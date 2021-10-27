MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter Results

Revenue growth driven by strength in core products and strategic acquisitions

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the third quarter of 2021.

Quarterly Highlights

Total revenue was $340 million, increasing 12 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 3 percent on an organic constant currency basis. Core product revenue was up 19 percent on a reported basis and 9 percent on an organic constant currency basis.

GAAP operating income was $29 million or 8.5 percent of sales, compared to $41 million or 13.5 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $51 million or 15.0 percent of sales, compared to $54 million or 17.6 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.

GAAP earnings were $19 million or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $28 million or $0.71 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $37 million or $0.94 per diluted share, consistent with the same period a year ago.

Operating cash flow was $46 million, compared to $27 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by strong working capital management. In the third quarter, MSA completed the acquisition of Bacharach, Inc. and funded $17 million of dividends to shareholders.

Comments from Management

"MSA delivered double-digit growth in quarterly revenue and cash flow while broadening our reach in the safety market and launching ground-breaking safety solutions for our customers," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. "Order pace strengthened through the third quarter and demand is intact. At the same time, inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints have intensified, which is creating a very dynamic cost environment and driving backlog higher. Our book-to-bill ratio was in excess of 1x and backlog is trending at record levels," he said.

MSA completed its acquisition of Bacharach on July 1, 2021, a move that expands MSA's addressable market in the gas detection vertical. "Bacharach is a leader in monitoring and managing the usage of refrigerants, which present risks to the environment, to workers, and to our customers' cost of doing business. The acquisition provides MSA with another avenue to help customers achieve their safety and sustainability goals, while also improving productivity," Mr. Vartanian said. He noted that integration activities are on track and Bacharach's order pace was up strongly in the quarter.

"In addition to completing strategic acquisitions, we continue to invest in R&D programs to bring advanced safety technologies to market. We recently unveiled the ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection wearable device, which is a fully connected safety solution," he said. The gas detector works in concert with the company's new MSA+™ safety subscription offering to simplify safety through actionable data. "Our new connected services platform is a hardware/software combination that simplifies safety and increases productivity for our customers," Mr. Vartanian said.

"The strategic acquisitions we've made in 2021 and our innovative pipeline of new products and services position us well for the future. While we expect ongoing supply challenges to persist for the foreseeable future, I remain very confident in our ability to strengthen our market positions and advance our mission of safety as business conditions continue to improve," he concluded.

MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net sales $ 340,197



$ 304,392



$ 989,915



$ 959,975

Cost of products sold 194,199



172,160



556,263



528,799

Gross profit 145,998



132,232



433,652



431,176

















Selling, general and administrative 87,450



64,793



246,339



214,066

Research and development 14,946



13,851



42,149



41,723

Restructuring charges 3,853



7,603



12,239



18,475

Currency exchange losses (gains), net 100



2,759



(359)



3,821

Product liability expense 10,688



2,077



25,235



4,878

Operating income 28,961



41,149



108,049



148,213

















Interest expense 3,764



2,305



7,847



7,907

Other income, net (2,266)



(1,117)



(8,773)



(4,376)

Total other expense (income), net 1,498



1,188



(926)



3,531

















Income before income taxes 27,463



39,961



108,975



144,682

Provision for income taxes 8,640



11,727



28,165



36,251

Net income 18,823



28,234



80,810



108,431

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests —



(200)



(448)



(668)

Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated $ 18,823



$ 28,034



$ 80,362



$ 107,763

















Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:













Basic $ 0.48



$ 0.72



$ 2.05



$ 2.77

Diluted $ 0.48



$ 0.71



$ 2.04



$ 2.74

















Basic shares outstanding 39,194



38,906



39,152



38,853

Diluted shares outstanding 39,430



39,260



39,424



39,269



MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited) (In thousands)



September 30,

2021

December 31,

2020 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 117,302



$ 160,672

Trade receivables, net 219,481



252,283

Inventories 249,449



197,819

Notes receivable, insurance companies 3,884



3,796

Other current assets 135,263



139,708

Total current assets 725,379



754,278









Property, net 204,410



189,620

Prepaid pension cost 108,842



97,545

Operating lease assets, net 50,731



53,451

Goodwill 636,113



443,272

Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent 44,330



48,540

Insurance receivable, noncurrent 94,950



85,077

Other noncurrent assets 394,697



200,701

Total assets $ 2,259,452



$ 1,872,484









Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net $ 20,000



$ 20,000

Accounts payable 92,634



86,854

Other current liabilities 224,187



203,691

Total current liabilities 336,821



310,545









Long-term debt, net 592,742



287,157

Pensions and other employee benefits 199,486



208,068

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 40,854



44,639

Deferred tax liabilities 49,898



10,916

Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities 215,474



201,268

Total shareholders' equity 824,177



809,891

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,259,452



$ 1,872,484



MSA Safety Incorporated Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020















Net income $ 18,823



$ 28,234



$ 80,810



$ 108,431

Depreciation and amortization 14,182



9,856



36,270



29,284

Change in working capital and other operating 13,224



(10,953)



13,063



(27,560)

Cash flow from operating activities 46,229



27,137



130,143



110,155

















Capital expenditures (10,675)



(12,864)



(30,963)



(32,698)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired (329,445)



—



(392,437)



—

Change in short-term investments 1,017



(9,935)



26,062



(19,337)

Property disposals and other investing (5,309)



251



(5,249)



334

Cash flow used in investing activities (344,412)



(22,548)



(402,587)



(51,701)

















Change in debt 281,855



4,000



308,859



(5,000)

Cash dividends paid (17,255)



(16,771)



(51,322)







(49,811)





Other financing (19,715)



2,792



(24,107)



(21,332)

