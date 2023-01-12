U.S. markets open in 4 hours 6 minutes

MSA Safety Celebrates Grand Opening of EMEA Global Business Services Center in Warsaw, Poland

·2 min read

New City-Center Location Supports Company Growth Goals

WARSAW, Poland, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MSA Safety Inc. (NYSE: MSA) today marked the grand opening of its EMEA Global Business Services Center in Warsaw.  Celebrated today with an official ribbon-cutting event, the company's newly designed business "hub" is located in the city-center and will centralize a wide range of business functions that support the company's international business goals. MSA Safety also operates a Global Business Services Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to support its Asia Pacific region.

MSA Safety Incorporated
MSA Safety Incorporated

"Our Warsaw Global Business Services Center is part of our continuous improvement plan to streamline our international footprint, increase in the company's competitiveness, and invest in key areas like customer service," said Bob Leenen, President of MSA International.  As an example, Mr. Leenen noted that the new Business Services Center will provide live, specialized product support, in local languages, to MSA customers and channel partners throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

MSA Safety is the global leader in the development and manufacture of advanced safety products and system that help protect workers and facility infrastructure around the world.  The company currently employs 220 associates in Warsaw. Over time, MSA Safety plans to grow its Warsaw presence to approximately 300 associates working in positions spanning several functions, including finance and accounting, human resources, IT, purchasing, supply chain, logistics, marketing, customer service and inside sales.

For more than 100 years, the mission of MSA Safety has been to help protect people at work by developing innovative and market-leading safety products, systems and technologies.

"While MSA has had operations in Poland since 1996, we're looking forward to having a stronger presence in Warsaw and growing with more associates to help us advance mission of helping men and women stay safe on the job," Mr. Leenen concluded.

About MSA Safety

Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2021 revenues of $1.4 billion, MSA employs approximately 4,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in the United States, north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. MSA Safety has manufacturing operations in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, the company realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-safety-celebrates-grand-opening-of-emea-global-business-services-center-in-warsaw-poland-301719937.html

SOURCE MSA Safety

