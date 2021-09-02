U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,524.50
    +3.25 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,294.00
    +4.00 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,626.50
    +17.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,288.60
    +2.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.16
    -0.43 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.10
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1850
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0020 (-0.15%)
     

  • Vix

    16.11
    -0.37 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3777
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0270
    +0.0040 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,936.39
    +1,731.89 (+3.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,284.02
    +70.86 (+5.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,149.84
    +30.14 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,451.02
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

MRHB DeFi and Sheesha Finance Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Inclusion and Ethics to DeFi

MRHB DeFi
·5 min read

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world’s first halal decentralized finance (defi) ecosystem MRHB DeFi is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Sheesha Finance, a leading tokenized DeFi mutual fund platform - оnе оf thе hottest рrоjесtѕ in the industry.

A Strategic Alliance, A Shared Vision

The partnership deal with UAE-based Sheesha Finance includes a strategic investment from the DeFi mutual fund to MRHB DeFi for an undisclosed amount. The partnership will also see both parties collaborate alongside mutually beneficial initiatives that align with and promote Islamic Finance business practices. In addition, MRHB DeFi stands to benefit from the premium network and connections of Sheesha Finance.

As an early investor and supporter of MRHB DeFi, Sheesha Finance fully recognizes the vision, ambition and potential of the faith-based DeFi project, as well as its first-mover advantages in the DeFi space.

“As a decentralized fund we’re always on the lookout for like-minded projects and ideas that are looking to advance ethical finance and decentralize finance more. We’re very excited to have partnered with Marhaba, a unique value proposition in DeFi, who are doing that, and a lot more,” says Sheesha Finance CEO, Saeed Al Darmaki.

MRHB DeFi Founder & CEO Naquib Mohammed, echoes the sentiment:

“Sincere thanks to the Sheesha team led by Mr. Saeed for this strategic investment and partnership opportunity. We are delighted to have Sheesha Finance as one of our early supporters and partners and are absolutely looking forward to utilizing the team’s crypto and DeFi market expertise and experience. This partnership with Sheesha Finance will open new avenues for growth and expansion for MRHB DeFi across its network.”

Unlocking the Untapped Potential of Ethical and Inclusive DeFi

MRHB DeFi has been developed as an inclusive DeFi ecosystem that allows people of all faiths with an ‘ethics-first’ stance to benefit from the opportunities available in the decentralized digital asset sector.

Complying with the central beliefs governing Islamic finance, MRHB DeFi follows ethical financial and business principles that avoid interest, usury, exploitation and other business practices deemed unethical.

According to the Population Reference Bureau, the total Muslim global population is growing and by 2030, is estimated to increase to 2.2 billion people.

MRHB DeFi is committed to providing exceptional decentralized financial services all within a Shariah-compliant framework, allowing its community to participate in a booming sector while still adhering to the key tenets of their faith.

Strong Backing

Founded by investment and finance expert Saeed Al Darmaki, Sheesha Finance is a decentralized mutual fund that provides investment solutions for crypto portfolio diversification and rewards across the DeFi space, which currently has a total value locked (TVL) of USD 162 billion.

Sheesha Finance has backing across the investment space from Alphabit and Galaxy Digital, led by a team of top cryptocurrency and digital asset experts including David Namdar, a founding partner of Galaxy Digital, and Michael Terpin CEO of Transform Group, among others.

Earlier this year, Sheesha Finance raised USD 9.4 million in investment following a two-week liquidity generation event (LGE).

The Sheesha team has investment partnerships with TeraBlock, Zignaly, Base Protocol, Plasma Finance and Royale Finance, to name a few.

About MRHB DeFi

MRHB DeFi is a halal, decentralised finance platform built to embody the true spirit of an “Ethical and Inclusive DeFi” by following faith-based financial and business principles, where all excluded communities can benefit from the full empowerment potential of DeFi.

Based on the tenets of blockchain such as trust, transparency, and security, MRHB DeFi has encapsulated universally applicable principles of Shariah into those tenets of blockchain to render a suite of offerings. It is a complete DeFi ecosystem whose products, protocols and crypto-assets are governed primarily by the ethical, inclusive, sustainable and charitable investment principles associated with the Islamic faith or ‘Islamic Finance’ (‘IF’ as it is commonly known).

The diverse team is comprised of researchers, technocrats, influencers, Islamic fintech experts & business entrepreneurs, who came together to ensure that MRHB DeFi prevails in a manner that will impact society as a whole, essentially bridging the gap between the faith-conscious communities and the blockchain world.

Read more about MRHB DeFi’s Shariah Concept Paper, Lite and White Paper here.

MRHB DeFi Official Channels

Website: https://MRHB DeFidefi.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MRHB DeFidefi
Telegram: https://t.me/mdf_official
Telegram Announcements: https://t.me/MRHB DeFidefi_ANN
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHuvZG9DbS5ffeoqLX_bERg
Medium: https://medium.com/@MRHB DeFidefi
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/MRHB DeFidefi

About Sheesha Finance

Sheesha Finance is the leading decentralized DeFi mutual fund allowing for premium cryptocurrency portfolio diversification and rewards. Sheesha Finance rewards investors of any size, from small to large ticket holders, with unlimited DeFi tokens from a diversified portfolio of projects. Sheesha Finance’s easily convertible assets can be freely utilized to maximize rewards and gain exposure to existing and upcoming DeFi projects. With plans to become a member-managed decentralised autonomous organization (DAO), Sheesha Finance is dedicated to upholding full transparency and integrity within the DeFi space.

Sheesha Finance Official Channels

Website: https://sheeshafinance.io
Twitter: https://twitter.com/SheeshaFinance
Telegram: https://t.me/Sheesha_Finance
Medium: http://sheeshafinance-io.medium.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOJlCe_sLTBfYz05l6DFbAg

Media Contacts
cecilia@sinofy.group
chris@yourPRstrategist.com
pr@yourPRstrategist.com



Recommended Stories

  • Wells Fargo sanction warning, Walmart’s mass hiring push, Intuit reportedly interested in acquiring Mailchimp

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland breaks down Wednesday’s business headlines.

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Here's Why Support.com Stock Is Sliding Again Today

    On Sept. 10, its shareholders will vote on whether the company should merge with Bitcoin mining specialist Greenidge Generation. Support.com's customer service, technical support, and security operations have been struggling, and a pivot to Bitcoin mining operations could open the door for a business turnaround.

  • Ethereum hits highest levels since May

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why Ethereum price jumped on Wednesday.&nbsp;

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Chewy stock drops after Q2 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down Chewy's Q2 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Nio slumps over Q3 deliveries cut, Xpeng falls on manufacturing shift

    Nio shares fell on Tuesday after the company cut its Q3 delivery outlook. Meanwhile, Xpeng shares dive despite August deliveries nearly tripling in 2021. Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland and Brian Sozzi share the details.

  • Why Nikola Stock Jumped Again Today

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) stock is continuing on its recent win streak Wednesday having gained almost 10% in the last five trading days. The electric semi truck start-up plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in the next several months, to be followed by hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. The company has been growing its national dealer network in anticipation of the launches, and announced another new partnership today.

  • 15 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 good stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Good Stocks to Buy Right Now. Investors are practicing extreme caution amid uncertainty caused by the resurgence of COVID-19 all over the world. Nonetheless, the market has […]

  • 3 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in September

    They've lagged behind the S&P 500 so far this year, but all three should be great long-term winners.

  • Why these Cathie Wood growth stocks are set up for a September surge

    The ace stock picker believes these stocks still have a significant amount of upside.

  • Why Cinedigm Shares Closed 10.6% Higher on Wednesday

    Shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) closed Wednesday 10.6% higher, and the trading volume was more than double the average over the last three months. The company had no particular news of its own today, but Cinedigm is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Thursday evening. Cinedigm used to be a digital content distributor with a tight focus on the cinema industry.

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Just Like Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, from about 1.3% currently, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the category of “trash” should e

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • ChargePoint Misses Q2 Earnings, But Revenue Surges As EV Demand Charges Ahead

    ChargePoint missed earnings but beat sales estimates as EV charging demand ramps up. CHPT stock rose modestly.

  • Apple’s stock peeked briefly into record territory after Wolfe Research boosted rating, price target

    Shares of Apple Inc. rallies briefly into record territory Wednesday, after Wolfe Research analyst Jeff Kvaal raised his rating, price target and earnings estimates, citing the belief that strong demand for the technology behemoth's iPhones will continue.

  • WKHS Stock Drops On Reported SEC Probe Of EV Startup

    The Securities and Exchange Commission has reportedly launched an investigation into EV truck maker Workhorse Group. WKHS stock fell. The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that the SEC probe involving Workhorse, an early investor in embattled EV startup Lordstown, was alluded to in a denial letter for a Freedom of Information Act request.

  • Why Chinese Education Stocks Bounced Back Today

    Morgan Stanley gave the all-clear to investors to begin bargain hunting in China's hard-hit education sector.

  • AMC stock deserves to crash 87%: analyst

    Here's why this analyst just dropped the hammer on his rating for AMC's stock.

  • 3 Tech Stocks for Under $20 a Share

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason, and there are some excellent reasons the three stocks below are priced below $20 per share. Data center equipment maker Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) is an example of a business that has been very successful while its stock remains very affordable.