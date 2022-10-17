U.S. markets close in 2 hours 26 minutes

MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market to grow by USD 126.79 Mn, Global Healthcare Equipment Market to be Parent Market - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market has been categorized as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers companies that are engaged in R&D of a variety of product categories spanning medical consumables that are used for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026

The MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market size is expected to grow by USD 126.79 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the latest trends and drivers, the current market scenario, and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Scope

The MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market report covers the following areas:

MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The global MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market is characterized by the presence of a few large, medium, and small-scale vendors. Most large and established vendors sell and distribute their offerings to customers across the world, whereas most smaller vendors are concentrated in their regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, innovation, reputation, brand identity, and distribution. Some key players in the market include B. High product differentiation among vendors intensifies the competition in the market. Hence, to thrive in such a competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to differentiate their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. The extensive marketing strategies and the launch of new products in the domain have routed a major strategy to address the demand from the end-user segments.

MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

  • ADOX SA

  • Arcomed AG

  • B. Braun SE

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd.

  • CODAN ARGUS AG

  • Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc.

  • Eitan Medical Ltd.

  • Flowonix Medical Inc.

  • Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

  • ICU Medical Inc.

  • IRadimed Corp.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV

  • Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd

  • Terumo Europe NV

  • vTitan Corporation Pvt Ltd.

  • Zyno Medical

Find key strategic initiatives used by vendors, along with key news and the latest developments. View our FREE PDF Sample Report Now

MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Product Type

  • Pumps - The MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market share growth in the pumps segment will be significant during the forecast period. Small-volume IV infusion pumps are easy-to-use and portable. Therefore, small-volume IV infusion pumps are mostly used in home-care settings due to their convenience, which is expected to drive the demand for small-volume IV infusion pumps during the forecast period.

  • Tubing and disposables

  • Geography

MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MRI compatible IV infusion pumps market, vendors

MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 126.79 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.65

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 41%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, France, and China

CompetitIVe landscape

Leading companies, competitIVe strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

ADOX SA, Arcomed AG, B. Braun SE, Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd., CODAN ARGUS AG, Digicare Biomedical Technology Inc., Eitan Medical Ltd., Flowonix Medical Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, ICU Medical Inc., IRadimed Corp., Medtronic Plc, Nipro Pharma Packaging International NV, Shenzhen Mindray BioMedical Electronics Co. Ltd, Terumo Europe NV, vTitan Corporation Pvt Ltd., and Zyno Medical

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rIValry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product Type

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product Type

  • 5.3 Pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Tubing and disposables - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product Type

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 DrIVers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market Drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Arcomed AG

  • 10.4 B. Braun SE

  • 10.5 Baxter International Inc.

  • 10.6 Becton Dickinson and Co.

  • 10.7 Beijing KellyMed Co. Ltd.

  • 10.8 Fresenius SE Co. KGaA

  • 10.9 ICU Medical Inc.

  • 10.10 IRadimed Corp.

  • 10.11 Medtronic Plc

  • 10.12 Terumo Europe NV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global MRI Compatible IV Infusion Pumps Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mri-compatible-iv-infusion-pumps-market-to-grow-by-usd-126-79-mn-global-healthcare-equipment-market-to-be-parent-market---technavio-301649819.html

SOURCE Technavio

