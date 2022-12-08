MRO Market for Automation Solutions: Growth opportunities led by ABB Ltd. and AMETEK Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MRO market size for automation solutions is forecast to increase by USD 54089.21 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 10.16%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growth in outsourcing of operations, increasing penetration of Industry 4.0 in many regions globally, and the criticality of ensuring uninterrupted industrial operations.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global MRO Market for Automation Solutions Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the MRO market for automation solutions as a part of the global diversified support services market within the global commercial services and supplies market. The global diversified support services market covers companies primarily providing labor-oriented support services to businesses and governments.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, Siemens AG, W.W. Grainger Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (process industries and discrete industries), type (MRO items and services), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

Inclusion:

The process industry was valued at USD 41,287.62 million in 2017 and continue to grow until 2021. Factors such as the increasing global demand for electricity, rising urbanization, and the increasing use of electronic appliances have resulted in a surge in demand for electricity. the ongoing exploration of new oil and gas fields and refinery units, and increased expansions of onshore and offshore production activities, are expected to attract investments in automation solutions by industry players. This will drive the growth of the market in focus on this segment during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in the MRO market for automation solutions?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist MRO market for automation solutions during the next five years

Estimation of the MRO market for automation solutions size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the MRO market for automation solutions

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of MRO market vendors for automation solutions

MRO Market Scope For Automation Solutions Report Coverage Details Page number 170 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.16% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 54,089.21 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.34 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 54% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Danaher Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Endress Hauser Group Services AG, FANUC Corp., Festo SE and Co. KG, General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., IMI Plc, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., MKS Instruments Inc., OMRON Corp., Phoenix Contact GmbH and Co. KG, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, SICK AG, Siemens AG, W.W. Grainger Inc., and Yokogawa Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global MRO market for automation solutions market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by End-user

6.3 Process industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Discrete industries - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 MRO items - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 ABB Ltd.

12.4 AMETEK Inc.

12.5 Danaher Corp.

12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

12.7 Endress Hauser Group Services AG

12.8 FANUC Corp.

12.9 Festo SE and Co. KG

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

12.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

12.12 OMRON Corp.

12.13 Rockwell Automation Inc.

12.14 Schneider Electric SE

12.15 Siemens AG

12.16 W.W. Grainger Inc.

12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

