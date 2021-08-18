MRO Asia-Pacific Will be Held Virtually, September 20-24

MRO Europe will be held in-person in Amsterdam October 19-21

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network will hold MRO Asia-Pacific September 20-24 as a virtual event due to current Singapore travel restrictions. The event is free to registrants and will provide expert led content, matched networking, and a marketplace where the airline, OEM, MRO and supplier communities will discover and showcase new products and innovations, connect with and source new and existing business partners, and share knowledge and best practices.



Aviation Week Network announced that MRO Europe will be held in person October 19-21 in Amsterdam and plans a host of other live events during the remainder of this calendar year, including Aero-Engines Europe in Stavanger, Norway, December 1-2.

“Over the year we have pivoted many of our events to a virtual format and they have exceeded all of our expectations,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “The response from the aviation community has been tremendous with thousands of attendees making new business contacts and sales, learning about new products and sharing knowledge. We have found that the digital platform breaks down barriers and is building virtual communities that communicate throughout the year.”

The MRO Asia-Pacific agenda features leading airline and MRO industry leaders including:

Francesco Baccarani, VP Technical, SGI Aviation Pte

Martin Fuerl, Head of Product Sales Engine Overhaul Asia, Lufthansa Technik AG

Ben Gan, Regional Marketing Executive, Rolls Royce

Colin Gregory, VP Sales, Asia & Pacific Region, AAR

Vipula Gunatilleka, CEO, Sri Lankan Airlines

Ni Jiliang, CEO, AMECO

Mary Ellen Jones, Vice President Asia Pacific Sales, Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines

Richard Kendall, Chief Commercial Officer, HAECO Group

Raymond Leung, VP Group Commercial (Asia Pacific), HAECO Group

Javed Malik, Group COO, AirAsia

Norbert Marx, CEO & General Manager, GAMECO

Luc Morvan, Chief Representative, MTU Maintenance Lease Services Singapore

Deepak Nagpal, Senior AGM, Air India Engineering Services

Anh Nguyen, Technical Director, Vietravel Airlines

Romulo Jr Raras, AVP - Aircraft Engineering Department. PAL Express

Vikram Reddy, GM Engineering, GE Aviation

Mario Romano, Airlines & Fleets' RSM, Asia Pacific, StandardAero

Vaira Saravanan, Regional General Manager, Customer and Product Support Organization – APAC, GE Aviation

Foo Kean Shuh, SVP Corporate Planning, Fleet Management & Commercial, SIA Engineering Company

Tan Eng Shu, EVP/Head, Aerospace MRO, Commercial Aerospace, ST Engineering

MRO Asia-Pacific sponsors are Platform: LEKi Aviation; Session: Embraer and IFS; with support from Airlines For America and IATA.

The conference will be held both live, Singapore Standard Time, and on demand moments later, with the Marketplace being accessible 24/7, 365 days per year. To register please visit: Register for MRO Asia-Pacific.

