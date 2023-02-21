U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market worth $22.6 Billion by 2031 Driven by Increasing Number of Clinical Trials | InsightAce Analytic

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.
·6 min read
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. LTd.

Key Players Covered in this Study are Celonic AG, Corden Pharma GmbH, Lonza Group AG, Rentschler Biopharma, Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi, S.A., Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius

Pune, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on “Global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market (3rd Edition) – By Type of Industry (Therapeutics/Vaccine Developers, CDMO Organizations, Custom Synthesis/Other Service Providers) By Scale of Operation (Research / Preclinical, Clinical, Commercial), By Product (API, Drug Products), and By Application (Infectious Disease Vaccines, Other Vaccines, Therapeutics and Others)”

As per the latest research report, the global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services market is projected to reach US$ 22.6 Billion in 2031, at a CAGR of -2.9% from US$ 30.9 billion in 2022 during the forecast period (2023-2031). The 2021 & 2022 market has grown exponentially due to the success of the COVID-19 vaccines, creating a massive demand for a consistent supply of vaccines.

The mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services market, other than COVID-19 application, are under development and offers immense growth and penetration opportunities in the forecast period. The mRNA vaccines for applications such as Malaria, Influenza virus, Hemorrhagic fever virus, Genital herpes virus, Lyme disease, etc., have a strong pipeline expected to launch during the forecast period.


Get Free Sample of the Report: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1185


In 2022, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe, with huge demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. The potential for low-cost manufacturing, improved immunogenicity, Higher effectiveness of mRNA vaccine compared to other vaccine technologies, and constant R&D innovations & developments in mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services are some of the factors expected to support the market growth of mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services over the forecast period. Asia-Pacific will have the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2031. APIs will make up 70% of the mRNA synthesis and manufacturing service market.

In addition, the rising number of clinical trials for cancer therapies, the growing burden of infectious diseases, and novel innovations by pharmaceutical CDMO companies are likely to support the growth of the mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services market in the forecast period. However, maintaining the high stability and purity of mRNA products is a significant challenge faced by manufacturers.

Geographically, the North American and Asia Pacific region is the primary revenue pocket of this market due to high demand and rising awareness about mRNA vaccines, increasing government investments in R&D to treat infectious diseases.

The key CDMO organizations operating in the mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services market are eTheRNA (Etherna Immunotherapies), Celonic AG, Corden Pharma GmbH, Lonza Group AG, Rentschler Biopharma, Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi, S.A., Samsung Biologics, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius (BIA Separations) among others

Noticeably Custom Synthesis/Other Service Providers are Eurogentec, Aldevron, bioSYNTHESIS, TriLink BioTechnologies, Biomay, Jena Biosciences, APExBIO, CELLSCRIPT, New England Biolabs, Kernal Biologics, Cytiva, among others

Key manufacturers in this field focus on offering high-quality services to clients. Also, strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions help boost their manufacturing capacities. Some of the key developments in the global market are as follows:

  • In Sept 2022, Lonza and Touchlight teamed up to deliver end-to-end solutions for mRNA. Through this collaboration, Lonza is able to expand its end-to-end offering for mRNA manufacture by providing an additional and differentiated supply of DNA raw material in the form of Touchlight's doggybone DNA (dbDNATM). Touchlight's synthetic DNA is produced using an enzymatic method that does not include the use of cells, resulting in increased speed, quality, capacity, and scalability.

  • In Aug 2022, The global strategic collaboration between BioNTech and Genmab was expanded in order to develop and commercialize novel immunotherapy candidates. The expansion is going to involve the search for candidates for monospecific antibodies to address. In addition to this, it utilizes Genmab's patented HexaBody® technology platform in order to create new immunotherapies.

  • In May 2022, CureVac collaborated with myNEO to identify novel antigen targets for developing mRNA-based cancer vaccines. The agreement combines CureVac's mRNA technology with myNEO's platform for the prediction and identification of tumour antigens that will elicit significant immune responses.

  • In Feb 2022, Moderna launched early-stage clinical trials of an HIV mRNA vaccine. Earlier, IAVI and Moderna announced that the first doses had been administered in a clinical trial of experimental HIV vaccine antigens. The Phase I trial, IAVI G002, is designed to test the hypothesis that sequential administration of priming and boosting HIV immunogens delivered by messenger RNA (mRNA) can induce specific classes of B-cell responses and guide their early maturation toward broadly neutralizing antibody (bnAb) development.


Get Customized Report : https://insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1185


mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis services market Market Segments:

Global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue by Type of Industry (Value US$ Mn) Forecast 2023-2031

  • Therapeutics and Vaccine Developers

  • CDMO Organizations

  • Custom Synthesis/Other Service Providers

Global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue by Application (Value US$ Mn) Forecast 2023-2031

  • Infectious Disease Vaccines

  • Other Vaccines

  • Therapeutics and Others

Global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue by Scale of Operation (Value US$ Mn) Forecast 2023-2031

  • Research / Preclinical

  • Clinical

  • Commercial

Global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue by Product (Value US$ Mn) Forecast 2023-2031

  • API

  • Drug Products

North America mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) By Country, 2023 To 2031

  • U.S.

  • Canada

Europe mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) By Country, 2023 To 2031

  • Germany

  • France

  • Spain

  • Italy

  • Russia

  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) By Country, 2023 To 2031

  • India

  • Australia

  • South Korea

  • China

  • Japan

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) By Country, 2023 To 2031

  • Brazil

  • Argentina

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Revenue (US$ Million) By Country, 2023 To 2031

  • South Africa

  • GCC Countries

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa


Buy this Premium Report @ https://insightaceanalytic.com/buy-report/1185


About Us:

InsighAce Analytic is a specializing in market research and consulting services that helps in building business strategies. Our mission is to provide high quality insights with using data analytics techniques and visualization tools that drives the disruption and innovation in market research industry. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with in-depth analysis and key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Follow Us @ https://www.linkedin.com/company/insightace-analytic-pvt-ltd/

Subscribe Our Exclusive Newsletters @ https://www.linkedin.com/newsletters/latest-market-research-reports-6929319878155739136/

CONTACT: Contact Us: InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. Tel.: +1 551 226 6109 Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com


