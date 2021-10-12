U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,346.50
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,339.00
    -37.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,697.25
    -3.25 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.60
    -3.90 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.54
    +0.02 (+0.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.80
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.08 (-0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1565
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6140
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.08
    +1.31 (+6.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    +0.0010 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.4030
    +0.0810 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,481.78
    +812.90 (+1.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,342.82
    +0.97 (+0.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,102.79
    -44.06 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,230.61
    -267.59 (-0.94%)
     

mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market Report 2021-2030: Current Market Landscape and Future Opportunity for the Players Involved in the Synthesis of Research- and GMP-Grade mRNA

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market by Type of Products, Application Areas, Scale of Operation, Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The "mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market, 2021-2030" report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players involved in the synthesis of research- and GMP-grade mRNA for use in development of therapeutics and vaccines. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different geographies.

One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the future growth potential of mRNA synthesis services market, over the coming decade. Based on multiple parameters, such as mRNA products market, cost of goods sold, manufacturing cost and share of outsourcing, we have provided an informed estimate on the evolution of the market for the period 2021-2030.

The applications of RNA, in both basic research and clinical R&D, have increased after advances in the field of molecular biology have significantly improved the in vitro stability of such molecules. Presently, there are more than 150 therapeutics and vaccines, either based on mRNA molecules, or involve the use of mRNA in their respective production processes, which are being evaluated for the treatment of a wide variety of indications.

It is worth highlighting that most of the aforementioned product candidates are in the preclinical stages of development. Prominent examples include dendritic cell vaccines, T cell therapies, other anti-cancer therapies / vaccines, and stem cell therapies, which are modified in vitro using transgenes encoded into mRNA vectors; on the other hand, there are certain novel therapeutic paradigms that are exploring the in vivo transformation of cells using stable mRNAs (carrying therapeutic gene segments) that are delivered via viable nanocarriers.

In fact, the first two of the vaccines to be approved (Pfizer / BioNTech's BNT-162 and Moderna's mRNA-1273) against the SARS-CoV-2 viral pathogen, were based on mRNA and have recently been approved for use across various global regions. According to the CDC, more than 374 million doses of vaccines have been delivered in the US alone.

The success of the anti-COVID-19 vaccines has created an enormous need for consistent supply of these new vaccines; for instance, Pfizer needs to deliver 1.6 billion doses and Moderna needs to produce between 800 million to 1 billion doses of their respective products by the end of 2021. As a result, there is an evident increase in demand for mRNA manufacturing capacity.

Fundamentally, the production of this biomolecule is complex, cost intensive and requires specialized expertise. In addition, scaling up the manufacturing of RNA is also associated with a number of challenges, mostly related to process development, and maintaining purity and stability.

Referring to scaling up of manufacturing activities to meet pandemic level requirements, Tanya Alcorn, Vice President of Pfizer's biopharmaceutical global supply chain, recently identified the need for harmony in the efforts of the various stakeholders (suppliers and manufacturing teams) in order to adequately amplify production output.

Moreover, some of the processes associated with mRNA production, such as the purification step, involve the use of hazardous solvents / materials. Once manufactured, mRNA therapeutics need to be stored in conditions that do not compromise their stability (thereby, requiring specialized facilities and cold chain transportation); they also require appropriate drug delivery systems to efficiently administer the intervention (in a manner that they can avoid degradation by cellular endonucleases).

Given such technical and operational challenges associated with the production of RNA-based products, innovators in the biopharmaceutical industry are increasingly leaning on contract service providers. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused a notable surge in outsourcing activity, with vaccines developers entering into strategic deals with contract service providers to cater to the urgent global demand. The services landscape features a mix of large, mid-sized and small companies, which claim to have mRNA-related capabilities.

Recent developments in this segment of the biopharmaceutical industry indicate that service providers are upgrading their capabilities and infrastructure to accommodate the current and anticipated demand for this novel class of biologics. In the foreseen future, as more of such RNA-based leads mature and move into the clinic and / or the market, we anticipate the mRNA synthesis service providers market to witness healthy growth.

Key Questions Answered

  • Who are the key service providers engaged in the custom synthesis of research-grade mRNA?

  • Who are the key service providers engaged in the manufacturing, formulation and fill/finish of GMP-grade mRNA?

  • Which regions are current hubs for GMP grade production of mRNA?

  • Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for their mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines?

  • Which regions are leading the enrollment of patients in mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines clinical trials?

  • Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

  • Which factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

  • How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Structure of Mature mRNA
3.2. Chemical Synthesis of mRNA
3.3. Drawbacks of Chemical Synthesis
3.4. In vitro Synthesis of mRNA
3.5. Purification of Synthesized mRNA
3.6. Applications of in vitro Synthesized mRNA
3.7. Commonly Outsourced Manufacturing Operations
3.8. Advantages of Outsourcing Manufacturing Operations

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Market Landscape of mRNA Synthesis Custom Service Providers
4.2. Market Landscape of cGMP Service Providers
4.3. Market Landscape of mRNA Synthesis Kits

5. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Methodology
5.2. Competitiveness Analysis

6 CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS
6.1. Methodology
6.2 mRNA-based Products: Clinical Trial Analysis

7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
7.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
7.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership Model
7.3. Most Active Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
7.4. Intercontinental and Intracontinental Agreements
7.5. Local and International Agreements
7.6. Top Partners: Analysis by Number of Partnerships

8. BIG PHARMA INITIATIVES
8.1. Analysis by Type of Initiative
8.2. Analysis by Therapeutic Focus
8.3. Analysis by Number of Partnerships

9. COMPANY PROFILES
9.1. Eurogentec
9.2. Aldevron
9.3. eTheRNA
9.4. bioSYNTHESIS
9.5. TriLink BioTechnologies
9.6. Biomay
9.7 Jena Biosciences
9.8 APExBIO
9.9. CELLSCRIPT
9.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific
9.11. New England Biolabs

10. DEMAND ANALYSIS
10.1. Methodology and Assumption
10.2. Global mRNA Demand: Clinical and Commercial, 2021
10.3. Global Commercial Demand for mRNA, 2020 and 2021
10.4. Global Clinical Demand for mRNA, 2020 and 2021

11. MARKET FORECAST
11.1. Methodology and Assumption
11.2. Overall mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Market, 2021-2030

12. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA

13. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS

Companies Mentioned

  • Abogen Biosciences

  • Albany Molecular Research

  • Aldevron

  • Allele Biotechnology

  • AmpTec

  • AMSBIO

  • APExBIO

  • Arcturus Therapeutics

  • Asterias Biotherapeutics

  • AstraZeneca

  • Atrium Health

  • Baxter BioPharma Solutions

  • Bayer

  • Beijing Tricision Biotherapeutics

  • BIA Separations

  • Biological E.

  • Biomay

  • Bioneer

  • BioNTech

  • BioNtech IMFS

  • bioSYNTHESIS

  • Bioverativ

  • bluebird bio

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb

  • Calimmune

  • Catalent

  • CELLSCRIPT

  • Celldex Therapeutics

  • Cellerna

  • Chiesi Farmaceutici

  • China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings

  • click biosystems

  • CMC Pharmaceuticals

  • Creative Biogene

  • Creative Biolabs

  • CureSearch

  • CureVac

  • Delpharm

  • Dermapharm

  • Eli Lilly

  • Elixirgen Therapeutics

  • Enzynomics

  • etheRNA

  • Ethris

  • Eurofins Genomics

  • Eurogentec

  • Fareva

  • Fosun Pharma

  • GC Pharma

  • Genentech

  • GenePharma

  • GenIbet

  • Gilead

  • GlaxoSmithKline

  • Gritstone Oncology

  • GSL Biotech

  • Hanmi Pharmaceutical

  • Immatics Biotechnologies

  • Immunomic Therapeutics

  • Integrate RNA

  • Intellia Therapeutics

  • Iovance Biotherapeutics

  • Jacobson Pharma

  • Jena Bioscience

  • Laboratorios Farmaceuticos ROVI

  • LakePharma

  • Lion TCR

  • Lonza

  • Mayo Clinic

  • MedImmune

  • Merck

  • Merck Sharp & Dohme

  • Moderna

  • New England Biolabs

  • Novartis

  • Novo Nordisk

  • OZ Biosciences

  • Pfizer

  • PharmaJet

  • phaRNA

  • PhaseRx

  • Providence Therapeutics

  • RD Biotech

  • Recipharm

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

  • Rentschler Biopharma

  • RiboPro

  • Roche

  • Roivant Sciences

  • Samsung Biologics

  • Sanofi

  • Sanofi Pasteur

  • Sartorius

  • SeouLin Bioscience

  • Shanghai BD Gene Therapeutics

  • Siegfried

  • ST Pharm

  • Stemirna Therapeutics

  • Synbio Technologies

  • Syneos Health

  • System Biosciences

  • Takeda Pharmaceuticals

  • Tesla

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Translate Bio

  • TriLink Biotechnologies

  • VGXI

  • WACKER Chemie

  • Walvax Biotechnology

  • Ximedica

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/frbi26

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Intel, Samsung Eye Fully Running Ho Chi Minh Plants in Weeks

    (Bloomberg) -- Units of Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. are targeting to resume full operations of their Ho Chi Minh City plants by the end of November, a move that could provide relief to global supply chains.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits o

  • Beyond Evergrande, China’s Property Market Faces a $5 Trillion Reckoning

    Developers have run up huge debts. Now sales are down, Beijing is imposing borrowing curbs, buyers are balking at prices, and even demographics are looking dimmer. The government is trying to address the situation without damaging the economy.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon questions 21 million bitcoin cap

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon took another jab at bitcoin bulls on Monday, questioning the cryptocurrency's 21 million coin cap.

  • US wages are going up, and those who don’t adapt to the new reality will fail

    Labor is in short supply, so it’s more expensive. It’s simple economics and hankering for pre-pandemic times won’t help Hiring now: a jobs fair in Los Angeles, California, this week. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA There is a significant shortage of labor across the United States. Yes, federal unemployment Covid payments ran out after Labor Day. But still, many workers are reluctant to return to work, wary of their health and safety as the Delta variant continues to rage. Many are looking to swi

  • Oil Prices Aren’t Slowing Down. Play the Rebound With These Stocks.

    Demand isn’t going away soon. Goldman says investors should consider companies that have long-term sources of oil and gas.

  • The 'sky is the limit' for heating oil prices if we get slammed this winter: strategist

    Start stockpiling those blankets for the winter because heating oil and natural gas prices may wallop your budget.

  • Report: Oracle could buy 9 acres next to HQ in land swap

    Oracle could end up acquiring nine acres adjacent to its headquarters campus in a land swap with the city of Austin.

  • Shiba Inu – Daily Tech Analysis – October 11th, 2021

    Following last week’s breakout, a move back through to $0.000030 levels would signal another bullish week ahead.

  • Iron Ore’s 50% Surge Is Latest Spike to Fuel Inflation Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore has suddenly gone from commodity laggard to a top performer, with resurgent prices further fanning inflation fears that are rippling across the world. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19How France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented t

  • ASOS CEO quits after fashion brand's profit warning

    Yahoo Finance's LaToya Harding discusses ASOS CEO Nick Beighton's departure after the fashion brand's profit warning amid the global supply chain crisis.

  • Lenovo stock drops 17% after withdrawing Shanghai listing application

    Lenovo Group Ltd saw its stock fall more than 17% on Monday, its biggest intraday decline in over a decade, after the Chinese technology giant withdrew its application for a 10 billion yuan ($1.55 billion) share listing in Shanghai. The world's biggest personal computer maker on Friday said it would withdraw its application, days after it had been accepted by Shanghai's STAR Market. On Sunday, Lenovo said it had done so because of the possibility of the validity of financial information in its prospectus lapsing during the application's vetting.

  • Xi Jinping inspects ties between Chinese financial companies and private firms - WSJ

    The inspections focus on whether state-owned banks, investment funds and financial regulators have become too friendly with private firms, especially those that have come under fire from Beijing in recent months, including debt-laden China Evergrande Group, ride-hailing giant Didi Global Inc and high-profile fintech firm Ant Group, the report said. Citic Group, one of Evergrande's main lenders, is among the institutions being scrutinized, the report said.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    E-commerce is gaining market share, and both of these companies should benefit from this massive trend.

  • China to liberalise coal-fired power pricing to tackle energy crisis

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China will further liberalise pricing for coal-fired electricity and force industrial and commercial power consumers to buy from the market in its latest attempt to deal with an energy crisis that could cripple its economy this winter and into next year. The National Development and Reform Commission said in a statement on Tuesday, that effective on Oct. 15, all electricity generated from coal-fired power will be priced via market trading, and that commercial users will have to buy direct from the market or via agents over the grid "as soon as possible". A widening power crunch in China has forced production curbs across industries such as cement, steel and aluminium as power producers, unable to pay sky-rocketing prices for coal, cut back on output.

  • Analyst Report: Costco Wholesale Corporation

    The leading warehouse club, Costco has 815 stores worldwide (at the end of fiscal 2021), with most sales derived in the United States (72%) and Canada (14%). It sells memberships that allow customers to shop in its warehouses, which feature low prices on a limited product assortment. Costco mainly caters to individual shoppers, but roughly 20% of paid members carry business memberships. Food and sundries accounted for 40% of fiscal 2021 sales, with non-food merchandise 29%, warehouse ancillary and other businesses (such as fuel and pharmacy) nearly 17%, and fresh food 14%. Costco’s warehouses average around 146,000 square feet; over 75% of its locations offer fuel. About 7% of Costco’s global sales come from e-commerce (excluding same-day grocery and various other services).

  • Gas prices have more than tripled in the last 18 months—and are likely to go higher

    Crude prices hit an eight-year high as the price at the pump soars.

  • U.S. Farmers Reap Bigger Crop Profits and Boost Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- It turns out that 2021 was a pretty good year to be an American farmer. Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainThey Invented the Must-Have Instrument for the Burning Man Set. Now They Want to Kill It OffAfter strug

  • 3 Top Software-as-a-Service Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    Back in the early 2000s, most software products were installed locally on PCs. This "software-as-a-service" (SaaS) model is a core pillar of the cloud computing market, and it could still grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5% between 2021 and 2025, according to Research and Markets. To tap into that market's growth, investors should consider buying shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) -- which each dominate their respective SaaS markets.

  • Oil rises close to multi-year high on energy crunch fears

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil rose towards $84 a barrel on Tuesday, within sight of a three-year high, supported by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in big economies such as China. A U.S. official on Monday said the White House stands by its calls for oil-producing countries to "do more."

  • UK jobs and payrolls hit record highs as staff shortages continue

    ONS figures showed on Tuesday that the unemployment rate had fallen for the eighth month in a row.