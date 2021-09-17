U.S. markets close in 1 hour 18 minutes

MRCO UBC Millwrights Leading the Way with Indigenous Partnership Success

·2 min read

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2021 /CNW/ - On the 17th of September the Introduction to Millwrighting (ITM) pilot program wrapped up at the Bruce Power training facility. The 6-week training program was delivered to a cohort of 8 individuals from various Indigenous communities in the Bruce Power area. These individuals made significant life changes required to commit to the program with the goal of being successfully indentured into the Millwright union.

Indigenous cohort and Sisters in the Brotherhood and trainers showing completion certificates from the Introduction to Millwrighting (ITM) pilot program. (CNW Group/Millwright Regional Council of Ontario)
The program consisted of two weeks of in class training delivered by the Adult Learning Centre for Grey/Bruce/Georgian area as well as a four-week Introduction to Millwrighting course delivered by MRCO Sisters in the Brotherhood Instructors.

"This program offers the individuals an introductory look into what it is to be a Millwright and spark their pursuit of becoming a fully licensed Millwright with our Millwright Regional Council and our industry partners," said Duncan McIntosh, Business Manager Local 1592 and Director of Communications with the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario.

Throughout the 6-weeks it was evident that the cohort was fully committed and engaged in the opportunity and focused on the end goal of becoming a Millwright apprentice. The attitude and integration observed between the participants was exceptional and truly displayed the qualities required to be successful in the Millwright field.

"The Introduction to Millwrighting program is a true testament of the commitment by the MRCO in support of the upcoming SMR programs. Being Innovative and forward thinking is required in these times to make much needed changes in support of these important programs," said Andy Forsyth, Business Development with the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario.

The following organizations were involved in the creation, funding and launching of the ITM program.

  • Millwright Regional Council of Ontario

  • Millwright Local 1592

  • Bruce Power

  • OCNI (Organization of Canadian Nuclear Industries)

  • HAAMB (Huronia Area Aboriginal Management Board

  • AABO (Aboriginal Apprenticeship Board of Ontario

  • Grey, Bruce, Georgian Adult Learning Centres

  • First Nations Power Authority

  • Adult Learning Centre Grey/Bruce/Georgian

"As we continue to work with our industry partners, we will develop and collaborate training programs together to meet the needs and establish first position as leaders in supporting SMR developments throughout Ontario," said Mark Beardsworth, Director of Operations with the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario.

The MRCO is committed and driven to look at future opportunities of this nature to support the hiring of more indigenous people into their membership. This 6-week program is being delivered again October 2021 in partnership with Ontario Power Generation at the Darlington site as we look towards the New Nuclear Darlington SMR project.

About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario

Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) is composed of eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario.

We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.

UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/17/c8122.html

