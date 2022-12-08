U.S. markets open in 5 hours 15 minutes

MRO Market for Automation Solutions: Growth opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and AMETEK Inc. - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRO market size for automation solutions is forecast to increase by USD 54089.21 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.16%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growth in outsourcing of operations, increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 in many regions globally, and the criticality of ensuring uninterrupted industrial operations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRO Market for Automation Solutions Market 2023-2027
Technavio categorizes the MRO market for automation solutions as a part of the global diversified support services market within the global commercial services and supplies market. The global diversified support services market covers companies primarily providing labor-oriented support services to businesses and governments.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, Siemens AG, W.W. Grainger Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample  to get a holistic overview of the MRO market for automation solutions by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by end-user (process industries and discrete industries), type (MRO items and services), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The process industry was valued at USD 41,287.62 million in 2017 and continue to grow until 2021Factors such as the increasing global demand for electricity, rising urbanization, and the increasing use of electronic appliances have resulted in a surge in demand for electricity. the ongoing exploration of new oil and gas fields and refinery units, and increased expansions of onshore and offshore production activities, are expected to attract investments in automation solutions by industry players. This will drive the growth of the market in focus on this segment during the forecast period.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy now.

Related Reports –

Automation Solutions Market in the oil and gas industry by solution and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automation solutions market size in the oil and gas industry is forecasted to increase by USD 3.58 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the automation solutions market segmentation in the oil and gas industry by solution (SCADA, DCS, PLC, and MES) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, the Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Distribution Automation Solutions Market by Solution, Deployment, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The distribution automation solutions market is forecasted to grow by USD 5.15 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.16%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by solution (field devices, communication systems, and software and services), deployment (system-level and customer-level), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

What are the key data covered in the MRO market for automation solutions?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist MRO market for automation solutions during the next five years

  • Estimation of the MRO market for automation solutions size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the MRO market for automation solutions

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MRO market vendors for automation solutions

MRO Market Scope For Automation Solutions

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

170

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.16%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 54,089.21 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.34

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 54%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, Siemens AG, W.W. Grainger Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global MRO market for automation solutions market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 MRO items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 ABB Ltd.

  • 12.4 AMETEK Inc.

  • 12.5 Danaher Corp.

  • 12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

  • 12.7 Endress Hauser Group Services AG

  • 12.8 FANUC Corp.

  • 12.9 Festo SE and Co. KG

  • 12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 12.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 12.12 OMRON Corp.

  • 12.13 Rockwell Automation Inc.

  • 12.14 Schneider Electric SE

  • 12.15 Siemens AG

  • 12.16 W.W. Grainger Inc.

  • 12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global MRO Market for Automation Solutions Market 2023-2027
Global MRO Market for Automation Solutions Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mro-market-for-automation-solutions-growth-opportunities-led-by-abb-ltd-and-ametek-inc--technavio-301697037.html

SOURCE Technavio

