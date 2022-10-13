U.S. markets open in 4 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,603.00
    +14.50 (+0.40%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,384.00
    +123.00 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,860.00
    +19.50 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,702.70
    +10.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.94
    +0.67 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,681.10
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    +0.14 (+0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9721
    +0.0012 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9020
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1116
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.8000
    -0.0610 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,023.10
    -128.42 (-0.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    430.02
    -3.70 (-0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,819.20
    -6.95 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,237.42
    -159.41 (-0.60%)
     

MRI Software Appoints Global Chief People Officer

·3 min read

PropTech firm welcomes former PayPal executive Susan Avelluto as new CPO, while experienced executive and author Jill Popelka joins Board of Directors

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate technology, announces that it has appointed Susan Avelluto to the role of Chief People Officer to help the company continue to build a culture that attracts and retains the best talent in the PropTech sector. Additionally, MRI announces that long-time business executive and author Jill Popelka is joining its Board of Directors.

Jill Popelka
Jill Popelka

"I'm thrilled to welcome Susan to the MRI team," said Patrick Ghilani, Chief Executive Officer of MRI Software. "She has an incredible track record of enhancing the employee experience and is passionate about connecting, empowering, and celebrating people. These values are at the core of MRI's mission. We are also delighted to have Jill join the Board of Directors and bring her own insights into what drives people and business success."

Avelluto, based in Ohio, was most recently the Global Head of Talent Development at PayPal, where she built and fostered a culture of learning and growth, performance development and feedback, and people analytics. She also created and implemented a wellness practice. Before PayPal, Avelluto held senior-level Human Resources positions at Huntington National Bank, JP Morgan Chase and Bank of America.

"I'm excited to join the MRI family and build on the company's amazing workplace culture, including strengthening our commitment to community engagement, social impact and DEI," Avelluto said. "I strive to create the best possible environment for people to be engaged, authentic, healthy and inspired. We will aim to continue to develop the full potential of employees within MRI, while fostering a working environment that enables the company to attract and retain the best talent in the real estate technology sector."

Popelka joins the MRI board with her own focus on people and culture. She served as President of SAP Success Factors, leading strategic direction, customer success, and business health for SAP's largest cloud line of business. Popelka's international work experience contributes a wealth of knowledge around driving client centricity, supporting growth, and creating value in new markets. She is passionate about shaping a people-centric culture and recently published a book, Experience, Inc.: Why Companies that Uncover Purpose, Create Connection, and Celebrate Their People Will Triumph. The Wall Street Journal bestseller offers readers a deep dive into what makes an unparalleled employee experience, why it makes people want to join organizations, and how companies can create it.

In addition to Popelka, MRI's Board also includes Patrick Ghilani and key representatives from the company's three investment groups: TA Associates, GI Partners, and Harvest Partners.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's open and connected, AI-first platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through innovative solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to realize their vision of building thriving communities and stronger businesses. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

Media Contacts:
(U.S. for MRI)
Rachel Antman (+1 212 362 5837)
rachel@saygency.com

(EMEA for MRI)
Platform Communications
Hugh Filman (+44 7905 044850)
or Katrina Trantau (+44 7597 163076)
mri@platformcomms.com

(ANZ for MRI)
Heather Jones (+61 400 394 669)
heather@hjconsulting.com.au

 

Susan Avelluto
Susan Avelluto
MRI Software logo (PRNewsfoto/MRI Software)
MRI Software logo (PRNewsfoto/MRI Software)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mri-software-appoints-global-chief-people-officer-301647752.html

SOURCE MRI Software

Recommended Stories

  • Chip Industry Braces for ‘Heavy Blow’ From China Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s new restrictions on doing business with China are sending shock waves through the global semiconductor industry, with chip-equipment makers girding for perhaps the most painful fallout. Applied Materials Inc., a leading maker of chipmaking equipment, on Wednesday slashed its forecast for the fourth quarter, warning that the new export regulations will reduce sales by about $400 million in the period. It now expects revenue of about $6.4 billion, plus or

  • China faces its "Sputnik" moment as US export curbs deal a blow to its chip ambitions

    U.S. export restrictions on chip equipment to China are likely to lead to its "Sputnik" moment, prompting Chinese chipmakers to try creative engineering solutions and chart their own course even if it may not succeed commercially in the longer term, experts said. The measures are set to undermine China's efforts to develop its own chip industry aimed at reducing its reliance on foreign-made chips. China consumes more than three quarters of the semiconductors sold globally, which hit $556 billion in 2021, but produces around 15% of global output.

  • Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'?

    I'm 63 and have zero retirement, just Social Security benefits. How can I begin saving? And where can I begin investing this late in the game? -Rita Saving for retirement is certainly easier and has a greater impact on you … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 63, Have No Retirement Savings and Will Rely on Social Security. How Do I Begin Saving? Is It Too Late to Start Investing ‘This Late in the Game'? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • I joined the ‘Great Resignation’ a few months ago—here’s how it’s working out

    Being middle-aged and experienced, I decided I want flexibility, structure and growth — three nouns I normally don't associate with a career. It can be done.

  • Samsung Gets One-Year Exemption From New U.S. Chip Restrictions on China

    The semiconductor giant received a one-year exemption from new U.S. restrictions that block exports of advanced chips and related equipment to China.

  • IBM’s former CEO downplays the importance of a college degree for six-figure earning ‘new collar’ jobs that now make up half of its workers

    Nearly half of IBM’s roles—known as “new collar” jobs—no longer require a college degree, says former CEO and chairman Ginni Rometty.

  • Over 50% of CEOs say they’re considering cutting jobs over the next 6 months — and remote workers may be the first to go

    Microsoft researchers recently warned of 'productivity paranoia' among managers about their hybrid workforce.

  • A shocking number of baby boomers and Generation X plan to work past 70—or forever

    Almost half of baby boomers and more than one-third of Generation X expect to work past age 70 or do not plan to retire at all, highlighting the need for backup plans in case life’s unexpected events get in the way of such goals. According to a study by nonprofit Transamerica Center for Retirement Studies in collaboration with the Transamerica Institute, 49% of baby boomers expect to, or already have, extended their working lives past 70 or do not plan to retire. Collinson pointed out that most people retire sooner than they had planned, with the majority retiring before age 65 due to employment-related reasons, their health or the health of a loved one.

  • Natural-Gas Spike’s Chilling Effect: Higher Heating Costs This Winter

    U.S. households that use natural gas to heat their homes will spend an average of $931 this winter, up 28% from last year, one government agency says.

  • Fidelity's Smart Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How Goldman Sachs interns are investing their money

    Yahoo Finance Live examines which sectors Goldman Sachs are investing their money into, in addition to their job priorities, and varied skill sets.

  • When To Retire and Why Age Matters

    Before you decide to retire, consider the pros and cons of quitting work at different ages to make sure you have the financial resources you'll need.

  • Analyst Report: Costco Wholesale Corporation

    The leading warehouse club, Costco has 838 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2022), with most sales derived in the United States (73%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but nearly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for nearly 39% of fiscal 2022 sales, with non-food merchandise 27%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) 21%, and fresh food 13%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

  • IBM veteran joins Red Hat C-suite in major executive shakeup

    IBM subsidiary Red Hat is making key changes to its executive leadership as it gives its finance and operations organization a makeover.

  • African gas becomes a focus for EU countries trying to replace Russia supply

    A new liquefied natural gas project off Africa’s western coast may only be 80% complete, but already the prospect of a new energy supplier has drawn visits from the leaders of Poland and Germany. The initial field near Senegal and Mauritania’s coastlines is expected to contain about 15 trillion cubic feet (425 billion cubic meters) of gas, five times more than what gas-dependent Germany used in all of 2019. “Current world events are demonstrating the vital role that (liquid gas) can play in underpinning the energy security of nations and regions,” he told an energy industry meeting in West Africa last month.

  • Google’s Partnership With Coinbase Is ‘Validation’ for the Crypto Industry: Oppenheimer

    Owen Lau, senior analyst at investment bank Oppenheimer, joined “All About Bitcoin” to discuss what Google’s partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase could mean for other crypto-native companies.

  • Top Milwaukee-area GE Healthcare exec retains key role post-spinoff

    Tom Westrick, who is a top GE Healthcare executive based at the company’s Wauwatosa offices, will continue in a leading executive-level role after the company spins off in January 2023 from parent company General Electric.

  • EU clears Celanese to buy DuPont unit on divestment condition

    The European Commission has approved the proposed $11 billion acquisition of Dupont's mobility and materials business by U.S. chemicals company Celanese Corp, on the condition that the latter divests a plastics-producing business. Celanese announced the deal in February but had to offer remedies to address EU antitrust concerns. The combined entity would have been the largest producer of thermoplastic copolyester (TPC) in the European Economic Area and globally, with only a few alternative suppliers remaining.

  • Peabody Energy in merger talks with Australian coal rival

    The St. Louis firm, with long-term ties to the region, is in discussions with an Australian rival about a possible "combination transaction."

  • Foresight to Present at LD Micro Main Event XV in Los Angeles

    Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) (“Foresight” or the “Company”), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that Eli Yoresh, Chief Financial Officer, and D...