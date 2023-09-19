MS INTERNATIONAL plc's (LON:MSI) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 15% over the last three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MS INTERNATIONAL's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MS INTERNATIONAL is:

10% = UK£4.1m ÷ UK£41m (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.10.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

MS INTERNATIONAL's Earnings Growth And 10% ROE

At first glance, MS INTERNATIONAL seems to have a decent ROE. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 10%. This probably goes some way in explaining MS INTERNATIONAL's moderate 14% growth over the past five years amongst other factors.

We then compared MS INTERNATIONAL's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 9.5% in the same 5-year period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is MS INTERNATIONAL fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is MS INTERNATIONAL Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

MS INTERNATIONAL has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 30% (or a retention ratio of 70%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Moreover, MS INTERNATIONAL is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that MS INTERNATIONAL's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 1 risk we have identified for MS INTERNATIONAL by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

