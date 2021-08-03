U.S. markets closed

MRM Named MediaPost Digital Automotive Agency Of The Year

·2 min read

MRM continues to expand work with GM, a leading American automobile manufacturer

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRM, the leading marketing agency that is part of McCann Worldgroup, announced today it has been named MediaPost's Digital Automotive Agency of the Year for its work on behalf of General Motors (GM).

"For 14 years, we've worked alongside our partners at GM to reimagine the future of the auto business for its suite of iconic American auto brands. We are incredibly honored by this recognition from MediaPost as a testament to the strength of our partnership. We look forward to our continued work together to drive stellar results for years to come," said Kate MacNevin, Global Chairwoman and CEO, MRM.

GM is the largest American automobile manufacturer, recently ranked among the top Fortune 500 corporations in the United States by total revenue. MRM continues to expand its work with GM, winning more of the automaker's digital business to include cross-brand marketing and support of the GM BuyPower Card, vehicle purchase programs and Certified Pre-Owned marketing. The agency's outstanding creative work includes the design, maintenance and marketing programs for Chevrolet.com, GMC.com, Buick.com and Cadillac.com, which were recognized in the J.D. Power 2021 U.S. Manufacturer Website Evaluation Study.

The 6th annual award celebrates MediaPost's top picks for top automotive marketers and agencies. The panel of judges includes industry observers, experts and marketers. The winners will be honored at the Marketing: Automotive conference during the New York International Auto Show on Aug. 19 at the Javits Center in New York City.

The MediaPost Automotive Marketing jury that selected the award winners featured lead juror Tanya Gazdik, senior automotive editor, MediaPost; Ian Beavis, chief strategy officer, AMCI Global; Elgie Bright, automotive marketing and management department chair, Northwood University; Donald DeFilippo, creative and marketing director at Blue Plate Creative; Noah Mallin, chief of brand strategy, IMGN Media; Luis Miguel Messianu, creative chairman, CEO, Alma; Scotty Reiss, founder, A Girl's Guide To Cars; and Lisa Singer, event editorial manager, MediaPost.

ABOUT MRM
MRM creatively engineers total human experiences. Through purposeful, dynamic intersections between strategy, creative, technology and data sciences, MRM operates in a borderless, integrated way, to allow for greater collaboration and velocity—all to the service of helping businesses grow meaningful relationships with people. MRM is part of McCann Worldgroup and the Interpublic Group of companies (NYSE: IPG) and spans 35 offices across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.mrm.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mrm-named-mediapost-digital-automotive-agency-of-the-year-301347653.html

SOURCE MRM

