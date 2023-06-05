MS INTERNATIONAL plc's (LON:MSI) most bullish insider is Top Key Executive Michael Bell, and their holdings value went up by 21% last week

Key Insights

Insiders appear to have a vested interest in MS INTERNATIONAL's growth, as seen by their sizeable ownership

A total of 3 investors have a majority stake in the company with 56% ownership

Institutions own 24% of MS INTERNATIONAL

Every investor in MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 54% stake, individual insiders possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

As a result, insiders scored the highest last week as the company hit UK£87m market cap following a 21% gain in the stock.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about MS INTERNATIONAL.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About MS INTERNATIONAL?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that MS INTERNATIONAL does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of MS INTERNATIONAL, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in MS INTERNATIONAL. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In MS INTERNATIONAL's case, its Top Key Executive, Michael Bell, is the largest shareholder, holding 32% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 13% and 11% of the stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of MS INTERNATIONAL

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own the majority of MS INTERNATIONAL plc. This means they can collectively make decisions for the company. So they have a UK£47m stake in this UK£87m business. Most would argue this is a positive, showing strong alignment with shareholders. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over MS INTERNATIONAL. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 5.2%, of the MS INTERNATIONAL stock. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand MS INTERNATIONAL better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with MS INTERNATIONAL , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

