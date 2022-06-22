MRC Global Publishes 2022 Environmental, Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance Report

MRC Management Company

HOUSTON, June 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Global Inc. (NYSE: MRC), the leading global distributor of pipe, valves and fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified energy, industrial and gas utility end-markets published its 2022 Environmental, Social Responsibility & Corporate Governance Report on www.mrcglobal.com. The 2022 Report describes MRC Global’s strategic efforts to:



Participate in the Energy Transition

Minimize Greenhouse Gasses and Reduce Pollution

Reduce its Carbon Footprint

Maintain a Safe Workplace

Develop a Diverse Workforce and Inclusive Workplace

Govern ESG Risks and Opportunities

“Our employees take pride in working for a company that is committed to operating sustainably, ethically and efficiently to create value for all of our stakeholders,” Rob Saltiel, President & CEO, said. “Our company’s future success depends on the continued progress of these initiatives and their integration with our corporate strategy.”

MRC Global made two organizational changes in 2021 to emphasize the growing importance of ESG initiatives to its shareholders, customers, suppliers and employees. First, MRC Global enhanced its internal ESG Committee with executive-level leaders to further integrate ESG into the company’s business strategy. Second, the company appointed its first Vice President of ESG to lead the global effort, which demonstrates our commitment to ESG.

Other highlights include:

Aligning ESG goals with selected United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for the first time,

Increasing the use of renewable electricity in operations to 44% (up from 21% in 2020),

Reducing carbon emissions emitted by the company’s global fleet of vehicles by 10%,

Creating the new Downstream, Industrial and Energy Transition business sector to track revenue generated from alternative and renewable energy projects,

Maintaining safety performance that exceeds industry peer averages,

Increasing the number of women in director and above positions globally to 24% (up from 19% in 2020), and

Increasing total recycling tonnage in the U.S. by 56% since 2017.



The full report is available online at www.mrcglobal.com under Investor Relations.

About MRC Global Inc.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, MRC Global (NYSE: MRC) is the leading global distributor of pipe, valves, fittings (PVF) and other infrastructure products and services to diversified end-markets including the gas utilities, downstream, industrial and energy transition, upstream production, and midstream pipeline sectors. With over 100 years of experience, MRC Global has provided customers with innovative supply chain solutions, technical product expertise and a robust digital platform from a worldwide network of 210 locations including valve and engineering centers. The company’s unmatched quality assurance program offers 250,000 SKUs from 10,000 suppliers, simplifying the supply chain for over 10,000 customers. Find out more at www.mrcglobal.com

