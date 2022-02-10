U.S. markets open in 2 hours 51 minutes

mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market worth $22.6 Billion by 2031- Growing Beyond COVID-19 Application

·7 min read

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on "Global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market– By. Type of Industry (Therapeutics/Vaccine Developers, CDMO Organizations, Custom Synthesis/Other Service Providers) By Scale of Operation (Research / Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial) and By Application (Infectious Disease Vaccines, Other Vaccines, Therapeutics and Others)"

Request for Sample Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-mrna-synthesis-and-manufacturing-services-market/1185

As per the latest research report, the global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services market is projected to reach US$ 22,634.5 Million in 2031, at a CAGR of -3.4% from US$ 53,278.8 million in 2021 during the forecast period (2022-2031). In 2021 market has grown exponentially due to the success of the COVID-19 vaccines, and it has created a massive demand for a consistent supply of vaccines. However, in 2022 market is expected to decrease at the growth rate of -42.0%. The mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services market other than COVID 19 application are under development which offers immense growth and penetration opportunities in the forecast period. The mRNA vaccines for applications such as Malaria, Influenza virus, Hemorrhagic fever virus, Genital herpes virus, Lyme disease, etc., have a strong pipeline which is expected to get launched during the forecast period.

In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the market with a market share of 33.4%, with huge demand for the COVID 19 vaccine. The potential for low-cost manufacturing, improved immunogenicity, Higher effectiveness of mRNA vaccine compared to other vaccine technologies, and constant R& D innovations & developments in mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services are some of the factors expected to support the market growth of mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services over the forecast period.

Request for Sample Pages: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1185

In addition, the rising number of clinical trials for cancer therapies, the growing burden of infectious diseases, and novel innovations by pharmaceutical CDMO companies are likely to support the growth of mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services market in the forecast period. However, maintaining the high stability and purity of the mRNA products is a significant challenge faced by the manufacturers.

Geographically, the North American and Asia Pacific region is the primary revenue pocket of this market due to high demand and raising awareness about mRNA vaccines, increasing government investments in the R&D to treat infectious diseases.

Request for ToC/Proposal: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1185

The key CDMO organizations operating in the mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services market are eTheRNA (Etherna Immunotherapies), Celonic AG, Corden Pharma GmbH, Lonza Group AG, Rentschler Biopharma, Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi, S.A., Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius (BIA Separations) among others

Noticeably Custom Synthesis/Other Service Providers are Eurogentec, Aldevron, bioSYNTHESIS, TriLink BioTechnologies, Biomay, Jena Biosciences, APExBIO, CELLSCRIPT, New England Biolabs, Kernal Biologics, Cytiva, among others

Foremost leaders in Therapeutics and Vaccine Developers are CureVac, Moderna, BioNTech (Pfizer), Translate Bio, Ethris (AstraZeneca), Silence Therapeutics, Tiba Biotechnology, In-Cell-Art, Anima Biotech, H3 Biomedicine Inc., Arcturus Therapeutics, eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc., Ziphius Therapeutics NV, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Skyhawk Therapeutics, Inc., Stemirna Therapeutics Co., Ltd., RNAimmune (Sirnaomics), miRagen Therapeutics, Inc., Strand Therapeutics Inc., Nutcracker Therapeutics. Accurna Inc., Amgen Inc., Argos Therapeutics Inc., Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals. Athersys, Biocad, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cansinobio. Cartesian Therapeutics Inc, Chimeron Bio, Crispr Therapeutics Inc., Daiichi Sankyo, Eli Lilly And Co., Elixirgen Therapeutics Inc., Genentech (Subsidiary Of Roche), Greenlight Biosciences Inc., HDT Bio Corp., Intellia Therapeutics, Maxcyte Inc., Merck Kgaa, Mercurna, Novartis, Phion Therapeutics, Poseida Therapeutics Inc., Recode Therapeutics, Regulus Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, Sanofi, Sarepta Therapeutics, Shanghai Bendao Gene Technology Co., Ltd., Vertex Pharmaceutical.

Key manufacturers in this field focus on offering high-quality services to clients. Also, strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions help boost their manufacturing capacities. Some of the key developments in the global market are as follow:

  • In Feb 2022, Moderna launched early-stage clinical trials of an HIV mRNA vaccine. Earlier, IAVI and Moderna announced that the first doses have been administered in a clinical trial of experimental HIV vaccine antigens. The Phase I trial, IAVI G002, is designed to test the hypothesis that sequential administration of priming and boosting HIV immunogens delivered by messenger RNA (mRNA) can induce specific classes of B-cell responses and guide their early maturation toward broadly neutralizing antibody (bnAb) development.

  • In Feb 2022, eTheRNA immunotherapies NV announced a strategic partnership with Merck KGaA. The partnership investigates the application of eTheRNA's proprietary mRNA design expertise and LNP-delivery platforms to disease areas selected by Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany. With this collaboration, eTheRNA and Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, assess the feasibility of using eTheRNA's mRNA and LNP technologies to develop therapeutic vaccination approaches in disease models.

  • In Oct 2021, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. announced a partnership with a California startup to develop therapies for two genetic diseases. Vertex has developed cystic fibrosis therapies and is working with other partners on CRISPR-Cas9 systems and messenger RNA, or mRNA, therapies with Moderna Inc.

Obtain Latest Report Details @https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-mrna-synthesis-and-manufacturing-services-market/1185

Market Segments

Global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue by Application (Value US$ Mn) Forecast 2022-2031

  • Therapeutics and Vaccine Developers

  • CDMO Organizations

  • Custom Synthesis/Other Service Providers

Global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue by Application (Value US$ Mn) Forecast 2022-2031

  • Infectious Disease Vaccines

  • Other Vaccines

  • Therapeutics and Others

Global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue by Scale of Operation (Value US$ Mn) Forecast 2022-2031

  • Research / Preclinical

  • Clinical

  • Commercial

Global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue by Product (Value US$ Mn) Forecast 2022-2031

  • API

  • Drug Products

North America mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) By Country, 2022 To 2031

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) By Country, 2022 To 2031

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) By Country, 2022 To 2031

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • China

  • Japan

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) By Country, 2022 To 2031

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) By Country, 2022 To 2031

  • South Africa

  • GCC Countries

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

  • To receive a comprehensive industry insights of the prospects for the global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services market

  • To receive industry overview and future trends in global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services market

  • To analyze the mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services market drivers and challenges

  • To get information on the mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services market size value (US$ Mn) forecast to 2030

  • Significant Investments, Mergers & Acquisition in global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services market industry

For More Information @https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-mrna-synthesis-and-manufacturing-services-market/1185

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global COVID-19 Therapeutics Market

Global mRNA Treatment Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain a competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets, and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact Us:
Priyanka Tilekar
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com
Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS
Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mrna-manufacturing-and-synthesis-services-market-worth-22-6-billion-by-2031--growing-beyond-covid-19-application-301479613.html

SOURCE InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

