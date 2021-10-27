U.S. markets closed

MSA Safety Announces Third Quarter Results

Revenue growth driven by strength in core products and strategic acquisitions

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global safety equipment manufacturer MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today reported results for the third quarter of 2021.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Total revenue was $340 million, increasing 12 percent from a year ago on a reported basis and 3 percent on an organic constant currency basis. Core product revenue was up 19 percent on a reported basis and 9 percent on an organic constant currency basis.

  • GAAP operating income was $29 million or 8.5 percent of sales, compared to $41 million or 13.5 percent of sales in the same period a year ago. Adjusted operating income was $51 million or 15.0 percent of sales, compared to $54 million or 17.6 percent of sales in the same period a year ago.

  • GAAP earnings were $19 million or $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $28 million or $0.71 per diluted share in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $37 million or $0.94 per diluted share, consistent with the same period a year ago.

  • Operating cash flow was $46 million, compared to $27 million in the same period a year ago. The increase was driven by strong working capital management. In the third quarter, MSA completed the acquisition of Bacharach, Inc. and funded $17 million of dividends to shareholders.

Comments from Management

"MSA delivered double-digit growth in quarterly revenue and cash flow while broadening our reach in the safety market and launching ground-breaking safety solutions for our customers," said Nish Vartanian, MSA Chairman, President and CEO. "Order pace strengthened through the third quarter and demand is intact. At the same time, inflationary pressures and supply chain constraints have intensified, which is creating a very dynamic cost environment and driving backlog higher. Our book-to-bill ratio was in excess of 1x and backlog is trending at record levels," he said.

MSA completed its acquisition of Bacharach on July 1, 2021, a move that expands MSA's addressable market in the gas detection vertical. "Bacharach is a leader in monitoring and managing the usage of refrigerants, which present risks to the environment, to workers, and to our customers' cost of doing business. The acquisition provides MSA with another avenue to help customers achieve their safety and sustainability goals, while also improving productivity," Mr. Vartanian said. He noted that integration activities are on track and Bacharach's order pace was up strongly in the quarter.

"In addition to completing strategic acquisitions, we continue to invest in R&D programs to bring advanced safety technologies to market. We recently unveiled the ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection wearable device, which is a fully connected safety solution," he said. The gas detector works in concert with the company's new MSA+™ safety subscription offering to simplify safety through actionable data. "Our new connected services platform is a hardware/software combination that simplifies safety and increases productivity for our customers," Mr. Vartanian said.

"The strategic acquisitions we've made in 2021 and our innovative pipeline of new products and services position us well for the future. While we expect ongoing supply challenges to persist for the foreseeable future, I remain very confident in our ability to strengthen our market positions and advance our mission of safety as business conditions continue to improve," he concluded.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020









Net sales

$

340,197



$

304,392



$

989,915



$

959,975


Cost of products sold

194,199



172,160



556,263



528,799


Gross profit

145,998



132,232



433,652



431,176










Selling, general and administrative

87,450



64,793



246,339



214,066


Research and development

14,946



13,851



42,149



41,723


Restructuring charges

3,853



7,603



12,239



18,475


Currency exchange losses (gains), net

100



2,759



(359)



3,821


Product liability expense

10,688



2,077



25,235



4,878


Operating income

28,961



41,149



108,049



148,213










Interest expense

3,764



2,305



7,847



7,907


Other income, net

(2,266)



(1,117)



(8,773)



(4,376)


Total other expense (income), net

1,498



1,188



(926)



3,531










Income before income taxes

27,463



39,961



108,975



144,682


Provision for income taxes

8,640



11,727



28,165



36,251


Net income

18,823



28,234



80,810



108,431


Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests



(200)



(448)



(668)


Net income attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated

$

18,823



$

28,034



$

80,362



$

107,763










Earnings per share attributable to MSA Safety Incorporated common shareholders:








Basic

$

0.48



$

0.72



$

2.05



$

2.77


Diluted

$

0.48



$

0.71



$

2.04



$

2.74










Basic shares outstanding

39,194



38,906



39,152



38,853


Diluted shares outstanding

39,430



39,260



39,424



39,269


(In thousands)



September 30,
2021


December 31,
2020

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$

117,302



$

160,672


Trade receivables, net

219,481



252,283


Inventories

249,449



197,819


Notes receivable, insurance companies

3,884



3,796


Other current assets

135,263



139,708


Total current assets

725,379



754,278






Property, net

204,410



189,620


Prepaid pension cost

108,842



97,545


Operating lease assets, net

50,731



53,451


Goodwill

636,113



443,272


Notes receivable, insurance companies, noncurrent

44,330



48,540


Insurance receivable, noncurrent

94,950



85,077


Other noncurrent assets

394,697



200,701


Total assets

$

2,259,452



$

1,872,484






Liabilities and shareholders' equity




Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net

$

20,000



$

20,000


Accounts payable

92,634



86,854


Other current liabilities

224,187



203,691


Total current liabilities

336,821



310,545






Long-term debt, net

592,742



287,157


Pensions and other employee benefits

199,486



208,068


Noncurrent operating lease liabilities

40,854



44,639


Deferred tax liabilities

49,898



10,916


Product liability and other noncurrent liabilities

215,474



201,268


Total shareholders' equity

824,177



809,891


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,259,452



$

1,872,484


(In thousands)



Three Months Ended
September 30,


Nine Months Ended
September 30,


2021


2020


2021


2020









Net income

$

18,823



$

28,234



$

80,810



$

108,431


Depreciation and amortization

14,182



9,856



36,270



29,284


Change in working capital and other operating

13,224



(10,953)



13,063



(27,560)


Cash flow from operating activities

46,229



27,137



130,143



110,155










Capital expenditures

(10,675)



(12,864)



(30,963)



(32,698)


Acquisition, net of cash acquired

(329,445)





(392,437)




Change in short-term investments

1,017



(9,935)



26,062



(19,337)


Property disposals and other investing

(5,309)



251



(5,249)



334


Cash flow used in investing activities

(344,412)



(22,548)



(402,587)



(51,701)










Change in debt

281,855



4,000



308,859



(5,000)


Cash dividends paid

(17,255)



(16,771)



(51,322)



(49,811)


Other financing

(19,715)



2,792



(24,107)



(21,332)


Cash flow from (used in) financing activities

244,885



(9,979)



233,430



(76,143)

