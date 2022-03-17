'Ms. Marvel' finally has a trailer and a release date—here's how to watch the series

'Ms. Marvel' will hit Disney+ on June 8, 2022.

Ms. Marvel, the highly anticipated Marvel series depicting the origin story of comics character Kamala Khan, is nearly here. Marvel dropped a trailer for the series earlier this week, which gives us our first in-depth look at the beloved character and her dazzling rise to superhero status.

The six episode series is helmed by creator and writer Bisha K. Ali, and directed by Meera Menon, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. You can follow Kamala's ascent to cosmic power when the series debuts on Disney+ starting on June 8, 2022.

Where can you find Ms. Marvel when it comes out?

You can stream Ms. Marvel on June 8, 2022 on Disney+. Disney+ is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles, and more.

Disney+ is home to Walt Disney Studios films, Marvel films and series, Disney Channel original series, Pixar films and shorts, Star Wars films and series and National Geographic titles. The platform is also constantly releasing new content, such as highly anticipated Marvel series like Moon Knight, upcoming Star Wars series like Obi-Wan Kenobi and more.

What is Ms. Marvel about?

Ms. Marvel follows the story of Kamala Khan, a young woman living in Jersey City who dreams of becoming a superhero. The series stars Iman Vellani as Khan, as well as Zenobia Shroff, Fawad Khan, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Saagar Shaikh, Anjali Bhimani and more. The character is directly linked to Captain Marvel, as Carol Danvers originally had the moniker of Ms. Marvel in the comics. It's likely we'll see some Captain Marvel Easter eggs as the series goes on—in the trailer, Kamala wears an outfit reminiscent of Danvers' superhero look in several scenes.

Kamala Khan is Marvel's first Muslim-American superhero, and since the character debuted in the role of Ms. Marvel in 2013 she's been a huge hit. The trailer, which is set to The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights", highlights Kamala's nerdy side. She's a high school daydreamer who loves the Avengers and superheroes, but has anxieties about her own future. When she gets her powers, she is forced to come to grips with her new, cosmic reality—and all the ways it may not meet her expectations. "Do you know what you are?" one character asks. Kamala responds: "I'm a superhero."

It's a joyful first look at the series, which will debut on Disney+ on June 8, 2022.

How can you start watching Ms. Marvel?

To start watching Ms. Marvel on June 8, you can subscribe to Disney+ today starting at $7.99 or $79.99 for a year’s subscription. Consider investing in a bundle with Hulu or ESPN+ to get the most out of your subscription, or even subscribing for a year to save a little extra money.

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC. If you’re worried about connecting to the service, check out their supported devices list and sign up for email updates at DisneyPlus.com to keep updated on which devices are compatible.

In addition to all of its new content, Disney+ is also home to classic films like Aladdin, Robin Hood, A Bug’s Life and The Princess and The Frog that you can watch on-demand, as well as Disney Channel Original shows and TV series like Elena of Avalor, Kim Possible and The Owl House. They also have a lot of properties you might not expect, like Pixar Shorts, The Princess Bride, The Simpsons, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe and more.

