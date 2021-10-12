U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

MRI Software helps Euroterra Capital deliver excellent customer experiences

·2 min read

LONDON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Euroterra Capital is one of London's leading real estate development and operations companies. After rigorous research into suitable operational systems, it has selected MRI Software's estate agency solution, MRI Sales & Lettings and resident portal, MRI Engage, to support its new London residential development company, EC Homes, and its new sales and lettings business, EC Residential.

MRI Logo
MRI Logo

Specialising in developing and operating luxury homes, luxury serviced residences, co-living and serviced apartments, as well as student accommodation, Euroterra Capital manages the whole property process, from initial development through to sales, lettings and operational management. Initially focusing around London's Hyde Park area, the company is now expanding to include the whole of London through EC Homes and EC Residential.

Euroterra Capital has chosen to implement MRI Sales & Lettings, alongside the Engage Landlord and Tenant Portal solution, to streamline its business process and enhance its customer service provision to its portfolio of landlords and tenants. The solution will also allow EC Residential to market its properties on multiple websites, find applicants, progress sales and tenancies, manage properties and run its client accounting. The MRI Engage Portal, integrated with MRI Sales & Lettings, will digitalise EC Residential's customer journey and provide extra clarity from initial application, throughout the tenancy, to the end of the lease. The direct integration with MRI Sales & Lettings will additionally generate time efficiencies for Euroterra Capital, EC Homes and EC Residential.

MRI Sales & Lettings is a market leading integrated sales and lettings management software. Used by over 150 clients, the solution sits on an open and connected platform called Agency Home, enabling integrations to numerous additional MRI and third-party solutions and adding further value to its core capabilities. MRI Engage Portal is a comprehensive portal solution for landlords and tenants, providing an area to view important documents, make payments and raise maintenance requests.

Gavin Cohen, Managing Director of EC Homes, said: "We are really pleased to embark on this partnership with MRI Software and are confident the solution will help us achieve our business goals now and in the future as we expand."

Phuong Thi Kieu, Agency Solutions Account Executive at MRI, said: "I'm excited to welcome Euroterra Capital to MRI Software. The Sales and Lettings, and Engage Portal solution, will offer a robust and future proofed agency solution."

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI's comprehensive, flexible, open and connected platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organisations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.

Contact:

Karen Waite
MRI Software
Email: karen.waite@mrisoftware.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mri-software-helps-euroterra-capital-deliver-excellent-customer-experiences-301397080.html

SOURCE MRI Software

