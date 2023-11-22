Ms. Rachel announces toy line in the works, asking families everywhere: 'What should we make?'

Babies' best friend is not a toy. It's Ms. Rachel! The YouTube personality teaches ABCs, 123s and first words along with songs and rhymes with her popular baby learning videos.

Ms. Rachel, a well-known Youtuber and best friend to children (and parents) everywhere, had some news to share Tuesday. The wildly successful content creator will be launching a toy line in 2024 in partnership with famous toymaker Spin Master.

Ms. Rachel, previously a teacher who now makes educational content for babies and toddlers, put out a call to action on social media asking parents to weigh in on the focus of the line. So far, the net is cast wide to include everything from plush toys to blocks, puzzles and playsets, vehicles and roleplay toys, and most importantly, learning aides.

The toy line is slated for a fall 2024 debut because the team is dedicated to “take the same time, care, and thoughtfulness” that they do with their YouTube videos, Ms. Rachel, full name Rachel Griffin-Accurso, first said on her Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with Parents, Accurso mentioned she'll be working closely with her husband, Aron, on this project. The couple wants to ensure the toys are accessible and available to all. "So, there's a wide range of price points," Laura Henderson, Spin Master’s Executive Vice President, told Parents.

Henderson was on maternity leave when she started watching Accurso's videos, calling her the "Mr. Rogers of the modern generation of parents."

Accurso shared that "Making toys that really help children with development" is a life-long passion of hers. The content creator said she is currently working towards her second master's degree in early childhood education. Her goal with the line is to "allow parents and children to use things they've learned from the show, like games and songs and the research-based techniques" in their own homes.

"If you look on Amazon, if you look on Etsy, if you look at her fan pages, her fans and her audience have been very vocal about what they'd love to see from her. So, there was just a rich selection of options," Henderson shared.

Accurso said she is most excited about having a toy that can "grow with" a child. “So, it’s gonna last in the playroom and, and kind of have endless possibilities," she shared with the outlet.

The Ms. Rachel YouTube channel has accumulated 7.16 million subscribers since its start in 2019. Her videos range from 20 million to 600 million views.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ms. Rachel Toys: Adorned YouTuber asks families to help design new line