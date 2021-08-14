U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5900
    -0.8320 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,867.32
    +352.51 (+0.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

MRO Market's COVID-19 Impact and Recover Analysis Procurement Intelligence Report | SpendEdge

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "MRO Market" report has been added to SpendEdge's library which is trusted by more than 100 CPOs and 500 category managers who uses our insights daily.

MRO Market Procurement Research Report
MRO Market Procurement Research Report

The MRO market is poised to grow by USD 130 Billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

  • Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

  • Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

  • Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top MRO suppliers listed in this report:

This MRO procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

  • Sonepar

  • Ferguson Plc

  • W.W. Grainger Inc.

  • WESCO International Inc.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments:

www.spendedge.com/report/mro-equipment-and-supplies-market-procurement-research-report

Related Reports on Information Technology Include:

  • Communication Software - Forecast and Analysis: The communication software will grow at a CAGR of 5.68% during 2021-2025. This report evaluates suppliers based on technology infrastructure provided, look for suppliers with service credits, customer testimonials, and TCO of the solution provided by suppliers.

See Detailed Trends and Insights about this Market

  • Security Software Sourcing and Procurement Report: Security Software Procurement prices will increase by 2%-4% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate in this market.

Download Detailed Report on the Effect of COVID-19 on This Market

  • Big Data Analytics - Sourcing and Procurement Intelligence Report: This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their big data analytics requirements. Some of the leading big data analytics suppliers are profiled extensively in this report.

For More Insights Request for a Free Sample Now!

To access the definite purchasing guide on the MRO that answers all your key questions on price trends and analysis:

  • Am I paying/getting the right prices? Is my MRO TCO (total cost of ownership) favorable?

  • How is the price forecast expected to change? What is driving the current and future price changes?

  • Which pricing models offer the most rewarding opportunities?

Get This Report's (PDF) Sent to Your E-Mail Within Minutes

Table of Content

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Insights

  • Category Pricing Insights

  • Cost-saving Opportunities

  • Best Practices

  • Category Ecosystem

  • Category Management Strategy

  • Category Management Enablers

  • Suppliers Selection

  • Suppliers under Coverage

  • US Market Insights

  • Category scope

  • Appendix

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

Contacts:
SpendEdge
Anirban Choudhury
Marketing Manager
Ph No: +1 (872) 206-9340
https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us

SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
SpendEdge Logo (PRNewsfoto/SpendEdge)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mro-markets-covid-19-impact-and-recover-analysis-procurement-intelligence-report--spendedge-301355104.html

SOURCE SpendEdge

Recommended Stories

  • Half of Lumber Dealers Now Sit on Excess Inventory in the U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- Almost half of U.S. lumber dealers and manufacturers reported excess inventories last month, a sharp turnround from a few months ago, when supplies ran so low they sparked price surges.In July, 49% of building-material dealers and manufacturers said they had excess lumber capacity, while none described their levels as “very tight,” in a survey by John Burns Real Estate Consulting LLC. Back in April, 40% said their wood inventories were “very tight.”Lumber prices have come down fro

  • Why Goldman Sachs Thinks Biden Has Gasoline Problems

    The push for OPEC to pump more oil so gas prices will drop doesn't factor in the Delta variant or the possibility that the whole idea could backfire, argues analyst Damien Courvlin.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – August 14th, 2021

    While Cardano’s ADA led the way on Friday, Bitcoin inched closer to a return to $50,000 levels. Avoiding the day’s pivot would give the Bitcoin bulls a run at $50,000 today.

  • Chasing Tesla: Here are the current electric vehicle plans of every major car maker

    Where each company stands on its EVs goals and also, when available, their investment projections and the number of EV models they hope to bring to market.

  • What can you do for a living to earn six figures? These jobs might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue collar jobs make the list.

  • 3 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The 5G wireless technology rollout is just getting started. Just 30% of the world has access to the network today and an even smaller percentage of consumers own 5G-enabled smartphones. Here are three stocks that stand to benefit from the rollout of 5G wireless technology.

  • Tesla says Elon Musk's 2020 compensation was nil

    The electric-car maker also said in a regulatory filing that finance chief Zachary Kirkhorn's total compensation was $46.6 million, versus the $21.2 million he got in 2019. The pay package of Musk, who is also a major shareholder and CEO of rocket maker SpaceX, requires Tesla's market capitalization and financial growth to hit a series of rising targets. As of April, Musk had qualified for Tesla options in his 2018 pay package that are now worth over $30 billion.

  • Here’s a Barron’s Retirement List of 10 Retirement Listicles

    With apologies to David Letterman, formerly of the "Late Show," and his top-10 list feature, Barron's Retirement compiled a list of 10 retirement listicles for some easy summertime reading.

  • Oil prices slip as China partly shuts world's third biggest port

    The port's closure could add to global supply chain disruptions.

  • Sonos Wins First Round in Patent Case Against Google at ITC

    (Bloomberg) -- Sonos Inc. shares jumped as the wireless audio company came one step closer to winning a global battle with Alphabet Inc.’s Google when a U.S. trade judge found the search giant infringes five Sonos patents -- a decision that could shut some Google smart home devices, phones and laptops out of the U.S. market.U.S. International Trade Commission Judge Charles Bullock announced his findings in a one-paragraph notice on the agency’s website. The judge’s full decision won’t be availab

  • China’s Port Shutdown Raises Fears of Closures Worldwide

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.A Covid outbreak that has partially shut one of the world’s busiest container ports is heightening concerns that the rapid spread of the delta variant will lead to a repeat of last year’s shipping nightmares.The Port of Los Angeles, which saw its volumes dip because of a June Covid outbreak at the Yantian port in China, is bracing for another potential decline because of

  • U.S. trade judge finds Google infringed five Sonos patents

    A U.S. trade judge ruled on Friday that Alphabet Inc's Google infringed five patents belonging to Sonos Inc that concern smart speakers and related technology, a decision that could lead to an import ban. The brief ruling from Charles Bullock, the chief administrative law judge of the U.S. International Trade Commission, did not explain why Google's sale of the products violated a 1930 federal tariff law, commonly known as Smoot-Hawley, designed to prevent unfair competition. Sonos has been trying to block Google from importing Home smart speakers, Pixel phones and other products from China.

  • Updating Our Technical Strategy for Nvidia After the Stock Split

    During Thursday's "Lightning Round" segment of Mad Money, one caller asked Jim Cramer about Nvidia : "Buy Nvidia," was his response. In this updated daily bar chart of NVDA, below, we can see the price action after the 4 for 1 stock split in late July. The trading volume has weakened from June but the daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has remained steady.

  • 3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August

    Value investing is one of the best ways to build wealth. Just ask Warren Buffett, the king of modern value investing, and arguably the most successful investor of his time. Value stocks generally trade below their true value based on assets, revenue, or other metrics, and savvy investors anticipate share prices rising to match the true value.

  • China roundup: Alibaba's sexual assault scandal and more delayed IPOs

    A sexual assault case at Alibaba has sparked a new round of #MeToo reckoning in China. Industry observers believe this is a watershed moment for the fight against China's allegedly misogynist tech industry. Meanwhile, social media operators are still undecided on how to deal with the unprecedented public uproar against the powerful internet giant.

  • Why Carvana’s Stock Has Room to Run

    Beyond this year’s wild ride, Wall Street expects the online dealership to continue to grow revenues at rates north of 30%.

  • Disney CEO Bob Chapek defends Disney+ releases amid Scarlett Johansson lawsuit

    Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal breaks down Disney's strong Q3 earnings report, and how the company plans to address compensation hurdles amid the streaming boom.&nbsp;

  • Why Activision Blizzard Stock’s Decline Might Be a Buying Opportunity

    Videogame publisher Activision Blizzard' stock has fallen in the wake of a California lawsuit, but Citi says the decline offers a chance to buy the shares.

  • Schlumberger Exits Major U.S. Oil Conference on Virus Spread

    (Bloomberg) -- Schlumberger is pulling out of an appearance at one of the biggest U.S. oil-industry conferences due to rising Covid-19 cases in the Houston area.The annual Offshore Technology Conference, which is scheduled to start Sunday, draws visitors from around the world to Houston and is one of the largest oil confabs to resume in-person attendance since the global pandemic began last year. About 18% of hospital beds in the county that includes Houston were dedicated to coronavirus cases a

  • McDonald’s, NBCUniversal tell employees to get vaccinated before returning to work

    With the recent rise of the Delta variant, many major American companies are now requiring full-time employees to get vaccinated before returning to the office. In the past few weeks, more employers announced plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for workers who are report to in-person offices. The government-run U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has stated it is legal under federal law for companies to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with a few exceptions related to other health complications, pregnancy and religious beliefs.