MRO Named Top Workplace USA

·3 min read

MRO named a winner of the Top Workplaces 2022 Award in USA

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, a leading clinical data workflow platform and the KLAS-rated No. 1 provider of release of information (ROI) solutions, announced today that it has been awarded a Top Workplaces USA 2022 honor. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 drivers of engaged cultures, which are critical to the success of any organization—including alignment, execution and connection.

MRO logo

For more than a decade, the Top Workplaces award has helped organizations stand out among their competitors to attract talent. "This differentiation is more important than ever in today's tight labor market," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Establishing a continuous conversation with employees to gain a deep understanding of your unique culture is proven to help achieve higher referral rates and lower employee turnover while doubling employee engagement levels. No longer is recognition simply a much-deserved cause for celebration. It's fast becoming mission critical to establish a competitive advantage for recruitment and retention."

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the top places to work in the country," said Shawn Powlick, Chief Human Resources Officer for MRO. "We proudly employ the best and brightest workforce members, and we strive to preserve a company culture that offers employees professional development and career advancement opportunities, while promoting a positive and exciting workplace environment."

To see the full 2022 Top Workplaces lists, visit https://topworkplaces.com/january-2022-celebration/.

About MRO
As a single source technology and service provider for health systems and providers, MRO's EMR integration, workflow and clinical data solutions improve clinical and financial outcomes requiring extraction and interoperability of medical records, structured and unstructured data. These solutions support enterprise-wide applications, including quality measurement and reporting, payer access, revenue integrity and audit management, registries, release of information, and more. Through innovation, emerging technologies, and deep domain expertise, MRO is connecting over 200 EHR and practice management systems, extracting more than 10,200 clinical data elements, and engaging nearly 200,000 providers, securely, efficiently, and compliantly. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

About Energage
Energage, a certified B-corporation, offers web-based solutions and advisory services that help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. Home of Top Workplaces research, Energage offers solutions that collect, understand and amplify the voice of the employee, enabling organizations to reduce unwanted turnover, lower recruiting costs and increase retention. Based on more than 13 years of culture research, advanced comparative analytics, and patented algorithms trained on more than 20 million employees at 58,000 companies, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization. For more information, please visit www.energage.com.

Media Contact
Stephanie Kindlick
MRO
(610) 994-7500, ext. 1353
skindlick@mrocorp.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mro-named-top-workplace-usa-301473309.html

SOURCE MRO

