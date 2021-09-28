U.S. markets open in 5 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,404.25
    -28.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,627.00
    -116.00 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,005.25
    -189.50 (-1.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,266.90
    -10.10 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.18
    +0.73 (+0.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.90
    -8.10 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +1.08 (+4.76%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    1.1690
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.55
    +2.80 (+15.77%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.3672
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    111.2040
    +0.2260 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,838.11
    -1,958.05 (-4.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.42
    -66.10 (-6.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.33
    -33.07 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

MRM Health Receives CTA Approval for Phase 1b/2a Trial with Next Generation Optimized Consortium Therapeutic MH002 in Ulcerative Colitis

MRM Health NV
·4 min read

GHENT, Belgium, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRM Health, a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation live microbiome consortia therapeutics, announced today that they have received regulatory approval from the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) in Belgium to start a Phase 1b/2a trial with the novel next-generation optimized consortium therapy, MH002, in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis (UC).

MH002 is the first rationally-designed consortium therapy, in which key disease-driving mechanisms guide therapeutic microbial strain selection, to enter clinical studies in patients. Developed through MRM Health’s proprietary Microbiome Optimization Technology, MH002 consists of 6 well-characterized commensal strains that are optimized to form a synergistic microecosystem driving differentiated potency, resiliency, and engraftment. Combining rational selection of disease-modifying strains with consortium optimization to ensure live delivery, engraftment, and durability is expected to result in greater efficacy than conventional microbiome therapeutics.

MH002 is produced using MRM Health’s breakthrough scalable, robust, and standardized cGMP manufacturing platform, overcoming past microbiome challenges in manufacturing multi-strain consortia of uniform composition. MRM Health’s standardized platform allows the manufacturing of complete consortia as a single drug substance, expected to provide both key regulatory and patient compliance advantages.

Preclinical studies in inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) models showed that MH002 repairs gut microbiome dysbiosis, heals the dysfunctional intestinal barrier, and restores immune homeostasis with its differentiated mechanism targeting multiple key disease pathways. MH002 has demonstrated excellent safety and superior preclinical efficacy as compared to conventional, non-optimized microbiome therapeutics as well as mesalamine, the current first-line standard of care in UC.

MRM Health’s Phase 1b/2a study is a multi-center, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial which will enroll 45 mild-to-moderate UC patients. The trial is designed to evaluate safety, mechanistic effects, and initial efficacy of MH002 on disease activity (EUDRACT Number: 2020-004355-33).

Substantial clinical unmet need persists in UC as many patients remain refractory to standard of care and current treatments (e.g., anti-inflammatory, immunosuppression approaches) primarily provide symptomatic relief. MH002’s disease-modifying mechanism is anticipated to induce remission via immunomodulation, rather than immunosuppression, resulting in superior safety with no elevated risks associated with reduced immune system functioning.

“There is definitely an important medical need for an effective and safe new medicinal product for the treatment of mild-to-moderate UC. MH002 has all the characteristics and potential to fill that need and may become a novel tool in the first-line treatment of UC,” said Prof. Séverine Vermeire (MD, PhD), IBD expert at the Gastroenterology Department of the University Hospitals Leuven, Belgium, and coordinating investigator of the trial.

“Reaching this milestone is the start of an exciting period of clinical development that is expected to provide the first clinical Proof-of-Concept of our differentiating consortia optimization platform and breakthrough single-process manufacturing technology,” said Sam Possemiers (PhD), Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of MRM Health. “We are eager to work with our investigators to bring this first-in-class, rationally-designed bacterial consortia therapeutic product into patients.”

About MRM Health

MRM Health NV, Ghent, Belgium, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of next-generation optimized consortium therapeutics based on the human microbiome. The company has built a diversified pipeline with its proprietary platform to design, optimize, and manufacture bacterial consortia as single drug substances. Its most advanced program MH002 is an optimized consortium of 6 rationally-selected and well-characterized commensal strains. MH002 is entering a Phase 1b/2a study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis in Q4 2021. Additional pipeline development includes a preclinical program in Parkinson’s disease, two preclinical programs in metabolic disease (partnered with IFF Nutrition Biosciences, previously DuPont), and a discovery program in autoimmune disease, including spondyloarthritis.

About IBD and UC

Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a chronic, autoimmune, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) characterized by mucosal inflammation of the rectum and colon resulting in debilitating diarrhea, abdominal pain, and rectal bleeding. Current treatments include symptomatic anti-inflammatory therapies and immunosuppressants. In many cases, these therapies fail to induce enduring remission and/or cause potentially severe adverse events.

For further information please contact:

Dr Sam Possemiers – CEO
Christiane Verhaegen – CFO
Phone: +32.9.241.11.88
info@mrmhealth.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 COVID Stocks Ready to Take On the Delta Variant

    If the COVID mutation takes a turn for the worse, what stocks will protect your port? Our trio of Fools has three suggestions.

  • Ocugen-Partnered Covaxin's WHO Clearance Delayed Further Over Queries: Sources

    The World Health Organization (WHO) has further delayed the emergency use authorization (EUA) for Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine developed in India. Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) is the U.S. partner for the vaccine. According to sources, the global body has sent more technical queries to its manufacturer Bharat Biotech. Without EUA, Covaxin would not be considered an accepted vaccine by most countries around the world. WHO's queries for Bharat Biotech come despite the drugmaker asserting that it has su

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The United Nations anticipates that the global population over the age of 65 is expected to surge from 727 million people in 2020 to over 1.5 billion people by 2050. Long-term investors should consider purchasing Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN). There are 20 molecules currently in phase 1 clinical trials and 19 molecules in phase 2 or 3 clinical trials.

  • Oppenheimer Says There’s Room for Over 50% Gains in These 3 Stocks

    There is an old Chinese curse that says “May he live in interesting times.” Like it or not, we live in interesting times. COVID is receding but not gone, and while markets have rebounded well from the crisis (the S&P 500 is up 19% so far this year), the general economy is showing some worrisome signs. Jobs creation slowed in August, and employers reported over 11 million unfilled positions – but unemployment, while ticking down, remains above 5%. More ominously, in an indication that supply chai

  • 3 Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks have been some of the most reliable capital-appreciation vehicles in the entire market for the past two decades. As proof, biotech equities such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Moderna, Novavax, Ocugen, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals -- just to name a few -- have all made their early shareholders market-crushing gains. Not all biotech stocks are cut from the same cloth, however.

  • Merck Nears Deal to Acquire Acceleron Pharma

    An agreement could be completed as soon as this week, giving a lift to pharmaceutical giant’s work on treatments for rare diseases.

  • If You Have Any of These Nuts in Your Pantry, Throw Them Out Now, FDA Says

    Nuts are a delicious snack and an excellent source of protein. Studies have shown that some varieties, like walnuts, can even add years to your life. But before you pick up some mixed nuts in the hopes of living longer, beware that there are a few brands to be wary of at the moment. The U.S. Food&Drug Administration (FDA) just announced that nuts sold at Amazon, H-E-B, and other major retailers have been recalled due to potential foreign materials floating in some of the bags. Read on to find ou

  • Why Sundial, Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Are Glowing Green Today

    As MarijuanaMoment.net reports, a panel from the U.S. House of Representatives -- having passed its SAFE Banking Act (a law legalizing banks doing business with cannabis companies) as part of the 2022 National Defense Authorization Act last week -- is now preparing for a vote to "federally legalize marijuana" outright. Shares of marijuana stocks are responding as you'd expect. Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) and Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are both up 4.1% as of 11:45 a.m. EDT today.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Tries To Make A Point About Vaccines, Gets A Big Dose Of Mockery

    The far-right lawmaker's tweet drew ridicule from Democrats and Twitter critics.

  • Dynavax: In Line for a Big Revenue Stream From Covid-19 Vaccine’s Potential Approval

    There’s a potential new addition to the lineup of successful Covid-19 vaccines. In fact, Cowen's Phil Nadeau thinks Clover and Dynavax’ (DVAX) collaborative effort SCB-2019 appears “better tolerated than approved COVID vaccines.” Nadeau’s exuberant take follows Clover’s last Wednesday's announcement. The company disclosed that its Covid-19 vaccine SCB-2019 – which makes use of Dynavax’ adjuvant technology – showed excellent results in a Phase 3 study. The vaccine produced 100% protection against

  • New Study Finds A Huge Perk Of Getting Vaccinated After Having COVID

    People who had the coronavirus and then got the vaccine may be at an extreme advantage. Here's how.

  • Medicine’s Golden Age Is Dawning. 10 Stocks to Play the Latest Innovations.

    Our 2021 healthcare roundtable highlights the technologies and treatments changing the face of medicine, and the companies that could benefit.

  • Could AbbVie's New Collaboration Be a Blockbuster?

    AbbVie recently announced a strategic partnership with Regenxbio for wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy treatment.

  • Why Amazon is giving away AWS credits to promote health equity

    Amazon is giving away $40 million in AWS credits to help address health inequity.

  • Doctors Explain the Best Ways to Stop a Nasty Cold Before It Even Starts

    To feel healthy during cold and flu season, prevent a cold from taking over your body in the first place. Here, doctors explain the best ways to avoid getting sick.

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 'Open Season' Begins On Covid Booster Shots?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the CDC recommended Covid booster shots for people age 65 and older, and otherwise vulnerable Americans?

  • Biden gets Covid-19 booster shot – here is who else now qualifies for it

    The 78-year-old president now qualifies for third jab because of his age

  • Your Back Will Thank You for Swapping Your Ordinary Desk Chair for This Kneeling Chair

    Photo Illustration: Scouted/The Daily Beast/AmazonScouting Report: This ergonomic kneeling chair may look a little funky, but it has made my desk job a lot less of a chore.As a writer, I spend most of the day sitting at my desk – that is, when I'm not rifling through my kitchen cabinets looking for a snack. But all of that sitting means having a good chair is just as important as having a good computer to get my job done. Over the years, I've tried too many different chairs to count. But after h

  • The Unintended Consequences of Ever-Increasing Marijuana Potency

    Photo by Tim Foster on Unsplash The trend of cannabis legalization in the United States has not only vastly increased access to the drug, but it has also resulted in substantial increases in potency. The competition between products in this new market has accelerated an existing trend toward increased THC levels in these products. One study showed roughly a doubling in the potency of cannabis plants (from 8.9% to 17.1%) between 2008 and 2017. Another factor that can influence the perceived poten

  • Child’s death from brain-eating ameba linked to an Arlington splash pad, city says

    Splash pads are closed until the end of the year after the child became hospitalized Sept. 5 and died 6 days later.