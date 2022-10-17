MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market to grow by USD 126.79 Mn, Global Healthcare Equipment Market to be Parent Market - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers companies that are engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories spanning medical consumables that are used for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases.
The MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market size is expected to grow by USD 126.79 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Scope
The MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market report covers the following areas:
MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape
The global MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most smaller vendors are concentrated in their regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. Some key players in the market include B. High product differentiation among vendors intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. The extensive marketing strategies and the launch of new products in the domain have routed a major strategy to address the demand from the end-user segments.
MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
ADOX SA
Arcomed AG
B. Braun SE
Baxter International Inc.
Becton Dickinson and Co.
Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd.
CODAN ARGUS AG
Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc.
Eitan Medical Ltd.
Flowonix Medical Inc.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
ICU Medical Inc.
IRadimed Corp.
Medtronic Plc
Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV
Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd
Terumo Europe NV
vTitan Corporation Pvt Ltd.
Zyno Medical
MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
Product Type
Pumps - The MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market share growth in the pumps segment will be significant during the forecast period. Small-volume IV infusion pumps are easy-to-use and portable. Therefore, small-volume IV infusion pumps are mostly used in home-care settings due to their convenience, which is expected to drive the demand for small-volume IV infusion pumps during the forecast period.
Tubing and disposables
Geography
MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market, vendors
MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 126.79 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
6.65
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
Performing market contribution
North America at 41%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, France, and China
CompetitIVe landscape
Leading companies, competitIVe strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ADOX SA, Arcomed AG, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd., CODAN ARGUS AG, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc., Eitan Medical Ltd., Flowonix Medical Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., IRadimed Corp., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Terumo Europe NV, vTitan Corporation Pvt Ltd., and Zyno Medical
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rIValry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by Product Type
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by Product Type
5.3 Pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Tubing and disposables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Market opportunity by geography
8 DrIVers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market Drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 Arcomed AG
10.4 B. Braun SE
10.5 Baxter International Inc.
10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.
10.7 Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd.
10.8 Fresenius SE Co. KGaA
10.9 ICU Medical Inc.
10.10 IRadimed Corp.
10.11 Medtronic Plc
10.12 Terumo Europe NV
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
