MSA to Participate in Baird Sponsored Conference Call

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA), the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures, today announced that, in conjunction with a non-deal roadshow, Kenneth Krause, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, will participate in a conference call sponsored by Baird on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. ET.

This event will be webcast live and can be accessed at http://investors.MSASafety.com. Following the presentation, a replay will be available at the link listed above, under the "News and Events" menu.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-to-participate-in-baird-sponsored-conference-call-301513154.html

SOURCE MSA Safety

