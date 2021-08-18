U.S. markets open in 4 hours 48 minutes

MRO Asia-Pacific Will be Held Virtually, September 20-24

Aviation Week Network
·3 min read

MRO Europe will be held in-person in Amsterdam October 19-21

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network will hold MRO Asia-Pacific September 20-24 as a virtual event due to current Singapore travel restrictions. The event is free to registrants and will provide expert led content, matched networking, and a marketplace where the airline, OEM, MRO and supplier communities will discover and showcase new products and innovations, connect with and source new and existing business partners, and share knowledge and best practices.

Aviation Week Network announced that MRO Europe will be held in person October 19-21 in Amsterdam and plans a host of other live events during the remainder of this calendar year, including Aero-Engines Europe in Stavanger, Norway, December 1-2.

“Over the year we have pivoted many of our events to a virtual format and they have exceeded all of our expectations,” said Lydia Janow, Senior Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “The response from the aviation community has been tremendous with thousands of attendees making new business contacts and sales, learning about new products and sharing knowledge. We have found that the digital platform breaks down barriers and is building virtual communities that communicate throughout the year.”

The MRO Asia-Pacific agenda features leading airline and MRO industry leaders including:
Francesco Baccarani, VP Technical, SGI Aviation Pte
Martin Fuerl, Head of Product Sales Engine Overhaul Asia, Lufthansa Technik AG
Ben Gan, Regional Marketing Executive, Rolls Royce
Colin Gregory, VP Sales, Asia & Pacific Region, AAR
Vipula Gunatilleka, CEO, Sri Lankan Airlines
Ni Jiliang, CEO, AMECO
Mary Ellen Jones, Vice President Asia Pacific Sales, Pratt & Whitney Commercial Engines
Richard Kendall, Chief Commercial Officer, HAECO Group
Raymond Leung, VP Group Commercial (Asia Pacific), HAECO Group
Javed Malik, Group COO, AirAsia
Norbert Marx, CEO & General Manager, GAMECO
Luc Morvan, Chief Representative, MTU Maintenance Lease Services Singapore
Deepak Nagpal, Senior AGM, Air India Engineering Services
Anh Nguyen, Technical Director, Vietravel Airlines
Romulo Jr Raras, AVP - Aircraft Engineering Department. PAL Express
Vikram Reddy, GM Engineering, GE Aviation
Mario Romano, Airlines & Fleets' RSM, Asia Pacific, StandardAero
Vaira Saravanan, Regional General Manager, Customer and Product Support Organization – APAC, GE Aviation
Foo Kean Shuh, SVP Corporate Planning, Fleet Management & Commercial, SIA Engineering Company
Tan Eng Shu, EVP/Head, Aerospace MRO, Commercial Aerospace, ST Engineering

MRO Asia-Pacific sponsors are Platform: LEKi Aviation; Session: Embraer and IFS; with support from Airlines For America and IATA.

The conference will be held both live, Singapore Standard Time, and on demand moments later, with the Marketplace being accessible 24/7, 365 days per year. To register please visit: Register for MRO Asia-Pacific.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Elizabeth Kelley Grace
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net
+1-561-702-7471


