U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,259.52
    -18.36 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,174.07
    -112.18 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,129.96
    -125.58 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,011.67
    -4.62 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.26
    +1.24 (+1.17%)
     

  • Gold

    2,000.30
    -0.10 (-0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0110
    +0.0630 (+3.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3090
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.3260
    +0.1960 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,297.88
    -2,536.77 (-6.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    880.98
    +0.46 (+0.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.09
    -91.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,323.65
    -366.75 (-1.43%)
     

MRP.io, leading medical-equipment marketplace, lands significant investment from Decathlon Capital

·3 min read

Revenue-based funding package will fund expansion, growth of Utah company without any shareholder dilution

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading aesthetic medical equipment supplier, MRP.io, has landed a significant investment from Decathlon Capital Partners.

Details of the transaction were not disclosed. The capital will fund MRP.io's expansion into new market segments and support the company's growth while increasing inventory availability and expanding customer service capacity. MRP.io is headquartered in Park City, Utah.

MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP)
MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP)

Scott Carson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MRP.io, said the transparent, customer-centric platform developed by his company is quickly building traction in the marketplace for new and pre-owned aesthetic and surgical devices. "MRP.io has created the first platform focused on clinicians' needs instead of the needs of stakeholders," said Carson. "This has created a trusted platform where a true healthcare marketplace can achieve velocity. Over the next few years, the MRP.io team will be adding thousands of manufacturers and service providers to the company's marketplace."

Carson, a highly successful, nationally recognized entrepreneur in the healthcare industry, said the investment from Decathlon Capital Partners provides flexibility that is important to his fast-growing company. MRP.io will repay the investment through its future revenues. No equity or ownership was exchanged for growth capital, and MRP.io was not required to give up any control of the company.

Matt Hoffman, Vice President of Decathlon Capital Partners, said MRP.io has strongly validated its business model through its rapid adoption among aesthetic and surgical clinicians. "The experienced and respected team led by Scott Carson has positioned MRP.io for accelerated growth as it expands into new markets," Hoffman said. "The MRP.io marketplace promises to take a substantial bite out of healthcare costs, benefitting consumers around the globe."

About MRP.io
MRP.io is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. The technology-driven platform of MRP.io provides a vertically integrated community marketplace that helps aesthetic providers lower their equipment and supply costs. MRP.io provides consultative customer service and pricing that's competitive with group purchasing organizations. MRP.io is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-base aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. Learn more at https://mrp.io/.

About Decathlon Capital Partners
Decathlon Capital Partners provides growth capital for companies seeking alternatives to traditional equity investment. Through the use of highly customized revenue-based financing solutions, Decathlon provides long-term growth capital without the dilution, loss of control and operational overhead that often comes with equity-based funding. With offices in Palo Alto and Park City, Decathlon is the largest revenue-based funding investor in the U.S. and is active across a wide range of sectors. Learn more at www.decathloncapital.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mrpio-leading-medical-equipment-marketplace-lands-significant-investment-from-decathlon-capital-301500620.html

SOURCE Powered by MRP

Recommended Stories

  • Nio Stock Plunges: Should You Buy Now?

    If you own shares in Nio (NYSE: NIO), you might want to make volatility your friend. Nio stock sank by double-digit percentages this morning, a day after it jumped double-digits. With today's sharp drop, Nio has now crashed a staggering 34% in just the past month, as of this writing.

  • Amazon stock split ‘just one more method’ to signal shareholder friendliness: Strategist

    Bank of America Head of the Research Investment Committee Jared Woodard sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Amazon's announced 20-for-1 stock split and buyback program, and how tech companies implement these splits to their stock.

  • Cleveland-Cliffs' Big Bet Looks Like It Paid Off

    This steel company has transformed itself over the past few years in ways that have been great for investors. But can the good times last?

  • Why Coupang Stock Cratered on Thursday

    The e-commerce giant's stock went into a tailspin based on a rumor. But a closer look show it's much ado about nothing.

  • Oracle stock falls after disappointing earnings, Ulta stock rises after Q4 beat

    Oracle's disappointing earnings report is driving the stock down while Ulta is up after its earnings beat.

  • 12 dividend stocks paying at least 3.5% that are well-suited for high inflation

    These companies are expected to produce rapid growth for sales and earnings, and have high dividend yields well-covered by cash flow.

  • Amazon stock split isn't the tech giant's only important news

    Don't forget this nugget in the press release detailing Amazon's big 20-for-1 stock split.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles as Outlook Again Falls Short

    It was the second quarter in a row that forecasts by the digital-signature company have fallen short of Street estimates and spurred a selloff in the stock.

  • These are the types of companies Warren Buffett says you should invest in during times of inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Consumer prices rose 7.9% in February, as compared to the same month in 2021, according to data from the Labor Department released in January. Now, U.S. inflation is at a nearly 40-year-high.

  • DocuSign Stock Tumbles As Covid-Related Business Dissipates

    DocuSign stock plunged after its January-quarter earnings met estimates and revenue topped views while guidance fell short.

  • Why Nikola Stock Has Been Soaring This Week

    Shares of electric truck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) may be down more than 20% so far in 2022, but that's much less of a year-to-date decline than shareholders saw just a week ago. As the market headed toward the close on Thursday, Nikola shares were up about 18% for the week, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nikola's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 results were released on Feb. 24, and some of this week's momentum in the shares is still coming from that update.

  • Oracle stock boomerangs after forecast and a knowing laugh about TikTok

    After Oracle Corp. Chief Financial Officer Safra Catz offered an in-line forecast and Larry Ellison knowingly laughed when asked about storing TikTok's data in the U.S. on Thursday afternoon, the software company's shares rebounded from a steep after-hours post-earnings decline.

  • Why Shopify, Sea, and MercadoLibre Stocks Crashed Today

    As of 11 a.m. ET, shares of both e-commerce platform provider Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and the South American online retail giant MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) were down by about 6.8%. Meanwhile, Singapore-based Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), which operates the Shopee marketplace in Southeast Asia, was suffering an 8.5% meltdown. Late on Wednesday, for the first time this millennium, Amazon announced a stock split.

  • Alibaba Stock Just Hit a 52-Week Low. Is It a Buy?

    Rival Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) reported a $0.5 per-share loss for its fiscal fourth quarter this morning. Reports on JD's loss blamed a slowing Chinese economy and weak consumer spending in the Middle Kingdom; both of these are trends that reinforce Alibaba's own assessment of slowing consumer spending, reported last month, and also confirm that the trend has continued for at least another month. Alibaba is arguably one of the strongest Chinese tech companies in existence, yet its share price is down 58% over the last 52 weeks.

  • Rivian stock falls more than 12% after EV maker loses more than $2 billion, trims production targets

    Rivian Automotive Inc. stock fell more than 12% late Thursday after the electric-vehicle maker posted a larger-than-expected quarterly loss and said that supply-chain snags and other problems persist.

  • Rivian’s $117 Billion Wipeout Turns Sell-Side Fans Into Skeptics

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s embrace of Rivian Automotive Inc., last year’s electric-vehicle startup darling, is waning already as the company has lost about $117 billion in market value in just four months. Most Read from BloombergRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says 40,000 Evacuated, Attacks PersistChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanU.S

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

    Money can't buy you happiness, but what about working with a financial advisor?

  • 5 things that need to happen before the stock market rebounds: Strategist

    Zor Capital Managing Director Joe Fahmy and KeyAdvisors Group's Eddie Ghabour join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss growth stocks amid the Fed's interest rate hikes and Russia-Ukraine pressures, planning around volatile risk, and investing patiently when the market dips.

  • Is DraftKings a Good Bet for Anyone's Portfolio?

    Real Money contributor Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle says despite the interest in online gambling, he wouldn't bet on DraftKings as a long-term investment.