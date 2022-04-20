U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

MRF 2022 Resource Limited Partnership Closes IPO

·1 min read
TORONTO, April 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group® is pleased to announce the final closing of its 66th resource fund, MRF 2022 Resource Limited Partnership (the “Partnership”), which raised total proceeds of $28 million.

The objectives of the Partnership are to provide investors with capital appreciation and significant tax benefits to enhance after-tax returns to limited partners, including the deductibility of 100% of their original investment. The Partnership intends to achieve these objectives by investing in an actively managed, diversified portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities of Canadian companies involved in the resource sector.

Middlefield® is a leading provider of flow-through share funds in Canada and has a strong track record of delivering positive after-tax returns. Since 1983, Middlefield has sponsored 66 public and private flow-through funds and has acted as agent or manager for over $2.5 billion of resource investments.

The syndicate of agents for the offering was co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets and includes BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, iA Private Wealth Inc., Richardson Wealth, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Middlefield Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Hampton Securities Limited, and Raymond James Ltd.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering was only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.


