U.S. markets close in 2 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,450.54
    -32.19 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,595.22
    -120.17 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,991.03
    -162.99 (-1.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,007.84
    -16.20 (-0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.76
    -0.79 (-0.92%)
     

  • Gold

    1,831.80
    -10.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.38 (-1.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1349
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7550
    -0.0780 (-4.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3567
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6780
    -0.4220 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,442.68
    -4,554.80 (-10.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    901.50
    +658.82 (+271.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

MRF 2022 Resource Limited Partnership Closing February 17, 2022 – Maximum $50,000,000

MRF 2022 Resource Limited Partnership
·1 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Middlefield Group®, on behalf of MRF 2022 Resource Limited Partnership (“MRF 2022” or the “Partnership”), is pleased to announce that it has filed a final prospectus relating to the initial public offering of MRF 2022 Class A and Class F units. The offering is being made in each of the provinces of Canada. Closing is scheduled for February 17, 2022.

The objectives of the Partnership are to provide investors with capital appreciation and significant tax benefits to enhance after-tax returns to limited partners, including the deductibility of 100% of their original investment. The Partnership intends to achieve these objectives by investing in an actively managed, diversified portfolio comprised primarily of equity securities of Canadian companies involved in the resource sector.

Middlefield® is a leading provider of flow-through share funds in Canada and has a strong track record of delivering positive after-tax returns. Since 1983, Middlefield has sponsored 65 public and private flow-through funds and has acted as agent or manager for over $2.5 billion of resource investments.

The syndicate of agents for the offering is being co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets and includes BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Scotiabank, TD Securities Inc., Manulife Securities Incorporated, iA Private Wealth Inc., Richardson Wealth, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Middlefield Capital Corporation, Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Hampton Securities Limited and Raymond James Ltd.

For further information, please visit our website at www.middlefield.com or contact Nancy Tham in our Sales and Marketing Department at 1.888.890.1868.

This offering is only made by prospectus. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the securities being offered. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from your IIROC registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell More Than 5% This Morning

    Shares of e-commerce technology-darling Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 7.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. ET. The broader market indices had clawed back steep early losses, but no such luck for Shopify, as richly valued names continue to get punished. The drop is particularly confounding because Shopify just inked a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

  • Why SunPower's Shares Fell 15.8% Friday

    Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) slumped 15.8% in early trading Friday. SunPower released preliminary fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed on Thursday and investors were underwhelmed. One concern in the report was that SunPower was replacing third-party connectors in its light commercial value-added reseller and commercial and industrial solutions systems (CIS) because the company said it had found a cracking issue in the connectors.

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2022

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear buys and one company to shy away from.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Investors looking to add growth stocks to their portfolios this month shouldn't miss these names.

  • 5 Growth Stocks With 119% to 409% Upside in 2022, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks believe these fast-paced companies could more than double this year.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) isn't giving its shareholders any respite -- the electric vehicle (EV) stock was down by 22.6% for the week as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At this point, Rivian has declined by a whopping 41% year to date. Given that the market had already been warned, investors shouldn't have been surprised when Rivian announced the actual numbers.

  • Netflix subscriber growth slows, stock drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Netflix's stock taking a dip, subscriber growth, the company's fourth quarter earnings, and the outlook for the streaming platform.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks to Buy in 2022

    Everyone wants more for less, and value stocks can offer that. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) fit the bill as two dirt-cheap stocks that could outperform in 2022. After soaring 147% in the last 12 months, Ford's bull run is already in full swing.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Pot Stocks With 46% to 152% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Select analysts and investment banks see "high" return potential for these cannabis stocks.

  • Chewy's Price Target Is Trimmed

    A Piper Sandler analyst points to rising costs and decelerating revenue growth as the leading causes for the lower value.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Take Off in February

    Novavax has been both a promising and frustrating stock to own recently. It's promising in the sense that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate could give the company a slice of what's proving to be a very large pie. The frustrating part about Novavax is that it has continually pushed back its schedule for applying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • 1 Steel Stock to Own as the U.S. Economy Rebuilds

    Nucor's industry leadership gives it a great opportunity to thrive amid new national infrastructure investments.

  • Why Nikola Stock Is Tanking This Week

    Despite a run of good news for the business, the electric vehicle start-up's shares are riding the tech wave downward.

  • Lucid Passes Rivian in Market Cap for The First Time, But Which EV Stock Is the Better Buy For 2022?

    On Wednesday, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) passed Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) in market capitalization for the first time since Rivian went public on Nov. 10, 2021. After a further sell-off on Thursday, Lucid is now worth $5 billion more than Rivian, and share prices of Rivian are now down nearly 20% from their initial public offering price of $78 per share. In roughly two months, Rivian stock has fallen from a peak market cap of over $150 billion to less than $60 billion and is down over 60% from its all-time high.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Every fisherman knows that there’s good eating to be found on the seafloor and river bottoms. Flounder, halibut, sole, catfish – bottom dwellers are known for their good taste. And sometimes, the same can be said in the stock market. Share prices can fall for a wide range of reasons, and the market’s bottom fishers take advantage of that. The key is to find the best tasting morsels – those stocks that are priced low, but undervalued, and are not falling due to some fundamental flaw. There are pl

  • Why I Sold These 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks

    I recently sold my shares of Snap, Palantir, and Bumble. Let's explore the reasons I pulled the trigger on the sales.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.