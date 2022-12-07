U.S. markets close in 4 hours 30 minutes

MRI Coils Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1.06 Billion by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research
·5 min read
Allied Market Research
Allied Market Research

Rise in the number of chronic diseases such as cancer and technological advancements in the healthcare sector drives the growth of the global MRI coils market. However, most of the radiotherapy and MRI diagnostic cases were either postponed or delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic. By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2031.

Portland, OR, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global MRI coils market was estimated at $525.6 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.06 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15208

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2031

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

$525.6 Million

Market Size in 2031

$1.06 Billion

CAGR

7.3%

No. of Pages in Report

215

Segments Covered

Type, Application, End-user, and Region.

Drivers

Rise in the number of chronic diseases such as cancer

Technological advancements in the healthcare sector

Restraints

High cost of MRI technology

Side effects associated with MRI diagnostic test

Opportunities

Increase in the number of product launch and product approval for MRI coils

Covid-19 Scenario-

  • Most of the radiotherapy and MRI diagnostic cases were either postponed or delayed due to the convesrsion of diagnostic and surgical centers into Covid-19 hospitals, which impacted the global MRI coils market negatively.

  • However, as the majority of government bodies introduced huge vaccination drives, the global situation gradually got back on track and the market for MRI coils also restored slowly and steadily.

The global MRI coils market is analyzed across type, applications, end-users, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the radiofrequency coil segment held more than three-fourths of the global MRI coils market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period. The gradient coils segment is also analyzed in the study.

By application, the neuro and spine segment garnered around one-third of the total MRI coils market share in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The cardiovascular segment, simultaneously, would project the fastest CAGR of 8.3% throughout the forecast period.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15208

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment held nearly fourth-fifths of the global MRI coils market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across North America generated around one-third of the global MRI coils market share in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global MRI coils market report include Canon Inc., SCANMED LLC, ESAOTE SPA, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., MONTERIS MEDICAL, AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP, MR INSTRUMENTS INC, RAPID MR INTERNATIONAL, and SIEMENS AG.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Palliative Care Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Healthcare Chatbots Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Upper Limb Prosthetics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

COPD and Asthma Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Vascular Disease Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Oral Cancer Treatment Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact
David Correa
5933 NE Win Sivers Drive
#205, Portland, OR 97220                                                               
United States
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285                                                             
UK: +44-845-528-1300
Hong Kong: +852-301-84916
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-855-550-5975
help@alliedmarketresearch.com 
Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com  
Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter


