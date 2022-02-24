U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,120.00
    -102.00 (-2.42%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,290.00
    -776.00 (-2.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,106.75
    -400.75 (-2.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,897.30
    -43.80 (-2.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.49
    +7.39 (+8.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.60
    +50.20 (+2.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.83 (+3.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1168
    -0.0140 (-1.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8660
    -0.1110 (-5.61%)
     

  • Vix

    36.58
    +7.77 (+26.97%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3359
    -0.0184 (-1.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9500
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,554.40
    -3,299.29 (-8.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    802.30
    -68.07 (-7.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,285.23
    -212.95 (-2.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,970.82
    -478.79 (-1.81%)
     
JUST IN:

Jobless claims: Another 232,000 Americans filed new claims last week

The results were in line with expectations

Ms. Grace Rizza, Identity Dental Marketing CEO, Recruited to Speak at Hinman Dental Meeting

·1 min read

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Rizza is now among the elite clinical and business leaders hired to educate at the prestigious, Hinman Dental Meeting.

Her four presentations range in the area of business development, branding, and digital marketing.

Grace will join well-known Hinman educators such as: Dr. Alan Atlas, Ms. Amber Auger, Dr. Ken Berley, Dr. Lee Ann Brady, Dr. Tanya Brown, Dr. Alan Cordoza, Dr. Gordon Christensen, Dr. Daniel Coleman, Dr. Rich Constantine, Dr. Harold Crossley, Dr. Timothy Donley, Ms. Teresa Duncan, Dr. Michael Glen, Dr. Howard Glazer, Dr. Mark Hyman, Dr. Wayne Kerr, Dr. Mark Kleive, Dr. Susan Maples, Dr. John Nosti, Dr. Uche Odiatu, Dr. Thomas Viola, Ms. Susan Wingrove, and keynote, Ms. Kathleen Madigan.

Grace Rizza, leads a boutique agency, providing ethical and effective dental marketing strategies since 2009. To learn about these services, visit identitydental.com.

Media contact:
Grace Rizza
330517@email4pr.com
630-432-4519

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ms-grace-rizza-identity-dental-marketing-ceo-recruited-to-speak-at-hinman-dental-meeting-301488917.html

SOURCE Hinman Dental Meeting

Recommended Stories

  • EXOCAD LAUNCHES COMMUNITY BLOG

    exocad, an Align Technology, Inc. company and a leading dental CAD/CAM software provider, today announced the launch of "exoBlog," a community-based blog that will feature educational interviews with practitioners, dental technicians and thought leaders in the dental industry.

  • Hong Kong Weighs Easing Listing Rules for Large Tech Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong is considering easing some listing requirements for large, advanced technology firms that are currently not eligible in an effort to help them meet capital needs for research and development, according to the city’s top financial official.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses La

  • Gold marks highest finish in more than a year on Russia-Ukraine strife

    Gold futures climb on Wednesday, with haven demand for the precious metal in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine crisis lifting prices to their highest finish in more than a year.

  • CFP? CFA? ChFC? Advisors Name the Credentials Worth Getting.

    Do the professional credentials represent truly valuable and applicable knowledge? With dozens of wealth management designations to choose from, it can be difficult for folks in the industry to decide which, if any, professional credentials are worth the investment of time, energy, and money to pursue. Sarah Mouser, director of financial planning, Cassaday & Co.: My advice is, if you’re going to invest in designations, invest in ones that people know or that truly make you a specialist and differentiate you from competition.

  • Home Depot leads the list of 20 worst performers in the S&P 500 on Tuesday

    Plenty of stocks that soared during the economic recovery fell 4% or more, including Tesla, Ford and Best Buy.

  • Big Beef Loan Scrapped Amid Uproar Over Amazon Deforestation

    (Bloomberg) -- A $200 million loan for Marfrig Global Foods SA has fallen apart amid growing concern that Brazil’s second-biggest beef producer is fueling deforestation in the Amazon.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdateU.S. Unveils Sanctions on Nord Stream 2 Pipeline: Ukraine UpdateBiden’s First Salvo of Russia Sanctions Hits With Thud, Not RoarLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Co

  • Chinese Steel Production Languishes as Market Awaits Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s steel output has languished in the early weeks of the year, including a big drop in January, with measures to support the economy yet to translate into more work for the nation’s hard hats.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeStocks Decline as

  • Russian Attack on Ukraine Sends Oil Prices Above $100 a Barrel for First Time Since 2014 Crash

    Brent crude futures surged above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014, and prices for natural gas, metals and grains, key feedstocks for the global economy, vaulted higher after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatened to disrupt resource exports from the region.

  • Wells Fargo says it can meet a key financial target with help from rising rates

    Wells Fargo once said that it could not meet a key growth goal with its Fed-imposed asset cap in place. Here's why the bank's stance has now changed.

  • Economy Gained Momentum in February Despite Inflation Worries

    Surveys from the U.S. and Europe showed services drove the rebound as the Omicron Covid-19 wave abated.

  • José Andrés helps Capital One craft a new credit card perk

    Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF) worked with chef and restaurateur José Andrés, the Michelin Guide and the James Beard Foundation to design a new credit card perk that allows users to book tables at upscale restaurants in an effort to compete with other credit card providers. The perk, called Capital One Dining, is being rolled out first in 11 metro areas before expanding further. The D.C. region, home to the Michelin-starred Andrés and his popular minibar, Zaytinya and Jaleo locations, is one of those 11.

  • Nickel Hits Decade High as Ukraine Tensions Fuel Supply Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel rose to $25,000 a ton for the first time since 2011, extending a rally driven by dwindling global inventories and concerns that tensions over Ukraine could disrupt supplies from key producer Russia.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets WrapWhy Donets

  • Donald Trump's Social Media Venture Tops Downloads On Apple App Store

    Users downloaded Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) backed Truth Social 170,000 times since its launch, as per research firm Apptopia, Reuters reports. The former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture topped downloads on Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store after its late launch on February 20. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) stock was also trending high on investor-focused social media site stocktwits.com, indicating interest from retail traders. Assoc

  • Nasdaq 100 Futures Point to First Bear Market Since March 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 Index signaled the U.S. equity gauge is poised to fall into a bear market for the first time since the pandemic as investors exit risk assets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateHeavy Fighting Reported at Airport Near Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateThe $200 Billion Club Loses Last Member as Elon Musk’s Wealth Tum

  • Volkswagen’s Porsche IPO Won’t Put Investors First

    A deal to give the luxury-car brand its own stock-market listing would be more about raising money for VW’s electric-vehicle push than unlocking value for shareholders.

  • T.J. Maxx owner results miss estimates due to Omicron-led store closures

    Shares of the company, which owns T.J. Maxx, fell about 6% to $61.43 after the retailer also reported lower profit margins as a result of higher freight costs. Many U.S. companies, including TJX and its off-price rivals Ross Stores and Burlington Stores, have been grappling with global supply chains disruptions due to shipping logjams, product shortages and cost inflation.

  • Energy stocks are the hottest trade today — which is why it’s time to pare gains

    Is it wise to sell energy stocks? First, it is essential to say I am not recommending selling energy stocks in total. As shown, there is a high correlation between the price of oil, the energy sector as represented by SPDR Energy ETF (XLE) and even oil stocks such as Exxon Mobil (XOM) Therefore, if oil prices decline, energy stocks will follow.

  • NetApp Beats Views But Outlook Short; Supply-Chain Issues Loom

    NTAP stock fell as it reported results that beat views, but NetApp presented an earnings outlook below expectations due to supply-chain issues.

  • The gold price is surging on inflation and Ukraine fears. Here’s where UBS sees it going this year

    Pandemic-era inflation and a geopolitical crisis in Eastern Europe have caused gold's price to surge, so where to next?

  • Is Elon Musk Building a Case Against One of Tesla's Top Regulators?

    The situation is escalating between the richest man in the world and one of the main regulators of the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.