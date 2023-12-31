MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) shareholders have earned a 13% CAGR over the last five years

When you buy and hold a stock for the long term, you definitely want it to provide a positive return. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) share price is up 76% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Looking at the last year alone, the stock is up 17%.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

MSA Safety's earnings per share are down 13% per year, despite strong share price performance over five years.

Essentially, it doesn't seem likely that investors are focused on EPS. Because earnings per share don't seem to match up with the share price, we'll take a look at other metrics instead.

The modest 1.1% dividend yield is unlikely to be propping up the share price. On the other hand, MSA Safety's revenue is growing nicely, at a compound rate of 3.9% over the last five years. In that case, the company may be sacrificing current earnings per share to drive growth.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for MSA Safety the TSR over the last 5 years was 88%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

MSA Safety provided a TSR of 19% over the last twelve months. But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 13% over half a decade This suggests the company might be improving over time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that MSA Safety is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

