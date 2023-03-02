mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $66.2 Billion by 2028 at a 2.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "mRNA Vaccines and Therapeutics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market size reached US$ 56.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 66.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 2.8% during 2022-2028.



Messenger Ribonucleic Acid (mRNA) refers to a single protein-coding gene in the genome that acts as a basis for protein synthesis within the cells. mRNA vaccines and therapeutics combine the desirable immunological properties and are prepared in laboratories using mammalian cells.

Some of the common types of vaccines and therapeutics include self-amplifying, non-replicating, in vivo self-replicating and in vitro dendritic cell non-replicating mRNA. They are injected into the body to trigger virus-detecting immune sensors and produce viral antigen proteins within the cells. This aids in enhancing the body's immunity by improving B- and T-cell responses.



The rising prevalence of medical ailments, such as diabetes, tuberculosis, cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The increasing demand for therapeutic medicines and vaccines for Ebola, influenza, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and other viral infections is also providing a boost to the market growth. In comparison to conventional medicines, mRNA vaccines and therapeutics are developed using advanced technologies that are more effective against pathogens, have higher potency, enhanced immunogenicity and are relatively more cost-effective.

Additionally, improvements in the lipid nanoparticle formulations for in-vivo systemic delivery of mRNA are also creating a positive outlook for the market. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in mRNA technologies as they can combine multiple molecules into a therapeutic medicine, which is acting as another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities in the field of biotechnology, along with improvements in the healthcare technologies, are projected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global mRNA vaccines and therapeutics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on vaccine type, treatment type, vaccine manufacturing, application and end-user.



Breakup by Vaccine Type:

Self-amplifying mRNA-Based Vaccines

Conventional Non-Amplifying mRNA-Based Vaccines

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Bioengineered Vaccine

Gene Therapy

Gene Transcription

Cell Therapy

Monoclonal Antibody

Others

Breakup by Vaccine Manufacturing:

In-House

Out-Sourced

Breakup by Application:

Cancer

Infectious Disease

Gene Editing

Protein Replacement

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Organizations

Others

16 Competitive Landscape



