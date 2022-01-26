MRM Health to Present at the 6th Microbiome Movement Drug Development Europe Summit

GHENT, Belgium, Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRM Health, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation live microbiome consortia therapeutics, announced that it will present scientific data from its portfolio at the 6th Microbiome Movement Drug Development Europe Summit, resulting from its proprietary and unique CORAL™ platform technology.



CEO Sam Possemiers will present MRM Health’s Microbiome Consortia Therapeutic MH002 as a first translation-into practice of its proprietary CORAL™ platform. CSO Nigel Horscroft will also present preclinical data from MRM Health’s portfolio in the areas of NAFLD/NASH, Type 2 Diabetes and Parkinson’s Disease. The presentations will be given by the CEO on January 26th and by the CSO on January 27th per the following, Microbiome Europe Digital Event.

Regarding the ongoing Phase 1b/2a double-blind, randomized placebo-controlled trial with MH002 in Ulcerative Colitis, enrollment is progressing well and all trial sites in Belgium, Poland and Czech Republic are being initiated. A clinical trial application in a specific orphan indication is planned to be submitted in H1 2022.

Furthermore on future indications, scaling of the proprietary CORAL™ platform is ongoing across various therapeutic indications, with data from such programs confirming the differentiating potential of the platform in terms of manufacturability and optimized potency of MRM Health’s therapeutic consortia. Selected preclinical data from the ongoing programs in metabolic diseases (partnered with IFF, formerly DuPont) and neurodegenerative diseases will also be presented at the 6th Microbiome Movement Drug Development Europe Summit by the company CSO. These include recent promising disease model data in the area of NAFLD/NASH, linked to reduced portal hypertension and delayed onset of fibrosis induction, as well as data on prevention of neuroinflammation and neuronal cell death in a preclinical Parkinson’s Disease model.

About MRM Health

MRM Health NV, Ghent, Belgium, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of next-generation optimized consortium therapeutics based on the human microbiome. The company has built a diversified pipeline with its proprietary CORAL™ platform to design, optimize, and manufacture bacterial consortia as single drug substance. Its most advanced program MH002 is an optimized consortium of six (6) rationally-selected and well-characterized commensal strains. MH002 is currently being studied in an ongoing Phase 1b/2a study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Additional pipeline development initiatives include a preclinical program in Parkinson’s disease, two preclinical programs in metabolic disease (targeting Type 2 Diabetes and NAFLD/NASH, partnered with IFF Nutrition Biosciences, previously DuPont), and a discovery program in autoimmune disease, including spondyloarthritis.

About CORAL™

MRM Health’s differentiating CORAL™ platform utilizes a bioinformatics-guided in-human discovery engine combined with a breakthrough in optimization and manufacturing of consortia as single drug substance. The proprietary consortia optimization technology allows to develop next-generation consortia therapeutics with faster onset-of-action and increased potency and robustness. The breakthrough scalable, robust, and standardized cGMP-compliant consortia manufacturing technology allows to manufacture complete therapeutic consortia as a single drug substance in a single manufacturing process which strongly surpasses existing approaches in speed, reduced complexity, increased robustness and lower cost.

