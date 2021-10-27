MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter Results
Revenue growth driven by strength in core products and strategic acquisitions
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the third quarter of 2021.
Quarterly Highlights
Total revenue was $340 million, increasing 12 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 3 percent on an organic constant currency basis. Core product revenue was up 19 percent on a reported basis and 9 percent on an organic constant currency basis.
GAAP operating income was $29 million or 8.5 percent of sales, compared to $41 million or 13.5 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $51 million or 15.0 percent of sales, compared to $54 million or 17.6 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.
GAAP earnings were $19 million or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $28 million or $0.71 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $37 million or $0.94 per diluted share, consistent with the same period a year ago.
Operating cash flow was $46 million, compared to $27 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by strong working capital management. In the third quarter, MSA completed the acquisition of Bacharach, Inc. and funded $17 million of dividends to shareholders.
Comments from Management
"MSA delivered double-digit growth in quarterly revenue and cash flow while broadening our reach in the safety market and launching ground-breaking safety solutions for our customers," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. "Order pace strengthened through the third quarter and demand is intact. At the same time, inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints have intensified, which is creating a very dynamic cost environment and driving backlog higher. Our book-to-bill ratio was in excess of 1x and backlog is trending at record levels," he said.
MSA completed its acquisition of Bacharach on July 1, 2021, a move that expands MSA's addressable market in the gas detection vertical. "Bacharach is a leader in monitoring and managing the usage of refrigerants, which present risks to the environment, to workers, and to our customers' cost of doing business. The acquisition provides MSA with another avenue to help customers achieve their safety and sustainability goals, while also improving productivity," Mr. Vartanian said. He noted that integration activities are on track and Bacharach's order pace was up strongly in the quarter.
"In addition to completing strategic acquisitions, we continue to invest in R&D programs to bring advanced safety technologies to market. We recently unveiled the ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection wearable device, which is a fully connected safety solution," he said. The gas detector works in concert with the company's new MSA+™ safety subscription offering to simplify safety through actionable data. "Our new connected services platform is a hardware/software combination that simplifies safety and increases productivity for our customers," Mr. Vartanian said.
"The strategic acquisitions we've made in 2021 and our innovative pipeline of new products and services position us well for the future. While we expect ongoing supply challenges to persist for the foreseeable future, I remain very confident in our ability to strengthen our market positions and advance our mission of safety as business conditions continue to improve," he concluded.
MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net sales
$
340,197
$
304,392
$
989,915
$
959,975
Cost of products sold
194,199
172,160
556,263
528,799
Gross profit
145,998
132,232
433,652
431,176
Selling, general and administrative
87,450
64,793
246,339
214,066
Research and development
14,946
13,851
42,149
41,723
Restructuring charges
3,853
7,603
12,239
18,475
Currency exchange losses (gains), net
100
2,759
(359)
3,821
Product liability expense
10,688
2,077
25,235
4,878
Operating income
28,961
41,149
108,049
148,213
Interest expense
3,764
2,305
7,847
7,907
Other income, net
(2,266)
(1,117)
(8,773)
(4,376)
Total other expense (income), net
1,498
1,188
(926)
3,531
Income before income taxes
27,463
39,961
108,975
144,682
Provision for income taxes
8,640
11,727
28,165
36,251
Net income
18,823
28,234
80,810
108,431
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
—
(200)
(448)
(668)
Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated
$
18,823
$
28,034
$
80,362
$
107,763
Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:
Basic
$
0.48
$
0.72
$
2.05
$
2.77
Diluted
$
0.48
$
0.71
$
2.04
$
2.74
Basic shares outstanding
39,194
38,906
39,152
38,853
Diluted shares outstanding
39,430
39,260
39,424
39,269
MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
117,302
$
160,672
Trade receivables, net
219,481
252,283
Inventories
249,449
197,819
Notes receivable, insurance companies
3,884
3,796
Other current assets
135,263
139,708
Total current assets
725,379
754,278
Property, net
204,410
189,620
Prepaid pension cost
108,842
97,545
Operating lease assets, net
50,731
53,451
Goodwill
636,113
443,272
Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent
44,330
48,540
Insurance receivable, noncurrent
94,950
85,077
Other noncurrent assets
394,697
200,701
Total assets
$
2,259,452
$
1,872,484
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net
$
20,000
$
20,000
Accounts payable
92,634
86,854
Other current liabilities
224,187
203,691
Total current liabilities
336,821
310,545
Long-term debt, net
592,742
287,157
Pensions and other employee benefits
199,486
208,068
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
40,854
44,639
Deferred tax liabilities
49,898
10,916
Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities
215,474
201,268
Total shareholders' equity
824,177
809,891
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
2,259,452
$
1,872,484
MSA Safety Incorporated
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$
18,823
$
28,234
$
80,810
$
108,431
Depreciation and amortization
14,182
9,856
36,270
29,284
Change in working capital and other operating
13,224
(10,953)
13,063
(27,560)
Cash flow from operating activities
46,229
27,137
130,143
110,155
Capital expenditures
(10,675)
(12,864)
(30,963)
(32,698)
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
(329,445)
—
(392,437)
—
Change in short-term investments
1,017
(9,935)
26,062
(19,337)
Property disposals and other investing
(5,309)
251
(5,249)
334
Cash flow used in investing activities
(344,412)
(22,548)
(402,587)
(51,701)
Change in debt
281,855
4,000
308,859
(5,000)
Cash dividends paid
(17,255)
(16,771)
(51,322)
(49,811)
Other financing
(19,715)
2,792
(24,107)
(21,332)
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
244,885
(9,979)
233,430
(76,143)