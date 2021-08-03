U.S. markets closed

MSA Safety Declares Third Quarter Dividend

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE: MSA) today declared a third quarter dividend of 44 cents per share on common stock, payable September 10, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 16, 2021.

MSA Safety Incorporated
MSA Safety Incorporated

The Board also declared a dividend of 56-1/4 cents per share on preferred stock, payable September 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on August 16, 2021.

About MSA Safety
Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, the construction industry, mining and the military. MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2020 revenues of $1.35 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msa-safety-declares-third-quarter-dividend-301347363.html

SOURCE MSA Safety

