MRC Recruiting Names Advisory Board Members

DENVER, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRC Recruiting, the leader in resource sector executive and management recruitment, has named four business leaders to its Advisory Board. According to CEO Lindsey Schultz, "I am excited to have the resources of this group to draw upon as MRC continues its growth to serve our clients."

"At the core, this group will help clients and companies navigate their path in our industry and we will regularly network with and seek counsel from them. Each has a strong reputation for serving this industry, advocating for people, making meaningful connections and helping shape the future of mining. Together they will form an extension of our brand," she added.

The board is:

Gabriella Castro, Consultant, Mexico

Pip Cousins, Elevate Momentum, Denver

Jason Fearnow, Prime Contract Solutions, Denver

Fatemah Mirza, Career Tuners, Corona, Calif.

The board will meet regularly with MRC senior management to help guide them on strategy in the sector and cultivate business development opportunities.

In other MRC news, the firm has become a corporate partner of Women In Mining USA. Schultz is attending the Society of Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) annual conference from Feb. 27 to March 2, 2022, in Salt Lake City and participating in the workshop panel, "Inclusion and Diversity as a Solution to Workforce Challenges."

About MRC

MRC provides experienced, leading high-potential candidates to resource, energy and engineering companies, finding the best fit to build the teams of tomorrow. A family-run corporation for nearly 40 years, MRC was built on trust and experience, featuring a global network of recruiters with personal relationships with industry leaders. www.miningsearch.com

Media Contact:

Ira M. Gostin, MBA, APR

ira@g8strategies.com

775-391-0213

