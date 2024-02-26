Is MS INTERNATIONAL plc's (LON:MSI) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that MS INTERNATIONAL's (LON:MSI) stock increased significantly by 19% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to MS INTERNATIONAL's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for MS INTERNATIONAL is:

16% = UK£7.1m ÷ UK£43m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every £1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated £0.16 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

MS INTERNATIONAL's Earnings Growth And 16% ROE

To start with, MS INTERNATIONAL's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 11%. This probably laid the ground for MS INTERNATIONAL's significant 28% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that MS INTERNATIONAL's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 9.2% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is MS INTERNATIONAL fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is MS INTERNATIONAL Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for MS INTERNATIONAL is 36%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 64%. So it seems that MS INTERNATIONAL is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, MS INTERNATIONAL has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with MS INTERNATIONAL's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 1 risk we have identified for MS INTERNATIONAL visit our risks dashboard for free.

