in steel prices, which the company may be unable to pass along to its customers which could significantly lower the companys profit; the companys lack of long-term contracts with most of its suppliers; suppliers price reductions of products that the company sells, which could cause the value of its inventory to decline; decreases in steel prices, which could significantly lower the companys profit; a decline in demand for certain of the products the company distributes if tariffs and duties on these products are imposed or lifted; holding more inventory than can be sold in a commercial time frame;   significant substitution of renewables and low-carbon fuels for oil and gas, impacting demand for the companys products;  risks related to adverse weather events or natural disasters; environmental, health and safety laws and regulations and the interpretation or implementation thereof; changes in the companys customer and product mix; the risk that manufacturers of the products that the company distributes will sell a substantial amount of goods directly to end users in the industry sectors that the company serves; failure to operate the companys business in an efficient or optimized manner; the companys ability to compete successfully with other companies;  the companys lack of long-term contracts with many of its customers and the companys lack of contracts with customers that require minimum purchase volumes; inability to attract and retain employees or the potential loss of key personnel; adverse health events, such as a pandemic; interruption in the proper functioning of the companys information systems; the occurrence of cybersecurity incidents; risks related to the companys customers creditworthiness; the success of acquisition strategies; the potential adverse effects associated with integrating acquisitions and whether these acquisitions will yield their intended benefits; impairment of the companys goodwill or other intangible assets; adverse changes in political or economic conditions in the countries in which the company operates; the companys significant indebtedness; the dependence on the companys subsidiaries for cash to meet parent company obligations; changes in the companys credit profile; potential inability to obtain necessary capital; the sufficiency of the companys insurance policies to cover losses, including liabilities arising from litigation; product liability claims against the company; pending or future asbestos-related claims against the company; exposure to U.S. and international laws and regulations, regulating corruption, limiting imports or exports or imposing economic sanctions; risks relating to ongoing evaluations of internal controls required by Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and risks related to changing laws and regulations including trade policies and tariffs.

For a discussion of key risk factors, please see the risk factors disclosed in the company’s SEC filings, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the company’s website, www.mrcglobal.com. MRC Global’s filings and other important information are also available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at www.mrcglobal.com.

Undue reliance should not be placed on the company’s forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements reflect the company’s good faith beliefs, reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements or future events to differ materially from anticipated future results, performance or achievements or future events expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

Contact:

 

Monica Broughton
Investor Relations

MRC Global Inc.

Monica.Broughton@mrcglobal.com

832-308-2847

MRC Global Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in millions, except shares)

 

 

September 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

29

 

 

$

48

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

526

 

 

 

379

 

Inventories, net

 

 

584

 

 

 

453

 

Other current assets

 

 

30

 

 

 

19

 

Total current assets

 

 

1,169

 

 

 

899

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease assets

 

 

194

 

 

 

191

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

 

83

 

 

 

91

 

Other assets

 

 

23

 

 

 

22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intangible assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill, net

 

 

264

 

 

 

264

 

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

189

 

 

 

204

 

 

 

$

1,922

 

 

$

1,671

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trade accounts payable

 

$

479

 

 

$

321

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

96

 

 

 

80

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

34

 

 

 

33

 

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

3

 

 

 

2

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

612

 

 

 

436

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

 

338

 

 

 

295

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

177

 

 

 

177

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

55

 

 

 

53

 

Other liabilities

 

 

22

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6.5% Series A Convertible Perpetual Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 363,000 shares; 363,000 shares issued and outstanding

 

 

355

 

 

 

355

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value per share: 500 million shares authorized, 107,819,492 and 107,284,171 issued, respectively

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

1,754

 

 

 

1,747

 

Retained deficit

 

 

(783

)

 

 

(819

)

Less: Treasury stock at cost: 24,216,330 shares

 

 

(375

)

 

 

(375

)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(234

)

 

 

(231

)

 

 

 

363

 

 

 

323

 

 

 

$

1,922

 

 

$

1,671

 


MRC Global Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales

 

$

904

 

 

$

685

 

 

$

2,494

 

 

$

1,980

 

Cost of sales

 

 

739

 

 

 

590

 

 

 

2,042

 

 

 

1,670

 

Gross profit

 

 

165

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

452

 

 

 

310

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

120

 

 

 

102

 

 

 

347

 

 

 

304

 

Operating income (loss)

 

 

45

 

 

 

(7

)

 

 

105

 

 

 

6

 

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(6

)

 

 

(17

)

 

 

(18

)

Other, net

 

 

(5

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

34

 

 

 

(13

)

 

 

77

 

 

 

(11

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

10

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

23

 

 

 

(1

)

Net income (loss)

 

 

24

 

 

 

(11

)

 

 

54

 

 

 

(10

)

Series A preferred stock dividends

 

 

6

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

18

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

 

$

18

 

 

$

(17

)

 

$

36

 

 

$

(28

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings (loss) per common share

 

$

0.22

 

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

(0.34

)

Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

(0.34

)

Weighted-average common shares, basic

 

 

83.6

 

 

 

82.7

 

 

 

83.5

 

 

 

82.5

 

Weighted-average common shares, diluted

 

 

85.0

 

 

 

82.7

 

 

 

84.8

 

 

 

82.5

 


MRC Global Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(in millions)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

54

 

 

$

(10

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash (used in) provided by operations:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

14

 

 

 

14

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

15

 

 

 

18

 

Equity-based compensation expense

 

 

9

 

 

 

10

 

Deferred income tax benefit

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(7

)

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

1

 

 

 

1

 

Increase in LIFO reserve

 

 

50

 

 

 

47

 

Other

 

 

12

 

 

 

3

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(159

)

 

 

(81

)

Inventories

 

 

(197

)

 

 

(15

)

Other current assets

 

 

(11

)

 

 

(11

)

Accounts payable

 

 

165

 

 

 

68

 

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

 

 

18

 

 

 

(21

)

Net cash (used in) provided by operations

 

 

(30

)

 

 

16

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(8

)

 

 

(6

)

Other investing activities

 

 

(2

)

 

 

2

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(10

)

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Payments on revolving credit facilities

 

 

(523

)

 

 

(262

)

Proceeds from revolving credit facilities

 

 

569

 

 

 

290

 

Payments on long-term obligations

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(87

)

Debt issuance costs paid

 

 

-

 

 

 

(3

)

Dividends paid on preferred stock

 

 

(18

)

 

 

(18

)

Repurchases of shares to satisfy tax withholdings

 

 

(2

)

 

 

(2

)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

 

 

24

 

 

 

(82

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Decrease in cash

 

 

(16

)

 

 

(70

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(2

)

Cash -- beginning of period

 

 

48

 

 

 

119

 

Cash -- end of period

 

$

29

 

 

$

47

 


MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)
(in millions)

Disaggregated Sales by Segment and Sector

Three Months Ended

September 30,


 

 

U.S.

 

 

Canada

 

 

International

 

 

Total

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas utilities

 

$

355

 

 

$

3

 

 

$

1

 

 

$

359

 

Downstream, industrial & energy transition

 

 

209

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

61

 

 

 

276

 

Upstream production

 

 

118

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

33

 

 

 

176

 

Midstream pipeline

 

 

86

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

$

768

 

 

$

37

 

 

$

99

 

 

$

904

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas utilities

 

$

269

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

271

 

Downstream, industrial & energy transition

 

 

143

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

197

 

Upstream production

 

 

82

 

 

 

18

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

132

 

Midstream pipeline

 

 

76

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

85

 

 

 

$

570

 

 

$

30

 

 

$

85

 

 

$

685

 


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


 

 

U.S.

 

 

Canada

 

 

International

 

 

Total

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas utilities

 

$

934

 

 

$

9

 

 

$

1

 

 

$

944

 

Downstream, industrial & energy transition

 

 

576

 

 

 

20

 

 

 

165

 

 

 

761

 

Upstream production

 

 

336

 

 

 

83

 

 

 

93

 

 

 

512

 

Midstream pipeline

 

 

257

 

 

 

8

 

 

 

12

 

 

 

277

 

 

 

$

2,103

 

 

$

120

 

 

$

271

 

 

$

2,494

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gas utilities

 

$

745

 

 

$

5

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

750

 

Downstream, industrial & energy transition

 

 

417

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

582

 

Upstream production

 

 

231

 

 

 

62

 

 

 

109

 

 

 

402

 

Midstream pipeline

 

 

219

 

 

 

10

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

246

 

 

 

$

1,612

 

 

$

92

 

 

$

276

 

 

$

1,980

 


MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Sales Information (Unaudited)
(in millions)

Sales by Product Line

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

Type

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

Line pipe

 

$

173

 

 

$

103

 

 

$

417

 

 

$

268

 

Carbon fittings and flanges

 

 

119

 

 

 

96

 

 

 

335

 

 

 

269

 

Total carbon pipe, fittings and flanges

 

 

292

 

 

 

199

 

 

 

752

 

 

 

537

 

Valves, automation, measurement and instrumentation

 

 

290

 

 

 

230

 

 

 

821

 

 

 

714

 

Gas products

 

 

205

 

 

 

169

 

 

 

587

 

 

 

465

 

Stainless steel and alloy pipe and fittings

 

 

53

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

147

 

 

 

100

 

General products

 

 

64

 

 

 

52

 

 

 

187

 

 

 

164

 

 

 

$

904

 

 

$

685

 

 

$

2,494

 

 

$

1,980

 


MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Adjusted Gross Profit (a non-GAAP measure)
(in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

 

Percentage
of Revenue*

 

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

 

 

Percentage
of Revenue*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit, as reported

 

$

165

 

 

 

18.3

%

 

$

95

 

 

 

13.9

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

5

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

4

 

 

 

0.6

%

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

4

 

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

6

 

 

 

0.9

%

Increase in LIFO reserve

 

 

24

 

 

 

2.7

%

 

 

32

 

 

 

4.7

%

Adjusted Gross Profit

 

$

198

 

 

 

21.9

%

 

$

137

 

 

 

20.0

%


 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,
2022

 

 

Percentage
of Revenue

 

 

September 30,
2021

 

 

Percentage
of Revenue*

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross profit, as reported

 

$

452

 

 

 

18.1

%

 

$

310

 

 

 

15.7

%

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

14

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

14

 

 

 

0.7

%

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

15

 

 

 

0.6

%

 

 

18

 

 

 

0.9

%

Increase in LIFO reserve

 

 

50

 

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

47

 

 

 

2.4

%

Adjusted Gross Profit

 

$

531

 

 

 

21.3

%

 

$

389

 

 

 

19.6

%

Notes to above:
* Does not foot due to rounding

The company defines Adjusted Gross Profit as sales, less cost of sales, plus depreciation and amortization, plus amortization of intangibles, plus inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted Gross Profit because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance without regard to items, such as amortization of intangibles, that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon the nature and extent of acquisitions of which they have been involved. Similarly, the impact of the LIFO inventory costing method can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company uses Adjusted Gross Profit as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that gross profit is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted Gross Profit.

MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Selling, General and Administrative Expenses to
Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (a non-GAAP measure)
(in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

120

 

 

$

102

 

 

$

347

 

 

$

304

 

Facility closures (1)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1

)

Employee separation (2)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

(2

)

Adjusted Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

$

120

 

 

$

102

 

 

$

347

 

 

$

301

 

Notes to above:

(1

)

Charges (pre-tax) associated with the exit of the Korea business recorded in the International segment.

(2

)

Charges (pre-tax) related to employee separation of which $1 million is non-cash share-based compensation.

The company defines Adjusted Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as SG&A, less severance and restructuring expenses, employee separation costs, facility closures plus the recovery of supplier bad debt. The company presents Adjusted SG&A because the company believes it is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company. Among other things, Adjusted SG&A measures the company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. The company uses Adjusted SG&A as a key performance indicator in managing its business. The company believes that SG&A is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Adjusted SG&A.

MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)
(in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

24

 

 

$

(11

)

 

$

54

 

 

$

(10

)

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

10

 

 

 

(2

)

 

 

23

 

 

 

(1

)

Interest expense

 

 

6

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

17

 

 

 

18

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

5

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

14

 

Amortization of intangibles

 

 

4

 

 

 

6

 

 

 

15

 

 

 

18

 

Employee separation (1)

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1

 

Increase in LIFO reserve

 

 

24

 

 

 

32

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

47

 

Equity-based compensation expense (2)

 

 

3

 

 

 

3

 

 

 

9

 

 

 

10

 

Foreign currency losses

 

 

6

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

2

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

$

82

 

 

$

39

 

 

$

195

 

 

$

99

 

Notes to above:

(1

)

Charges (pre-tax) recorded in SG&A. $2 million relates to employee separation, of which, $1 million is recorded in equity-based compensation expense, in the first quarter of 2021.

(2

)

Charges (pre-tax) recorded in SG&A.


The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income plus interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, amortization of intangibles, and certain other expenses, including non-cash expenses, (such as equity-based compensation, severance and restructuring, changes in the fair value of derivative instruments, long-lived asset impairments (including goodwill and intangible assets), inventory-related charges incremental to normal operations, and plus or minus the impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. The company presents Adjusted EBITDA because the company believes Adjusted EBITDA is a useful indicator of the company’s operating performance. Among other things, Adjusted EBITDA measures the company’s operating performance without regard to certain non-recurring, non-cash or transaction-related expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, however, does not represent and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, cash flow from operations or any other measure of financial performance calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Because Adjusted EBITDA does not account for certain expenses, its utility as a measure of the company’s operating performance has material limitations. Because of these limitations, the company does not view Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a primary performance measure and also uses other measures, such as net income and sales, to measure operating performance. See the company's Annual Report filed on Form 10-K for a more thorough discussion of the use of Adjusted EBITDA.

MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders to
Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure)
(in millions, except per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

 

Amount

 

 

Per Share

 

 

Amount

 

 

Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

 

$

18

 

 

$

0.21

 

 

$

36

 

 

$

0.42

 

Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax

 

 

18

 

 

 

0.21

 

 

 

38

 

 

 

0.45

 

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders

 

$

36

 

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

74

 

 

$

0.87

 


 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

September 30, 2021

 

 

 

Amount

 

 

Per Share

 

 

Amount

 

 

Per Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(17

)

 

$

(0.21

)

 

$

(28

)

 

$

(0.34

)

Increase in LIFO reserve, net of tax

 

 

25

 

 

 

0.30

 

 

 

36

 

 

 

0.43

 

Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders

 

$

8

 

 

$

0.09

 

 

$

8

 

 

$

0.09

 

Notes to above:

The company defines Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) as Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders less after-tax goodwill and intangible impairment, inventory-related charges, facility closures, severance and restructuring, plus or minus the after-tax impact of its LIFO inventory costing methodology. After-tax impacts were determined using the Company's U.S. blended statutory rate. The company presents Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders and related per share amounts because the company believes it provides useful comparisons of the company’s operating results to other companies, including those companies with whom we compete in the distribution of pipe, valves and fittings to the energy industry, without regard to the irregular variations from certain restructuring events not indicative of the on-going business. Those items include goodwill and intangible asset impairments, inventory-related charges, facility closures, severance and restructuring as well as the LIFO inventory costing methodology. The impact of the LIFO inventory costing methodology can cause results to vary substantially from company to company depending upon whether they elect to utilize LIFO and depending upon which method they may elect. The company believes that Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly compared to Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders. 

MRC Global Inc.
Supplemental Information (Unaudited)
Reconciliation of Long-term Debt to Net Debt (a non-GAAP measure) and the Leverage Ratio Calculation
(in millions)

 

 

September 30,

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, net

 

$

338

 

Plus: current portion of long-term debt

 

 

3

 

Long-term debt

 

 

341

 

Less: cash

 

 

29

 

Net Debt

 

$

312

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net Debt

 

$

312

 

Trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA

 

 

242

 

Leverage ratio

 

 

1.3

 

Notes to above:

Net Debt and related leverage metrics may be considered non-GAAP measures. We define Net Debt as total long-term debt, including current portion, minus cash. We define our leverage ratio as Net Debt divided by trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA. We believe Net Debt is an indicator of the extent to which the company’s outstanding debt obligations could be satisfied by cash on hand and a useful metric for investors to evaluate the company’s leverage position. We believe the leverage ratio is a commonly used metric that management and investors use to assess the borrowing capacity of the company. We believe total long-term debt (including the current portion) is the financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles that is most directly comparable to Net Debt.


